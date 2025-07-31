We are forgetting our culture …and our ways which are supposed to shield us

SHE died, though not unexpectedly.

She had been in and out of hospital for months. Nevertheless, it was heart-rend- ing. She was only in her late thirties, a sin- gle mother of two, a very loving person.

We did not have the consolation of burying her as we would have wished, as her family, as she deserved. Her father, though now late himself, had joined a cer- tain Apostolic sect that required members to surrender all their wealth and even their families to the Church. The result was a pauper’s burial.

The burial site was disheartening: nar- row graves crammed so close to each other that one could hardly imagine the deceased had any peace.

Most of us, her family and relatives, could not bear to watch. We stood far oﬀ. Only a few were allowed near the grave but only as spectators. That is what the Apostolic Sect required.

We returned to the home she had rent- ed, deeply saddened. Yet, in that bleak moment, came a strange form of relief: the leaders of this Apostolic Sect who had claimed, like they had with her father, that the deceased had bequeathed all her property to the Church, vanished. They ﬂed when her aunt, who holds a senior position in the police, demanded proof of the alleged aﬃdavit. We never saw them again. That disappearance, at least, was a great relief.

They had harassed us during the wake, insisting on separate cooking space, their own utensils, separate ingredients. It was a repeat of what they had done at her father’s funeral years earlier. None of us wanted to go through it again.

We gathered, all the relatives who had remained for the burial. We had to attend to household matters. While we were at it, we were informed of a matter that had not been scheduled. One of the uncles, chair- ing the family council (dare), asked for the matter to be tabled.

A young man, perhaps in his early for- ties, stood up. He introduced himself as the father of the deceased’s ﬁrst child, a girl then in Grade Four or thereabouts.

The father chairing the dare smiled tersely.

“You have done well, son-in-law,” he said. “You see all of us here gathered to deliberate matters relating to her?”

The young man nodded.

“We cannot deliberate on your matter without something to keep us going.

Drinks would be in order.”

The son-in-law bowed respectfully and arranged for drinks to be bought from a nearby shopping centre.

Other matters continued while the drinks were being procured. Once the drinks arrived and were shared, his case was heard. He wished to request custody of his daughter, her ﬁrst-born child.

The chairing father paused, then asked him: “Wakaroora here?” (Did you pay

bride price?)

“Yes, father. I paid roora.“

“Do you know any of us here?” he asked, referring to the deceased’s paternal family. “Did you see any of us at the roora cere-

mony?”

“No, father,” he replied.

“You are right,” the elder said.

“We were not there. We also don’t know you. But that is not your fault, it is my brother’s fault. He never informed us.

He did not invite us. He had joined this Church which required him to denounce his family. They made him sign an aﬃ- davit disowning his relatives and surren- dering everything to the Church. Under their rules, only the Church becomes your family. That’s why you don’t know us and we don’t know you.”

“You now have to start from the begin- ning. What is your family name, your totem, where do you come from? What do you do?”

The young man obliged.

The elder then introduced himself and his people, their totem, and their village of origin.

Mukuwasha akarova gusvi, performing the traditional way of clapping to acknowl- edge and honour a father-in-law.

“So what is your request mukuwasha?” “I ask for permission to take my daugh-

ter with me. I have brought my sister here; she will stay with the child.”

“And what about schooling?”

“She will remain at the same school. I will pay her fees. She will be a boarder and go to my sister’s home during the holi- days.”

“So you are saying you are taking full responsibility for the child?”

“Yes, father.”

“But she will always visit her sister?” “Yes.”

The younger girl, about eight years old, stood up. The older girl burst into tears, she did not want to be separated from her sister.

The mother’s aunt, who had cared for the children during their mother’s illness,

promised they would always get together during the holidays.

It was not easy to quieten the two girls. But the dare was pleased.

“We are glad you want to take care of your child, for that is right. But even if you hadn’t, we would have taken care of her. They have a permanent place with us,” the elder concluded.

It was also agreed that the younger child would remain with the late mother’s aunt.

This was not a nuclear family at work here.

The deceased’s father had tried to rely only on the nuclear family, led astray by a manipulative Church. The Church claimed all his wealth and even his family.

But the extended family, though dis- owned, rose up and would not allow such a travesty to continue. They challenged the sect’s grip, protected the children, and preserved the family dignity.

Had the family not intervened, the two children could have faced an uncertain, possibly grim, future, alienated from both love and belonging.

But the concentric web of the family did not allow it. Those children were enfolded, perfectly placed, somewhere safe.

This is the essence of our culture. The concentric web of extended family keeps us aﬂoat. Through it, we survive hardship. Those who need care receive it.

Even though the deceased’s father had broken away, the safety net did not fail. It held strong. The false prophets were cast out. The children secured. The estate defended.

Each child could have found a home among many families on either the moth- er’s or the father’s side.

In Shona culture, no child is anonymous. No-one is born without a name, without a home.

When people marry, many relatives come from far and wide. Not just to wit- ness, but to bless, to enfold the individual within the family web. No-one can be lost. No-one can be misappropriated.

The food we share, the drinks we

serve, these are outward signs of some- thing deeper. Beneath the material is the spiritual.

That spiritual entanglement cares for everyone. It assures everyone. It is the ul- timate insurance.

In other cultures, these children might have been left to welfare services. But here, they remained in homes with warmth, with heritage, with belonging.

Even the grandfather, who tried to break away, could not dismantle the web.

When he died, and a burial order had to be obtained, the police told the Church

leaders: “We need someone with the same surname as the deceased.”

None of them could identify his body ex-

cept his ﬁrst cousin.

Though excluded during his life, the fam- ily came in great numbers for his burial.

The Church leaders, threatened by their presence, warned them not to visit the grave the next day, as is the Shona custom.

But the force of the family was unde- niable. That web, spiritual, cultural, un- breakable, was stronger than any Church manipulation. Some among the younger generation today think it’s enough to co- habit after hearing love songs and watch- ing weddings on social media.

They bear nameless children, unan- nounced fathers, expecting no conse- quences. But the concentric web will not rest. It will search. It will ask: Whose child is this? Until the web makes sense of it, there will be no peace.

Each person has a source, a place of or- igin. Interference creates chaos. Children without identity often suﬀer. Mothers, overwhelmed, may despair. Fathers who abandon responsibility may leave damage that ripples for generations.

The Shona people built a system to prevent this. The concentric web is not optional. Those who ignore it will ﬁnd themselves entangled nonetheless, learn- ing harsh, inescapable lessons.

We are forgetting a culture that once shielded us. But that culture still stands,

patient, waiting for us to return.