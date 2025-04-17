By Nthungo YaAfrika

THE original names of what is today called the Bible are Ta Biblia, meaning ‘The Books’, or ‘Biblos’, both Greek words meaning ‘compiled from many books’. This original significance is lost to many people on the Motherland, who ignorantly believe that the word ‘Bible’ has something inherently to do with holiness. As this marks the final chapter of the first Nthungo Ya Afrika Bible, I want to show how the Tambou Bible has failed — and will always fail— to bring peace to humanity.

The Greeks, when compiling and recreating stories that were not their own, either disregarded or were ignorant of the fact that the original authors were under the influence of an Invisible, Peaceful Spirit. This also applies to the Romans and other Tambou races who edited and repurposed these sacred writings. Now, even among the last recipients of these ancient texts, our race, many still do not believe that these stories were authored by our ancient ancestors, despite overwhelming evidence now available.

In the Tambou Bible, ‘love’ is mentioned 26 times, and ‘loved’ four times. For the doubting Thomases, here are the references: Leviticus 19:18, Deuteronomy 6:5, Song of Solomon 8:6, Matthew 22:37, Matthew 24:12, Mark 10:21, John 13:34, John 14:15, John 15:13, Romans 8:39, Romans 13:8, Romans 13:10, 1 Corinthians 8:1, 1 Corinthians 13:2, 1 Corinthians 13:8, 1 Corinthians 13:13, 1 Corinthians 16:14, 2 Corinthians 2:8, Colossians 3:14, 1 Peter 4:8, 1 John 2:15, 1 John 3:18, 1 John 4:8, 1 John 4:20, 1 John 5:31, Jude 21, Revelation 2:4. “Loved” appears in John 3:16, John 13:1, Galatians 2:20 and 1 John 4:10.

Despite its frequency, love remains like a sore thumb in the Tambou Bible. Christianity and all religions have failed, and are still failing, to embrace it. The question then is: Why? Why has love, mentioned so often, failed to manifest in action?

The answer lies in Genesis 5:21–24, verses that have rarely, if ever, been thoroughly expounded upon since 323 BC, when the Greeks defeated the Persians, who had earlier conquered our ancestors in 535 BC. The Persians were after gold; the Greeks, a step ahead, realised the value of our ancestors’ wisdom and appropriated it for their own benefit. The Romans later followed suit, dislodging the Persians in 190 BC, seeking both gold and wisdom. This wisdom has since benefitted their descendants and disadvantaged ours.

We cannot blame the Greeks entirely. They desired knowledge and greatness, just as our ancestors had before them. The Tambous owe the Greeks thanks for the foresight that saved them from remaining in savagery. However, while the Greeks used the wisdom of our ancestors to elevate their own, they also distorted and buried the truth.

Genesis 6 remains just as unexplored: what race was birthed when the ‘sons of God’ married the ‘daughters of men’? The Book of Enoch, which explains this, remains distasteful to the Tambous (white race) and even to many within our own race. They refuse to believe that the dominant race of today was not part of the original creation story. Only the Creator knows why He did not intervene; we can only speculate. But speculation must not lead us to hatred. The mischief-makers and the innocent together produced something new. It is now our responsibility, as descendants of the ‘uncontaminated’, to guide the world back to a positive spiritual path.

Unfortunately, we are overwhelmed by the philosophy of the contaminated, becoming the tail and dregs of humanity. This adds credibility to the story of Ham in Genesis 9:20–25, which is often used to justify our disadvantage. It blinds us to the true meaning of the name Abraham, which was corrupted from “Ham is the spiritual father”, a truth that cancels the so-called curse.

When I say this, people call me mad, anti-Creator, rebellious. But this is not rebellion; it is revelation born from 38 years of study out of my 73 years of life. I have sought to understand the truth behind the Tambou Bible, a book meant to unite humanity but instead has divided and dominated.

The word ‘afraid’ appears only six times in the Tambou Bible: 2 Chronicles 20:15, Psalms 56:4, Psalms 118:6, Isaiah 41:10, Micah 2:4, and Revelation 2:10. Interestingly, 2 Chronicles 20:15 declares: “Do not be afraid or be terrified because of this large crowd, for the battle is not yours but God’s.” This message is directed to our race. We are called to make the world the paradise it was meant to be.

If we fail, the earth may meet the same fate as Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and the Moon, uninhabitable. The knowledge of their ruin has been lost and we now speculate while failing to reach out to the positive spiritual world. Why? Because we do not water the tree of love within us that can lead us back to Walking With the Creator.

Yes, we have scars, both physical and spiritual, inflicted by the descendants of the contaminated. But that is no excuse to continue down the road of self-destruction. Since Ghana’s independence in 1957, we have stumbled. So how do we begin again?

