US$210m to upgrade national grid most welcome

EDITOR — The announcement that the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has secured a US$210 million facility to upgrade the national grid and address the persistent problem of vandalism is both timely and commendable.

At a time when reliable electricity supply is central to economic growth, industrial performance, and household welfare, such an investment represents a strategic move towards stabilising and modernising Zimbabwe’s power infrastructure.

Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 requires a robust energy backbone. Industries cannot operate efficiently with erratic power supply, small businesses lose productivity during outages, and households face disruptions that affect education, healthcare, and quality of life. This facility, therefore, tackles the twin challenges of ageing infrastructure and the scourge of vandalism that has drained resources and destabilized service delivery for years.

The upgrading of the grid means that Zimbabwe can expect improved efficiency in power transmission, reduced technical losses, and enhanced capacity to integrate renewable energy sources such as solar and hydro. This aligns with sustainable development goals and ensures that economic growth is pursued without compromising environmental stewardship. It also creates the foundation for industrial expansion, investment attraction, and overall competitiveness in the region.

Combating vandalism is equally crucial. Copper cable theft and substation vandalism have not only caused widespread outages but also imposed heavy replacement costs on the utility, costs which ultimately affect consumers through higher tariffs or poor service.

The allocation of funds towards modern monitoring systems, anti-vandalism technologies, and community awareness campaigns is therefore a necessary measure. This will protect public assets, ensure continuity of supply, and safeguard the integrity of national infrastructure.

Every dollar from this facility must translate into tangible improvements visible to the public, fewer outages, stronger infrastructure, and a decline in vandalism incidents. The long-term benefits are significant. Stable electricity supply will encourage more investment in manufacturing, mining, and agriculture, all of which are energy-intensive sectors.

It will also empower small businesses, from welders to grocery shops, who rely heavily on power availability. For households, reliable supply means better quality of life and reduced dependence on costly alternatives like diesel generators and firewood.

The US$210 million facility can mark a turning point for Zimbabwe’s electricity sector. If implemented with discipline, it will not only address the immediate challenges of infrastructure decay and vandalism but also lay the foundation for a modern and efficient energy system.

Energy is the lifeblood of any economy, and with this development, Zimbabwe is making a clear statement that it is serious about powering growth, ensuring sustainability, and protecting national assets. This is a positive step that deserves recognition and support.

Zanokhuhle,

Harare.