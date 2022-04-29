Thank you Mr President!

EDITOR – I WAS overjoyed when I saw pictures of our champion Kudakwashe Chiwandire with His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House.

The President took time to host and honour this brave warrior who has become the highest achieving boxer in the history of Zimbabwe.

‘Take Money’, as she is affectionately known, did fly the country’s flag high and definitely deserved a reward for her exploits in the ring.

She has shown the world, and Zimbabwe in particular, that girls can do it.

She has become an inspiration to many people and being honoured by the President is something that she will forever cherish.

I am sure this will also inspire her to win her next encounters. Let me also thank Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry for taking our champion to State House.

That is exactly what leaders are supposed to do – leading form the front.

Minister Coventry has been through that road before, so I’m sure she knows the feeling of being rewarded by the highest office in the land.

To Take Money I say, keep the fire burning.

Let this be the beginning of a long and successful career.

For now, you have been given the money that you wanted to take so use it wisely my daughter.

Take care of your children and sort out your place.

My heart broke when I saw your footage on television.

One more thing – never forget your roots dear daughter and never forget the days of humble beginnings, for in them you shall rejoice.

Mai Tirivaviri,

Mufakose

Harare.