We start by re-engaging positively with the book that was once used to make us despise our ancestors and ourselves. The same book they used to destroy us must be reclaimed and understood from a new, empowered perspective. This begins with understanding the word ‘spirit’, mentioned 26 times. Then we must examine ‘name’ (24 times), ‘kingdom’ (18), ‘wisdom’ (16), ‘will’ (11), and ‘knowledge’ (10). Were these terms emphasised accidentally or was there an Invisible Spirit guiding their repetition?

The earth was created for us. We populated it. Today, we are just 1,3 billion out of 8.2 billion. If this doesn’t alarm us, what will? Extinction looms. Dinosaurs were once dominant too.

The Tambou Bible mentions ‘ignorance’ sparingly: only in 1 Timothy 1:13 and 2 Corinthians 2:11. Why is it absent from all 39 books of the Old Testament and only appears in two books of the New? This is telling.

Now to AI, the god or goddess of our modern world. According to science, the most accepted theory is the Big Bang: the universe began 13,8 billion years ago. No one knows how they came up with that number. Perhaps science, like religion, has crowned itself a god.

Christianity says the world was created in six days, estimated to be 4 000 to 6 000 years ago. Islam also says Allah created the world in six days. Judaism echoes this. Hinduism describes eternal cycles of creation and destruction. Some philosophies argue that the universe has always existed. Noticeably absent from all these is the creation story of the first race, our race. Apparently, it wasn’t worth quoting.

Ecclesiastes 1:9-11 reminds us: “There is nothing new under the sun . . . No one remembers people of former times.” Forgetting our history is our curse. Job 14:13 begs God to remember us. Ecclesiastes 12:1 urges us to remember our Creator in our youth. Hebrews 10:32 urges remembrance of our spiritual awakening. Luke 22:19 tells us to remember Yeshua’s sacrifice.

Today, our race has failed to unite and ask what Al Hijr 15:12 means: “Verily We created man of potter’s clay of black mud altered.” All races call our skin black, though it’s not black. The word ‘black’ stems from Greek and Roman languages: Ethiopus, Niger, Egyptious. These names described our skin colour and origin.

Because we do not remember, Zimbabwe is in dire straits. The most blessed land on the Motherland spiritually parallels ancient Israel. Exodus 13:22 says God led the Israelites with a pillar of cloud by day and fire by night. During Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle, spirit mediums like Mbuya Nehanda and Murenga led the people. The war was called Chimurenga and still is.

But did Zimbabwe remember this after independence? No. The blessings were withheld. They will never come, not even by doing the will of the Tambous, like returning land to them. Spiritual honour is a one-way street. We must remember.

Some argue, “It’s not part of my religious belief.” They defend freedom of religion. But were our ancestors ever given a choice? No. They were enslaved, murdered, raped, forced into submission. Today, we are pliant in spirit.

Many who claim to love the Creator do not walk with the Creator because they don’t know what that entails. In all of the Old Testament, only one man was described as having walked with God: Enoch (Genesis 5:24). Walking with the Creator is more than loving Him. Even the Devil claims to love God but does not do His will.

“Will” appears 11 times in the Bible and is rarely preached. Religions elevate love, but it is the will of the Creator that matters most. The world is in turmoil because people don’t understand what it means to walk with the Creator. ‘Understand’ is mentioned three times; ‘understanding’, five times. ‘Knowledge’ appears 10 times.

Few know that the British Order of St Michael, founded in 1818, depicts Satan as Black, crushed under St Michael’s foot. This was 52 years before the revision of the King James Bible. These symbols shape perception.

It’s easier to gain wealth than to walk with the Creator. The Tambou Bible has failed to teach us how to walk with the Creator. ‘Teach’ is mentioned seven times; ‘teaching’, five times. Who is to blame for our ignorance? We are. Especially our race. We do not question why such a destructive force as ignorance is only mentioned once (1 Timothy 1:13). Why wasn’t it made a central issue like love?

In the past, no one questioned religious leaders. It’s still the same. Until ignorance becomes an issue, spiritually and physically, we will remain in darkness. Ignorance causes suffering and has led us to believe love is greater than walking with the Creator.

But it is walking with the Creator that creates heaven on earth. Remember Yeshua’s prayer: “Thy kingdom come, on earth as it is in heaven.” That kingdom comes when we walk with the Creator. This was the world Lord Macaulay saw in 1838: no poverty, a philosophy of ‘we’, not ‘I’.

When our ancestors stopped walking with the Creator, they became slaves. And slaves we still are, despite believing we are free. One person who reminds us of this is US President Donald Trump. Let us walk again with the Creator.

