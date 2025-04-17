Symbiotic relationships key to nation building

AS Zimbabwe celebrates 45 years of independence, we find ourselves at a moment not just for reflection, but for renewed purpose. And it is important that we never forget that our journey from colonial subjugation to sovereign nationhood was not a solitary one. It was the product of countless acts of cooperation, interdependence and solidarity. At the core of our victory was a powerful symbiotic relationship: the unbreakable bond between the freedom fighters and the masses.

This bond defied the odds. It won a war some, especially the colonialists, said we would never win. It laid the groundwork for the liberation of an entire people. And now, decades later, it holds essential lessons for how we must continue to work together if we are to achieve meaningful, lasting development. In a world where division, individualism, and isolation threaten to unravel the social fabric, the model of symbiosis stands as a powerful alternative and a deeply African solution.

Symbiosis, a term borrowed from biology, describes relationships in which different organisms live together for mutual benefit. In nation building, the concept is just as relevant. It refers to the interconnectedness of different actors, citizens and state, Government and private sector, urban and rural, rich and poor. When these groups work in harmony, they produce something far greater than the sum of their parts.

Our liberation struggle is a textbook example. Guerrilla fighters in the bush depended on villagers for food, shelter, intelligence and morale. In turn, the villagers looked to the fighters as their voice, their sword, their hope. It was not just military strategy that won the war, it was this deep-rooted trust and cooperation. The fighters may have carried the guns, but the people carried the cause.

Today, our challenges are different but equally formidable: Unemployment, poverty, inequality, corruption and climate change, to name just a few. And just like before, we will not overcome them through individual action or isolated policy. We need symbiotic relationships more than ever.

Another essential symbiotic relationship is that between the public and private sectors. The State sets the rules of the game, builds infrastructure, and provides the enabling environment. The private sector drives investment, creates jobs, and fosters innovation.

When these two sectors work together, economies flourish. Take agriculture, for example. Government can offer subsidies, training, and land. The private sector can bring technology, markets, and value chains. Together, they can turn subsistence into surplus.

But when they work in silos or in competition, the result is stagnation. Regulatory bottlenecks, policy inconsistency, and corruption scare off investors. On the flip side, unchecked capitalism can lead to exploitation and inequality.

Another often overlooked symbiotic relationship is between urban and rural areas. But rural and urban development is a two-way street. Cities depend on rural areas just as rural areas rely on cities for markets, services and technology.

Investing in rural roads, electrification, and internet connectivity will benefit cities as much as it benefits villages. Promoting agro-processing industries in small towns will reduce the pressure on urban centres. Balanced development is not just fair, it’s smart economics.

Another crucial symbiotic relationship is between the youth and the elders. Elders offer wisdom, history, and cultural continuity. Youth bring energy, innovation, and new perspectives. When these generations respect and learn from each other, a nation grows.

Too often, however, we see generational disconnect. Elders accuse youth of entitlement and disrespect. Youth see elders as out-of-touch and authoritarian. We must bridge this gap.

Intergenerational mentorship programmes and cultural education can help foster mutual understanding. Elders must create space for youth to lead. Youth must honour the sacrifices that built the foundations they stand on.

The relationship between men and women must also be reimagined as symbiotic. Women are not just beneficiaries of development; they are agents. Empowering women in education, business, and politics is not just a gender issue, it’s a development imperative.

Countries that close the gender gap tend to have stronger economies, healthier communities, and more stable societies. In Zimbabwe, women are already driving agriculture, SMEs, and community initiatives. We must continue supporting them with equal access to land, credit, education, and leadership roles.

In many parts of Zimbabwe, traditional leaders remain key influencers. Chiefs, headmen, and village elders have deep cultural legitimacy. Meanwhile, elected officials represent constitutional authority.

These two systems often operate in parallel, sometimes even in conflict. But they need not be antagonistic. In fact, their collaboration can be powerful. Traditional leaders have proved effective in enforcing local laws, mediating disputes, and mobiliSing communities. Government officials can provide resources, policy direction, and accountability.

When these actors respect each other’s roles and work together, governance becomes more inclusive and effective.

Our relationship with the environment must also be symbiotic. For too long, we have taken from nature without giving back. Deforestation, pollution, and climate change are symptoms of a broken relationship.

Sustainable development requires that we live in harmony with our environment. This means embracing renewable energy, practiSing conservation agriculture, and protecting biodiversity.

Communities, Government, and businesses must work together to create green jobs, educate citizens on environmental issues, and enforce environmental regulations. Our future depends on the health of our ecosystems.

Culture and innovation may seem like opposites, but they too can form a powerful symbiotic relationship. Our traditions carry identity, values, and continuity. Innovation brings adaptation, relevance, and progress.

When we root our innovations in cultural knowledge, they gain legitimacy and sustainability. From traditional medicines being studied for modern health applications to local materials being used in green architecture, the fusion of old and new can drive context-specific development.

Young innovators must not abandon their roots. Instead, they must draw strength from them. Likewise, cultural custodians must embrace change as a tool for preservation, not erosion.

As we mark 45 years of independence, we honour those who came before us, those who fought, suffered, and sacrificed. But the best way to honour them is not in words alone. It is in action. It is in building a Zimbabwe that reflects the ideals they bled for.

And to build that Zimbabwe, we must re-embrace the principle that got us here: symbiosis. Not isolation. Not division. But unity in diversity. Interdependence with dignity.

Let the spirit of collaboration animate our politics, our economy, our communities, and our hearts. Let us remember that no one sector, group, or individual can develop this country alone. We rise together or not at all.

The freedom fighters and the masses once joined hands to bring political independence. Now, all of us, Government and citizen, young and old, urban and rural, man and woman, must join hands again to achieve economic, social and spiritual liberation.

Only through these symbiotic relationships can we build a thriving Zimbabwe.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province.

