Today’s rainwater is tomorrow’s lifeline. . . a call to farmers to ‘harvest’ water

WE stand on the cusp of another summer cropping season and there is a renewed sense of hope gripping our communities across Zimbabwe. The forecast for this year predicts above-normal rainfall, a blessing for our nation which has experienced its fair share of droughts and inconsistent rains over the years.

The anticipation and excitement that accompanies the promise of rains is palpable.

However, water harvesting is one of the most underutilised practices in many farming communities across Zimbabwe. In the past, we have relied heavily on seasonal rains and natural water sources like rivers and streams. But with climate change bringing unpredictable weather patterns, this reliance is becoming increasingly risky. As farmers, we must take the initiative to capture and store water whenever and wherever we can. The above-normal rains forecast for this season present a rare opportunity to build water resilience on our farms.

Rain water is the lifeblood of agriculture, the backbone of our livelihoods and the sustenance of our nation. But with this gift comes a responsibility — a duty to not only prepare our fields for planting but to also put measures in place that will allow us to harvest and store every drop of this precious resource.

Over the years, we have witnessed a changing climate, marked by erratic rainfall patterns and long dry spells that have wreaked havoc on our crops and livestock.

Nature will be very kind if it offers us the gift of above-normal rains this coming season.

But the key to making the most of this opportunity lies not only in our preparations for planting, but in how we harvest the water itself.

As farmers, we cannot afford to be passive participants, relying solely on the goodwill of nature.

We must be proactive, strategic and deliberate in ensuring that we capture, store and utilise every possible drop of water for future use.

This is not just a matter of survival for the farming season ahead but a critical strategy for long-term agricultural activities in the country.

Rainfall is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it is the foundation of successful crop production and the sustenance of our livestock.

On the other hand, if we are not prepared, it can lead to devastating floods, soil erosion and the waste of a resource that, when mismanaged, can easily disappear into the earth, leaving us unprepared for dry spells that may follow.

We are familiar with the sight of heavy rains filling our rivers and streams, only to watch them recede quickly as the sun returns, leaving us without adequate water reserves for irrigation.

Above-normal rains, while a blessing, come with their own set of challenges. Excessive rains can result in waterlogging of our fields, which can damage crops, reduce yields and even lead to complete crop failure if not managed well.

But for those of us who are prepared, the rains are a golden opportunity.

With proper water harvesting strategies, we can turn what may seem like a challenge into a resource that will sustain our crops and animals even during periods of little or no rain.

It is, therefore, crucial that every farmer around the country, from the smallholder to the commercial farmer, prepares not just their fields, but their farms as a whole, with a focus on water harvesting and management.

If we fail to take full advantage of the rains, we may find ourselves caught in the same cycle of scarcity when the dry spells inevitably come.

The time to act is now.

Preparing our fields for planting is the traditional first step in every farming season.

It involves clearing the land, tilling the soil, applying manure or fertilisers and selecting the right crops for the season.

But this year, given the forecast of above-normal rains, we need to think beyond these basics. It is not enough to simply prepare the land for planting; we need to ensure that the fields are ready to absorb and retain the water they receive.

Some important steps we can take to maximise the benefits of the rains in our agricultural activities include soil conditioning and conservation tillage, contour ploughing and terracing, planting cover crops, furrows and small dams and mulching, constructing water ponds and reservoirs, rainwater harvesting from roofs and sand dams and check dams.

Soil conditioning and conservation tillage should not be underestimated.

Healthy soil has the capacity to absorb and retain water more effectively. This season, let us focus on soil conditioning by adding organic matter such as compost, mulch and manure to improve soil structure and fertility. Practices like conservation tillage or zero tillage help minimise soil disturbance, allowing the soil to maintain its natural structure and water-holding capacity.

Contour ploughing and terracing is another way of ensuring that water is not wasted.

For farmers on sloping land, contour ploughing and terracing are essential practices that help prevent soil erosion and water run-off. By ploughing along the contours of the land, one can slow down

the flow of water, giving it more time to seep into the soil rather than running off the surface. Terracing, particularly on steeper slopes, creates flat areas that hold water and soil, making it easier for crops to thrive.

