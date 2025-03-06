WE, in the village, rely so much on the radio, it authenticates so much for us. The power of broadcasting, particularly radio, in shaping the development agenda of any nation cannot be overstated. In Africa, where oral traditions remain deeply ingrained in society, radio serves as a primary medium of information dissemination, political mobilisation and cultural preservation.

The importance of ensuring that all broadcasting licence holders are citizens of the nation they operate in is a matter of national security, cultural sovereignty and economic independence. The historical interference of Western powers in African affairs has shown that media control is a strategic tool for influencing political outcomes, shaping national narratives and even destabilising governments. Given this reality, African nations must safeguard their airwaves from foreign control, ensuring that they serve the interests of their people rather than external forces with ulterior motives.

The role of radio in Africa has historically been both revolutionary and developmental. From the anti-colonial struggles of the mid-20th century to the post-independence era of nation-building, radio has served as a bridge between governments and the people. It has educated citizens on governance, informed them of their rights, and mobilised communities around developmental goals. However, its power also makes it a potent weapon when wielded by those with malicious intent. Western nations, through their state agencies and multinational corporations, have long understood the influence of radio in Africa and have sought to control or manipulate it for their geopolitical interests. The dissemination of propaganda, the sake of fomenting political instability, and the promotion of divisive ideologies have been recurring themes in Africa’s media landscape when foreign entities hold sway over the airwaves.

Throughout history, Africa has suffered the consequences of external forces using media as a tool for control. During the colonial era, European powers used radio to entrench their dominance, broadcasting messages that justified their rule and suppressed indigenous resistance. In the post-independence era, Western nations, particularly the United States and Britain, have continued to exert media influence in Africa, often under the guise of promoting democracy and press freedom. However, their true intent has often been to shape African governance structures to align with their strategic and economic interests. By financing and controlling radio stations, they have influenced elections, undermined nationalist movements, and spread misinformation that serves their agenda.

One clear example of this interference was during the Cold War when Western-backed radio stations played a pivotal role in directing the ideological leanings of African states. Stations such as the Voice of America (VOA) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) were instrumental in swaying public opinion against socialist and pan-Africanist leaders who sought to break free from Western economic and political dominance. These media outlets presented biased narratives, portraying leaders who resisted Western influence as dictators while celebrating those who toed the capitalist line as champions of democracy. The result was the destabilisation of many African governments and the perpetuation of Western-friendly regimes that prioritised foreign interests over the development needs of their people.

More recently, the role of foreign-funded media in Africa has taken on new dimensions. In several African nations, Western organisations have funded local radio stations under the pretext of supporting press freedom and independent journalism. However, in many cases, these stations have served as conduits for Western propaganda, shaping narratives that align with foreign interests rather than national priorities. They have been used to undermine governments that pursue economic self-determination, criticise policies that challenge Western economic hegemony, and promote opposition groups that serve as proxies for foreign agendas.

Against this backdrop, it becomes clear why African nations must ensure that broadcasting licence holders are citizens of their respective countries. Citizenship ties an individual to the nation’s interests, ensuring accountability and national allegiance. A foreign-controlled media landscape poses the risk of external manipulation, where broadcasters prioritise the interests of their financiers over those of the local population. By requiring broadcasting licence holders to be citizens, governments can safeguard their airwaves from undue foreign influence and ensure that media content reflects the realities and aspirations of their people.

Furthermore, a media landscape controlled by citizens fosters national unity and cultural preservation. Africa’s diverse cultures, languages and traditions must be promoted and protected within its media space. When foreign entities control broadcasting, there is often a dilution of indigenous cultures in favour of Western narratives. Western media outlets have historically promoted a globalised culture that marginalises local traditions, replacing them with foreign ideologies that erode African identity. The dominance of Western music, fashion and values in African media is a testament to this cultural erosion. By ensuring that broadcasters are citizens, nations can prioritise local content, language preservation and the promotion of African values.

Economically, keeping broadcasting licenses in the hands of citizens ensures that media profits remain within the country, contributing to national development. Foreign-owned media houses often repatriate profits to their home countries, draining African economies of much-needed revenue. When citizens own and control media enterprises, they re-invest in local infrastructure, create employment opportunities, and support other sectors of the economy. This economic self-sufficiency is crucial for sustainable development and aligns with the broader goals of African economic independence.

Moreover, national security is another critical reason why broadcasters should be citizens. In an era where information warfare has become a key component of geopolitical strategies, nations cannot afford to have their airwaves controlled by foreign entities. A hostile broadcaster with external allegiances can be used to incite violence, spread misinformation and destabilise a country. Africa has witnessed the devastating effects of media-driven conflicts, such as the role of Radio Mille Collines in the Rwandan genocide. When media is placed in the hands of individuals whose loyalty lies elsewhere, the potential for national destabilisation increases significantly.

The path forward for Africa must include stringent regulations that ensure media ownership remains within national borders. Governments must enact policies that restrict foreign ownership of broadcasting licences while still encouraging investment in media infrastructure under local control. Additionally, there must be increased investment in national broadcasting capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign-owned media platforms. Strengthening public broadcasters, supporting community radio stations and promoting independent local media entrepreneurs are key strategies for achieving this goal.

Equally important is media literacy and the empowerment of citizens to critically analyse the information they consume. In a digital age where misinformation spreads rapidly, Africans must be equipped with the skills to discern biased narratives and identify foreign propaganda. Educational institutions should integrate media studies into their curricula, teaching students how to engage with media critically and responsibly.

Africa’s development agenda is intricately linked to the narratives that dominate its airwaves. If the continent is to achieve true sovereignty, it must control its own stories, define its own identity, and protect its airwaves from external manipulation. Ensuring that broadcasting licence holders are citizens is not just a bureaucratic requirement; it is a strategic necessity for national development, cultural preservation, economic independence and security. The lessons of history are clear: when foreign entities control a nation’s media, they control its perception of itself and its path forward. Africa must refuse to be a pawn in the geopolitical games of the West and take decisive steps to safeguard its broadcasting space. Only then can the continent truly harness the power of radio and media for the benefit of its people and its future.

Businessman Tawanda Chenana is also a philanthropist and Secretary for Lands for ZANU PF Mashonaland East Province.

