Walking with the Creator or love

By Nthungo YaAfrica

THE original names of the Tambou Bible are Ta Biblia, meaning ‘The Books’, or Biblos, both Greek in origin, meaning ‘compiled from many books’. This is lost to many people on the motherland, who ignorantly assume that ‘Bible’ inherently relates to holiness. As I write the final chapter of the first Nthungo YaAfrika Bible, I wish to show how the Tambou Bible has failed, and will always fail, to bring true peace to humanity.

First, it is essential to note that the Greeks, when compiling and recreating stories that were not their own, disregarded, or were ignorant of, the fact that those who had written them were under the influence of an Invisible, Peaceful Spirit.

The Romans and other Tambou races, in turn, edited these stories, distorting their meanings. Among the last recipients of these stories, our race, there persists disbelief that these texts were authored by our Ancient Ancestors, despite overwhelming evidence now available.

In the Tambou Bible, ‘love’ is mentioned 26 times and ‘loved’ four times. For the doubting Thomases, these are the books, chapters, and verses: Leviticus 19:18; Deuteronomy 6:5; Song of Solomon 8:6; Matthew 22:37; Matthew 24:12; Mark 10:21; John 13:34; John 14:15; John 15:13; Romans 8:39; Romans 13:8; Romans 13:10; 1 Corinthians 8:1; 1 Corinthians 13:2, 8, 13; 1 Corinthians 16:14; 2 Corinthians 2:8; Colossians 3:14; 1 Peter 4:8; 1 John 2:15; 1 John 3:18; 1 John 4:8, 20; 1 John 5:31; Jude 21; Revelation 2:4. ‘Loved’ is found in John 3:16; John 13:1; Galatians 2:20; 1 John 4:10.

Love, though present in the Tambou Bible, is like a sore thumb. Christianity and all religions have failed — and continue to fail, to fully embrace it. Why? The answer lies in Genesis 5:21-24. Surprisingly, these verses have gone largely unexplored since 323 BC, when the Greeks defeated the Persians, who had conquered our Ancestors in 535 BC and appropriated their spiritual and physical dogmas by force. The Persians, it must be noted, were not particularly interested in our Ancestors’ writings but in their gold.

The Greeks, however, recognised the value of the wisdom of our Ancient Ancestors. They understood that such knowledge could make them rulers of the world. This explains why the Romans displaced the Persians in 190 BC, not only to access gold but to acquire the spiritual and intellectual wealth of our people. In this, the Tambou and other races owe a measure of gratitude to the Greeks, for without their foresight, these civilisations would have remained barbaric.

Genesis 5:21-24 raises questions that remain unaddressed: who came into being when the so-called ‘sons of the true God’ married ‘daughters of men’? While mainstream interpretations suggest giants were born of this union, the corrupters of the Bible, the Greeks, Romans, and later the British, omit discussion of the skin colour of these giants.

According to Enoch, the main actor in Genesis 5, these giants were the Ancestors of the so-called white race. Many of our people refuse to believe that the dominant race today was present in the creation story. Only the Creator knows why this happened and why intervention did not occur. We are left to speculate, but speculation must not breed hatred; rather, it must guide us towards the Positive Spiritual Way.

The descendants of the uncontaminated race were overwhelmed by the philosophy of the descendants of the contaminated race, leaving us as the tail and dregs of humanity. This lends credibility to the story of Ham (Genesis 9:20-25) to our disadvantage, and blinds us to the true meaning of Abraham, whose name was corrupted to mean ‘Father of all Nations’, instead of its original meaning: Ham as the Spiritual Father, cancelling the Curse.

When I share these interpretations, many accuse me of being anti-Bible or anti-Creator. They fail to understand the origins of the word ‘Bible’, leaving our race incapable of challenging the Tambou Bible. I have spent 38 of my 73 years trying to uncover the truth about the Tambou Bible, which was intended, according to its creators, to unite humanity, yet has become the source of division and conflict on Earth.

The Bible mentions ‘afraid’ six times: 2 Chronicles 20:15; Psalms 56:4; Psalms 118:6; Isaiah 41:10; Micah 2:4; Revelation 2:10. Coincidentally, 2 Chronicles 20:15 states: “Pay attention, all Judah, you inhabitants of Jerusalem, and King Jehoshaphat! Here is what Jehovah says to you: ‘Do not be afraid or terrified because of this large crowd, for the battle is not yours but God’s’.”

This verse speaks to our race, urging us to restore Earth as the paradise it was created to be.

Evidence is clear: failure to do so may render the Earth uninhabitable, like Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and our nearest neighbour, the Moon. The books that might have explained why these planets are uninhabitable were destroyed, leaving us to speculate. Our race — the Nahasis (Africans) — has failed to reach out to the Positive Spiritual World, neglecting the tree of love within us that can guide us to Walk with the Creator.

