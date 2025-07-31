EDITOR — THE recent statement by the Chitungwiza Municipality, offering a mere two days of dedicated water supply to support funeral arrangements for the Seke Road crash victims, is not just inadequate — it is an insult to the grieving families and a glaring indictment of failed leadership.

Water is not a privilege to be doled out as charity in times of tragedy; it is a basic right and an essential service that should be consistently available. The fact that the council framed this as a ‘gesture of support’ only underscores how normalised poor service delivery has become under leaders who either do not understand their duties or simply do not care.

This incident reflects a deeper crisis in governance. Too often, leadership positions are filled based on partisan loyalty or popularity rather than competence, education or wisdom.

The result?

Tone-deaf decisions that expose a shocking disconnect between officials and the people they serve. Instead of addressing chronic water shortages, the council offers temporary relief as if it were a favour — not a basic and fundamental human right.

If this is how our leaders respond to a national tragedy, then it is clear that accountability is long overdue. We must demand better — not just in service delivery, but in the quality of leadership we elect. Zimbabweans deserve representatives who prioritise their dignity every day, not just when it suits political whims.

Reward Marwizi,

Chitungwiza.