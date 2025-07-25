The indomitable African spirit

By Dr Irene Mahamba

LAST month, we celebrated the Day of the African Child, a day rooted in the heroic events of June 16, 1976, when the children of Soweto stood up against apartheid South Africa’s decree that they be taught in Afrikaans. These were children, students with no weapons, no armour, no institutional protection, who faced one of the most brutal fascist regimes of the modern era. They stood armed only with the truth and an indomitable spirit. And they paid the ultimate price for it.

Many of young lives were lost and many were seriously injured. They were fighting not just against the Afrikaans language as a medium of instruction, but against a system that denied them their identity, their future and their humanity. Their protest was a resounding declaration that African children would not submit to oppression. These children knew what they were up against. They were not blind to the viciousness of the apartheid regime. Yet, they rose, not in fear, but in courage. They refused to accept injustice as their lot in life. They displayed the same defiance, clarity, and purpose that had fuelled African liberation struggles across the continent. But now, decades later, we must ask a hard and urgent question: What have we done with that African resilience?

How is it that a generation of young people, heirs to the indomitable spirit of Soweto, of Umkhonto we Sizwe, ZANLA, ZPRA, and SWAPO, now seem lost in a fog of violence, despair, and disillusionment? Why are so many youths sinking into crime, armed robbery, drugs, and other destructive paths? Where did we go wrong? What did we do with that spirit? The truth is harsh but simple.

As Africa we have failed to harness it. As Africa we have failed to transform that boundless energy into a force for building our nations. As a continent we have not provided enough infrastructure, opportunities, and platforms for our youth to channel their strength into development, innovation, and leadership. Instead, we have largely left them idle, marginalised, and discarded. We watch them loiter in hopelessness, to survive without purpose, direction, or support. As a continent, we must see our youths as a national imperative and roll out large-scale programmes and industries to absorb and empower young Africans. But we have not. We leave them at the mercy of a job market that was never designed to empower them.

For instance, apartheid South Africa’s economy was never intended to absorb the skilled African. It existed to exploit African labour, not to nurture African potential. Employment under that system was granted only in relation to the needs of the white-controlled economy. After 1994, we assumed that change in political leadership would automatically translate into economic inclusion. It did not. Because we never fundamentally restructured the economy. And this is where the African leadership has gravely failed. As a continent we have mostly sustained the old economic system, only tinkering at the edges. We kept the white economic structures intact, believing that inclusion would somehow emerge organically. But inclusion must be designed, built, and fought for, just like freedom was. We never laid down a serious economic vision for post-colonial transformation that could accommodate the millions of African youths entering adulthood.

Let us ask the hard questions: Did we redesign manufacturing to accommodate millions of African youths? Did we restructure the mining sector to benefit and absorb the African majority? Did we revolutionise agriculture, not just for food security but for mass employment and rural development? Did we plan a new economy, post-liberation, or did we simply inherit and maintain the machinery of our oppression? If we did not do these things, then by what miracle did we believe the economy would include all Africans? What was the plan? How were the young people supposed to survive, to live, to dream? Our youths are not lazy. They are intelligent, creative, and driven, just like the students of Soweto in 1976.

The problem is not in them. The problem is in, the leadership, and the systems we have upheld. As a continent have we totally dismantled the colonial’s economic legacy. We simply inherited its institutions, its industries, its priorities and continued to exclude the majority from true participation. We will never have peace until this catastrophic injustice is addressed.

We must stop pretending that smallscale interventions, community gardens, and entrepreneurship workshops can solve our problem as a continent. We need bold action, structural change and radical economic transformation across the continent. Our youths are not failures. They are victims of systemic failure; victims of inherited injustice; victims of betrayal by their own post-liberation governments. And the most tragic consequence of all this is that they can no longer dream. Many cannot imagine having a family, a home, a future.

The very idea of stability seems alien to them. Our youths are experiencing the worst kind of poverty, not just material, but spiritual. When you feel that your life has no meaning, no trajectory, no place in the society you were born into that is unbearable. And this nightmare is happening in countries overflowing with wealth. So, yes, while crime, armed robbery, drugs, and violence are not the solution, we must ask: What are we offering in their place? Where are the massive public works programmes, State-run factories and youth-driven agricultural hubs? Where are the industries that can absorb millions and restore dignity to work? Africa needs massive interventions, not in charity, but in production.

Not in rhetoric, but in transformation. We must build manufacturing, processing, and farming infrastructure on a scale that can genuinely absorb the youth and enable them to earn a living, to live a life of meaning and pride. The spirit of June 16 was not about victimhood; it was about resistance, determination, and courage. The same spirit still lives in today’s youth. We see it in their music, in their art, in their protests, in their hunger for something more. But we must give them the tools to turn that spirit into construction not destruction. Let us give them hope. Let us give them platforms, training and meaningful employment. Let us give them the belief that being African means something profound, not just citizenship, but ownership and purpose.

The youth of 1976 fought and won. The youth of today can do the same, not through bloodshed, but through reclaiming their place in their economies. But it will not happen by magic. It will happen when every nation on the continent invests, genuinely and massively, in their future. Africa is too blessed, too endowed, for its children to live in despair. Let us reclaim the indomitable African spirit.

Let us resurrect the vision of June 16 and let it guide us in policy, in planing, in economic restructuring. Because that spirit, the one that liberated a continent, is still here. Let us not betray it. Let us harness it. Let us build with it. Let us restore the dignity of every African youth, not only for their sake, but for the sake of the entire continent. Amandla!