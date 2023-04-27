We have a listening President

EDITOR — THERE’s no price for guessing.

It’s crystal clear that ZANU PF is set for a landslide victory in the forthcoming harmonised elections judging from the good deeds, the good works that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing under the Second Republic living no stone unturned and living no place and no-one behind.

We applaud the President for bringing joy to Epworth residents when he launched the historic Tittle Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme in which he personally handed over documents to 350 households.

This comes after the President made it Government’s priority to deal with the Tittle Deeds issues after many residents had fallen prey to land barons.

The Second Republic under the President demonstrates a commitment to serve the interests of the majority by embarking on massive infrastructure development projects cutting across all sectors of the economy.

Guided by the National Development Strategy (NDS 1), which builds momentum towards the attainment of an upper-middle income by 2030, the Second Republic has championed an inclusive development agenda, which has seen numerous transformative projects being rolled out across the country.

Led by President Mnangagwa, the Second Republic launched an urban renewal agenda that has seen roads being rehabilitated under the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP) and water challenges being addressed through the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme while construction of dams will offer a long-term solution.

The Second Republic has also made strides in job creation, re-engagement, upholding democratic tenets, curbing corruption and improving agricultural productivity, among other achievements.

After all this has been done and said, its crystal clear that ZANU PF’s victory in coming elections will not be a surprise because our President is a listening President.

He listens to people’s needs and tries to solve them and his good leadership will also make him and ZANU PF win the forthcoming harmonised elections.

The President leaves no-one and no place behind in terms of development.

Benhilda Chademana,

Harare.