The true originators of civilisation were African . . . time to reclaim our intellectual and spiritual heritage

By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE academic and intellectual world claims that the Greeks civilised the world. Yet, a deeper and more honest reading of history reveals quite the opposite. The Greeks were students of our ancestors — the Egyptians — Nahasis (Black Africans). This is why our ancestors referred to them as mere children. Academic and intellectual development can only flourish in a peaceful and stable environment, which ancient Egypt provided, unlike Greece, whose history is marred by internal and external wars.

The period during which so-called Greek philosophy was said to have developed (approximately 640-322 BC) was one of upheaval. As G.M. James outlines in Stolen Legacy, from the time of Thales to Aristotle, Greece was fraught with civil strife and constant fear of invasion by the Persians, who were the common enemy of the city-states. Such conditions are not conducive to philosophical development and this historical context must be acknowledged to understand the true origins of knowledge.

Cheikh Anta Diop, in his book Civilisation or Barbarism: An Authentic Anthropology, exposes the deception surrounding figures like Archimedes. He and other so-called Greek ‘discoverers’ merely replicated the knowledge they had absorbed from Egyptian science and philosophy. Egyptian papyri, such as the Moscow and Rhind scrolls, reveal a profound understanding of mathematics, including calculations of volume, area, trigonometric functions and geometric principles. These texts date back 2 000 years before Archimedes and Pythagoras were even born.

The international scientific community acknowledges that the Egyptians had established formulas for the volume of a cylinder, the area of a circle, and the geometry of pyramids and cones millennia before the Greeks. Yet Archimedes wrote to the mathematician Dositheus claiming that Eudoxus of Cnidus (a student of Egyptian priests at Heliopolis) deserved credit for these calculations. This is historical revisionism at best and intellectual dishonesty at worst.

The so-called Platonic solids cubes, pyramids, and spheres are foundational forms well documented in ancient Egypt. To attribute these to Plato is to ignore their true origins. Diop and Struve provide irrefutable evidence that Egyptian mathematicians developed rigorous geometric and mathematical formulas long before any Greek philosopher set pen to papyrus.

Archimedes’ most famous discovery a sphere inscribed within a cylinder was already a fundamental part of Egyptian geometry. His claim to originality is therefore baseless. His travels to Egypt were not pilgrimages of curiosity but missions of appropriation. Upon his return to Greece, he presented Egyptian discoveries as his own. This pattern of intellectual theft originating with Thales and continuing through Pythagoras, Plato, Eudoxus, Oenopides, and Aristotle became a cornerstone of so-called Greek philosophy.

Even Archimedes’ approximation of pi (π ≈ 3.14) did not acknowledge the Egyptians’ earlier, and remarkably accurate, estimate of π ≈ 3.16. He did not foresee that future discoveries of Egyptian papyri would expose this omission. Similarly, his treatise On the Equilibrium of Planes dealing with the lever was already a practical application in Egypt by 2600 BC. The Egyptians used the shaduf, a water-lifting device based on lever mechanics, as early as 1500 BC.

The construction of the Great Pyramids monuments weighing millions of tonnes and rising to heights of 148 meters demonstrates mastery of mechanics, statics and civil engineering. The Egyptians’ architectural and engineering skills were as advanced as those of modern engineers. Yet Archimedes is celebrated as the genius behind principles he merely rediscovered.

He is also wrongly credited with inventing the screw pump. This, too, existed centuries before his birth. The Greeks should have honestly acknowledged that they inherited their technology from Egyptian masters. Their failure to do so violates the basic tenets of intellectual integrity. The Greek nation, by historical timelines, is nearly 3 000 years younger than the Egyptian civilisation.

This historical truth clarifies why our ancestors called the Greeks mere children: they were students, not masters. They were enlightened by Black African wisdom, yet they turned around and claimed ownership. I quote at length from Cheikh Anta Diop not out of spite, but to highlight that what is praised today as ‘Western civilisation’ is in fact Nahasi (Black African) civilisation.

The modern education system on the motherland teaches that the Greeks civilised the world. Black students are indoctrinated to believe that, without the intervention of the Tambous (whites), they would be uncivilised savages. This dangerous narrative feeds mental, spiritual, and physical enslavement. We are taught to worship false idols of intellectualism and to forget the giants upon whose shoulders the world truly stands.

Even 2 000 years after these historical distortions began, the Tambous are not ashamed of their academic deceit. They refuse to acknowledge their intellectual theft, just as they refuse to recognise the spiritual distortions they introduced into The Way of Yahweh.

Yeshua (Jesus), in Matthew 16:6-12 and Mark 8:15, warns his disciples against the teachings of the Pharisees, Sadducees, and Herod. Even in His time, The Way had been corrupted by Greek philosophical interpretations. These distortions began around 322 BC, after the conquest of Egypt by Alexander the Great, and continued when Greece fell under Roman rule in 84 BC.

Yeshua’s teachings like the Great Commandment in Matthew 22:37-38 sought to restore The Way to its original spiritual purity. Jewish scholars like Nicodemus had to meet Him secretly to learn the uncorrupted truth (John 3:1–10).

Many vilify me for claiming that the Holy Bible was corrupted to enslave Africans mentally and spiritually. Yet the evidence is overwhelming from Archimedes’ deceit to Lord Macaulay’s infamous 1835 address to the British Parliament, and King Leopold’s chilling letter outlining the manipulation of religion for colonial conquest.

Who, then, is being fooled by the three evils propagated by the Tambous Western religion, education, and politics? What must we do as a race? The answer lies in Matthew 7:7-8: “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”

Sixty-five years after Ghana’s independence, we are worse off than under colonial rule. One observer said, “Post-colonial Africans love and worship the Tambous more than the pre-colonial ones.” Is it the fault of the post-colonial African? No. The true culprits are the pre-independence African elites academics, intellectuals, and politicians who carried forward colonial ideologies. They institutionalised Western systems that continue to enslave us.

Authors like G.M. James, Cheikh Anta Diop, and Ayi Kwei Armah are often excluded from African university curricula. Why? Because they challenge the status quo. Because they illuminate truths that the administrators products of Western indoctrination themselves, fear to confront.

If, after 65 years of independence, African universities still revere Greek philosophy over African heritage, the future is bleak. We have become the people the Tambous wanted us to be — obedient, grateful, intellectually dependent. This is the fulfilment of Lord Macaulay’s 1835 vision: an African stripped of his culture, reliant on the coloniser for identity.

Mental slavery is invisible violence. It breeds confusion, self-doubt, and racial inferiority. Our ancestors, who rightly called the Greeks children, must be turning in their graves. Their wisdom has been co-opted, and their descendants continue to flee their own shadows in vain.

We are in cultural limbo, fighting among ourselves over ideologies that are not ours. We worship the sacred and secular philosophies of the Tambous as if they were divinely revealed. Kwame Nkrumah’s vision of a united, self-determined Africa remains unfulfilled because the modern African is bewitched by Western ways of life and thought.

How long shall we sit by the rivers of Babylon (Psalm 137), weeping in a land of unmatched wealth yet plagued by poverty and division? Our only true salvation lies in unity becoming one people and one nation, the Nahasi way.

When people ask why our race has fallen so far, I point them to Ezekiel 17. Let them decide for themselves whether we have fallen due to ignorance, manipulation, or a tragic combination of both.

It is time to rise, to seek truth, to reclaim our intellectual and spiritual heritage. For only then will we begin to undo centuries of deception and step into the future as the enlightened descendants of the true originators of civilisation.