Physical and spiritual scars inflicted by the descendants of the contaminated race are no excuse for continuing on a path of self-destruction and ignorance. Independence alone, such as Ghana’s in 1957, cannot heal a spiritually fragmented people. Restoration requires re-engagement with the Tambou Bible, but through a lens that recognises our Ancestors, rather than viewing ourselves as cursed. The wisdom of our Ancestors was corrupted to enslave our understanding, and this is where we must begin.

Understanding the word spirit, mentioned 26 times in the Tambou Bible, is a starting point. Other frequently cited terms include ‘name’ (24 times), ‘kingdom’ (18), ‘wisdom’ (16), ‘will’ (11), and ‘knowledge’ (10). Why did the Tambous repeatedly emphasize these words in texts stolen from our Ancestors? Was it intentional, or the result of an invisible Spirit subtly guiding them into self-defeat for the benefit of future generations?

Earth was created for us, yet we now constitute only 1,3 billion of a global population of 8,2 billion. This should alarm us. If we do not act, extinction awaits, just as it did for the dinosaurs. Ignorance, sparingly mentioned in 1 Timothy 1:13 and 2 Corinthians 2:11, should have been a central concern, especially for our race. Its neglect has allowed love to be overemphasised, while the crucial practice of Walking with the Creator remains overlooked.

In the modern world, AI, the God or Goddess of our age, presents new perspectives on creation. Scientifically, the widely accepted Big Bang theory posits that the universe began as an infinitely hot and dense point around 13,8 billion years ago.

The Bible, from a Christian perspective, asserts creation in six days, roughly 4 000-6 000 years ago. Islam describes creation by Allah in six days, the Torah follows a similar timeline, and Hinduism emphasises cycles of creation and destruction.

Philosophically, some traditions suggest creation is an illusion and the universe has always existed. Notably absent from these perspectives is the view of the first race, our race — whose wisdom has often been ignored or dismissed as inconsequential.

Ecclesiastes 1:9–11 reminds us: “What has been is what will be. And what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun. Is there anything of which one may say, ‘Look at this — it is new’? It already existed long ago; it existed before our time. No one remembers people of former times, nor those who will come later.”

Our failure to remember has contributed to our current state of disarray. Job 14:13 and Ecclesiastes 12:1 further stress the importance of remembrance: “Remember your Grand Creator in the days of your youth before distress comes.”

Similarly, the Holy Quran (Al-Hijr, verse 12) notes: “Verily, We created man of potter’s clay of black mud altered.” Our skin, described as black by all major civilisations, was misinterpreted as merely the product of sun exposure. By neglecting remembrance, Zimbabwe, a country blessed spiritually and identified with Ancient Israel, has suffered spiritually and materially.

The Exodus story (13:22) describes guidance by a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire by night. This narrative resonates deeply with Zimbabwe, particularly in the spirit mediums Nehanda (manifested in Mbuya Charwe) and Murenga. Yet post-independence, Zimbabwe failed to remember and act upon these blessings, undermining the country’s potential for spiritual and physical abundance.

Many today argue that spiritual remembrance cannot be imposed, citing democratic rights of choice. Yet our Ancestors had no choice, they were subjected to slavery, murder, and rape, forced into submission. We remain pliant to foreign religions, even claiming independence, while failing to walk with the Creator in true understanding.

Walking with the Creator is not a leisurely stroll; it is a disciplined, conscious act. Among the 39 Old Testament books, only one individual, Prophet Enoch (Genesis 5:24), was said to walk with God. Walking with the Creator is more than professing love; even the Devil professes love but fails to enact the Creator’s will. ‘Will’, mentioned 11 times in the Bible, is rarely emphasised in religious teaching, yet it is central to aligning humanity with the Creator’s plan.

Understanding, mentioned three times, and knowledge, mentioned ten times, are essential. Wealth can be accumulated without spiritual knowledge, but one cannot truly Walk with the Creator without comprehension, discipline, and reflection. Teaching, mentioned seven times, and instructing, mentioned five times, are similarly neglected. Our failure to question why ignorance is treated as a minor issue has allowed suffering and misinterpretation to persist.

Ignorance is destructive, yet love has been overemphasized. Love alone does not create heavenly environments on Earth. Walking with the Creator does. Yeshua’s prayer — “Thy kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven”, is fulfilled through disciplined spiritual practice, not mere affection. When our Ancestors walked with the Creator, poverty was non-existent, and the philosophy of ‘WE’ prevailed over ‘I’. Once this connection was severed, slavery and colonisation followed. Today, despite perceived freedom, spiritual colonisation persists.

Even contemporary figures, such as the former US President Donald Trump, illustrate that the world remains structured by powers indifferent to spiritual justice. Walking with the Creator, therefore, remains a conscious, deliberate act for our people, requiring remembrance, knowledge, discipline and engagement with our spiritual heritage.