Cover crops like cowpeas can be planted during the off-season or as part of crop rotation. These crops not only protect the soil from erosion but also improve its ability to retain moisture. Cover crops also provide organic matter to the soil,

increasing its fertility over time.

For medium to large-scale farmers furrows and small dams are crucial to directing water where it’s needed most.

Creating furrows between rows of crops will help channel water where it is most needed, ensuring that it doesn’t simply run off and cause soil erosion. Small dams or ponds can be constructed on the farm to collect water from these furrows, providing a reservoir for irrigation during the drier periods that may follow the rains.

Mulching remains one of the most effective ways to conserve moisture in the soil.

Applying a thick layer of organic material like grass or leaves on top of the soil helps to reduce evaporation, keep the soil cool and suppress weeds that compete for moisture. Mulching also adds nutrients to the soil as it decomposes, further improving the growing conditions for crops.Water harvesting secures the future

Constructing water ponds and reservoirs is the most straightforward method of harvesting rainwater. By digging strategically located ponds on our farms, we can collect run-off water during heavy rains and store it for future use. These ponds can be lined with clay, plastic or concrete to prevent water seepage into the ground. Reservoirs can also be fed by gutters and pipes from roofs, ensuring that every drop of rain that falls on our farm buildings is put to use.

Rainwater harvesting from roofs is also important to ensuring future availability of water.

Every farm, no matter how small, has buildings with roofs that can be used for rainwater harvesting. By installing gutters and downspouts, we can channel rainwater from roofs into tanks or drums. This water can then be used for irrigation, watering livestock, not to mention a variety of household purposes. Investing in large tanks ensures that we can store enough water to last through dry periods.

Sand and check dams

In areas where rivers and streams flow intermittently, building sand dams or check dams can be a highly effective way to harvest water. A sand dam is constructed across a seasonal river, allowing sand to accumulate behind it. The sand acts as a natural filter, trapping water during the rainy season and holding it for future use. Check dams, on the other hand, are smaller structures that help slow down water flow in rivers, allowing more water to seep into the ground and recharge underground aquifers.

Boreholes and wells, which are a more permanent solution, could be expensive water-harvesting options. However, for larger farms or cooperatives, investing in a borehole or well can provide a reliable source of water even during prolonged dry periods. If boreholes or wells are already in place, the surplus rainwater from this season can help recharge the groundwater supply, ensuring that these sources remain viable for many months.

Recharging groundwater

As we harvest rainwater on the surface, we should not forget the importance of recharging underground water sources. Techniques such as building infiltration basins or recharge wells can help direct excess rainwater into underground aquifers. This ensures that the water we collect is not only stored above ground but also replenishes the groundwater that we rely on during droughts.

By implementing these water harvesting strategies, we can ensure that the rains of this season are not just a short-lived blessing but a resource that we can draw on long after the rainy season has ended. Water harvesting is not only about addressing the immediate needs of irrigation or livestock but about building long-term protection against the vagaries of climate change.

As farmers, we have always been at the mercy of the weather, but with modern water harvesting techniques and improved land management practices, we can take control of our futures.

This is the season to plant in abundance, to invest in sustainable water management, and to make preparations that will protect us when the rains stop.

Beyond the farm level, there is a need for community action and cooperation. Many of the most effective water harvesting techniques, such as check dams, sand dams, and large reservoirs, require collective effort and investment. If we work together as farmers, pooling our resources and sharing knowledge, we can create water systems that benefit entire communities.

The forecast of above-normal rains is an opportunity that should not be wasted.

It is up to us, the farmers of Zimbabwe, to seize this moment and turn it into long-term prosperity. We must prepare our fields but, more importantly, we must prepare our farms to capture and store the water that will sustain us through the seasons ahead. Let us not wait for another drought to remind us of the value of water.

This is our season to act, to innovate and to ensure that the rainwater of today becomes the lifeline of tomorrow.

We cannot control the weather, but we can control how we respond to it. The rains will come and with them, the promise of a bountiful harvest.

