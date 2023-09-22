We determine our fate

EDITOR – WHEN I look at what is happening in our country and elsewhere on the continent, it is clear that the US is on its deathbed.

It has been seemingly strong, but now it is weak, shaking and crumbling.

Presently, they are even talking of impeaching President Joe Biden for abuse of office and corruption.

Uncle Sam’s desire to corruptly control and dominate the whole globe is becoming a nightmare and that should be clear to everyone.

It is the agenda of the American system to dominate sovereign countries with the intention of dictating its ungodly laws in the name of ‘democracy and human rights’.

Uncle Sam is the face of a wicked system that has caused political instability in many countries through dividing and weakening their citizens in the name of democracy.

It’s time to teach Uncle Sam a lesson.

The US is not our big brother.

In fact it has never been.

Abe,

Harare.

