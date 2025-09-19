The consequences of ignoring spiritual orders . . . Zim faces partial or complete extinction

By Nthungo YaAfrika

IN my article titled Tradition must never be broken in The Patriot of July 6-11, 2025, I promised to expose the consequences of ignoring the positive spiritual world instructions.

Ancient Israel was the hub of positive world spirituality, but she failed to show the world the way of the Creator. The consequences are there for all to see — a country taken over by impostors.

Romans 9:6 says it all: “However, it is not as though the word of God has failed. For not all who descend from Israel are really ‘Israel’.”

The real descendants of ancient Israelis are scattered all over the motherland and most of them do not know their connection to Ancient Israel except the VaRemba in Zimbabwe and the Falashi in Ethiopia.

The Tambous have created a new breed of Israelites who are light-skinned and with wavy hair — the opposite of the original Israelites. Again these are legitimised by the Christian religion and the Roman Dutch Law, both which ignore the way of the Creator.

What befell ancient Israel is likely to afflict Zimbabwe if we continue thinking the manifesting spirit of Mbuya Nehanda is evil. The prophetic voice of Mbuya Nehanda will come to fruition unlike in Romans 9:6.

Pagan Rome is still the kingmaker today as it was centuries ago. During the Roman Empire, the Heruli, Astrogoths and Vandals became extinct while the Visgoths became modern-day Spanish; Suevi became the Portuguese; the Saxons became the English; the Lombards became Italians; the Franks became French; Alamanni became Germans and Burgundians became the Swiss.

This extinction of some Tambou races forced the Tambous to relocate and invade other races culminating in slavery and colonialism. To avoid complete extinction, the Tambou races, especially the Portuguese, re-instituted Genesis 6:1 and 2. The result of this can be seen in all territories enslaved and colonised by the Portuguese.

Incidentally, the Vandals tried to avoid extinction by relocating to North Africa’s Carthage but this did not stop their extinction. The only remembrance of them is their name ‘Vandal’ which is associated with violent behaviour in this so-called modern world.

The spiritual environment currently obtaining in Zimbabwe is not unique. (1 Kings 18; 2 Kings 17 and 25: 25-26)

Zimbabweans, like ancient Israelites, can never escape this predicament by ignoring the positive spiritual world which has made us guardian and leader of the whole African race. This is no mere fight of fancy nor speculation.

The Tambou Bible is not well read and understood by Africans who claim to be educated because they are heavily indoctrinated. In all human past narratives the spiritual space currently occupied by Zimbabwe is internationally dominant. Names like Nyanga found in Zimbabwe are also found in Gabon clearly showing that there was movement between north and south of the motherland.

Tambou Christianity and some uninformed Africans hate the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda for what it represents — positive spirituality unblemished by greed, capitalist ethos and individualism. Zimbabweans and most on the motherland have embraced Tambou Christianity because it encourages primitive accumulation of wealth with no conscience.

The Glorious Quran, The Bee:71 says: “And Allah hath favoured some of you above others in provision. Now those who are more favoured will by no means hand over their provision to those slaves whom their right hands possess, so that they may be equal with them in respect thereof. Is it then the grace of Allah that they deny?”

The Glorious Quran, The Believers: 60-61, says: “And those who give that which they give with hearts afraid because they are about to return unto their Lord, These race for the good things, and they shall win them in the race.”

This is communalism which was practised by our race and which Mbuya Nehanda is advocating.

The spiritual alienation currently afflicting Zimbabwe can be stopped if true religion can be preached which the Glorious Quran defines as absolute and complete surrendering to the Creator. This, in the Christian Bible, is found in Genesis 1:26-28.

Where the Creator and Mbuya Nehanda abhor poverty, the Tambou Christianity sanitises.

The Glorious Quran, under The Family of Imran:161, says: “It is not for any Prophet to deceive mankind. Who so deceiveth will bring his deceit with him on the Day of Resurrection. Then every soul will be paid in full what it hath earned; and they will not be wronged.”

If Zimbabweans believed in a fair and loving Creator, then they should have embraced Mbuya Nehanda whose spirit manifests freely and at will. Where in the world or which religion has a freely manifesting spirit like Mbuya Nehanda? To avoid a repetition of the Middle East and our own extinction, we need to re-focus on what Mbuya Nehanda demands of us. Starting a movement under the banner: ‘Mbuya Nehanda Lives’, complemented the ‘Order Of Nehanda’ would be a good start.

This would also re-establish the link between the Great Zimbabwe civilisation with other civilisations like Babylon and Maya. The Great Zimbabwe is holy, as attested to by the Sankofa Movement of America run by descendants of slaves. (ReAfrikanization and the Reality of War by Kwame Agyei and Akua Nson Akoto, pages 257-273).

I was introduced to the husband and wife authors by the late Dr Vimbai Gukwe Chivaura when they visited Zimbabwe. The late Peter Sibanda, president of the Zimbabwe national Traditional Healers’ Association (ZINATHA), was also invited. What they knew about Great Zimbabwe humbled us, showing that the Spirit of Mbuya Nehanda transcends borders. The wife author told us that a positive spirit called Sibongile manifests in her. The couple also left me me another book titled Nation Building which could be very useful to the AU Secretariat.

What Zimbabwe needs to progress is spiritual and religious renaissance that embraces communalism and rejects capitalism. This will restore Zimbabwe at the centre of positive spiritual connection.