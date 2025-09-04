The barefoot animal doctor on a motorbike

THERE are so many beautiful things happening in Zimbabwe, that much I know without a doubt.

But it is an unusual privilege when one comes close to some of these special happenings in our land.

This young man graduated from Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE), where he studied Animal Science.

After working here and there on various farms, he was employed by the Government of Zimbabwe. That is where he found his niche. He is so in love with his job that it brings tears to the eyes. His attitude is so different from what we hear everyday from many of our young people that Zimbabwe is moribund, that there is no money, nothing to live for, nothing to hold onto.

His posting is far from our cities, deep in rural Gutu. There is no glamour, no glitz in his work. The money he earns is modest enough to live a normal life. It is not the kind of lifestyle one would boast on Facebook or Instagram.

And yet, he loves his work of looking after the animals of ordinary villagers. He is their ‘barefoot’ animal doctor, riding his motorbike across villages. He is always available to answer questions about their cattle, goats and sheep — indeed, all their domestic animals. He works with each village to ensure that cattle are dipped, making sure diptanks have water, that the relevant chemicals are procured, and that there is community discipline for those who refuse to comply. He ensures that villagers pay their rates so that dipping chemicals can be purchased, protecting the livestock that sustain their lives.

Watching him at work reminds of a powerful truth: Zimbabwe is not a failed state, nor a moribund one. These villagers could never afford a private veterinary surgeon. Yet the Government of Zimbabwe affords them one. His visits to homesteads are often door-to-door. He examines sick animals, prescribes the necessary drugs and, where required, administers them himself. He gives advice on how to care for livestock, how to detect diseases, how to prevent their spread all at State’s expense.

If this is not socialism in practice, then I do not know what is. Every villager, every household, can call on him for his services anytime.

The area he covers has a radius of about 50 kilometres. He does not have a car. Instead, the Government availed a motorbike. For shorter distances, he walks. The Government does not pay for his lodgings or his food. He lives within his means, using his modest salary, and he is at peace with that.

His example is a reminder that Zimbabwe works when each person plays a positive part, faithfully. When we all work with our hearts and souls, we rise together by lifting each other up.

Think of this: If a villager does not have to pay consultation fees for sick animals, and does not have to pay for treatment apart from purchasing the prescribed drugs, then the Government is making a huge investment in the welfare of rural people who could never afford such services.

When a child finishes school, what should follow is giving back to society, to the community from which one came, just as this young man is doing.

“Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

That is what life is about. Let the adults in the village know that they produced a child who is proud to come back and work with them, without thinking it beneath him to serve in rural areas.

This young professional does his work in the rural areas where he was raised, as a matter of course. He does not demand special recognition. And that is how as it should be. Do not think it is beneath you to serve where you came from. The cities did not raise you, did not instill values in you. Why, then, do you want to honour them? It is the rural community that made you who you are. They gave you real values — diligence, hard work, self-respect, self-discipline. Those values protected you from drug and alcohol abuse. Those values enabled you to sacrifice and to work hard with meagre resources. Today, that community has an animal doctor and proudly so.

This is what every young person must know; the cities are not your friends. In the rural areas, even the poorest are looked after. In the cities, those with nothing are ostracised, abused and denied dignity. Do not strive to be like someone else; strive instead to preserve your dignity, to be your own person, to serve and to build your country. Without that, you are nothing.

In the city, they will always kick you down when they think you have grown too big for your boots or theirs. Do not depend on others; depend on yourself.

For this young man to respond to calls for help from anyone within a 50-km radius is something extraordinary. To attend committee meetings in the villages, to discuss the welfare of animals, is to be truly human. To serve those who have nothing, demanding nothing in return, content with what the Government pays is patriotic service. And in doing so, he raises the Zimbabwean flag high. He redeems us from the selfish nonsense so often said about our country.

His work reminds us of the true mettle of Zimbabweans. It is the same mettle that was found in Mbuya Nehanda, and in the thousands of young men and women who went out to face death each day to free their country. Many of those who survived returned home to serve their people in various ways, including as members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF).

We salute you men and women of Zimbabwe who live humbly, who serve faithfully, who dedicate their lives to ordinary Zimbabweans who cannot pay you back in money, but who give you their gratitude and respect. You embody the true mettle of this nation.

Aluta continua!