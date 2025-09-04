We must choose sustainability over destruction

EDITOR — The recent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Conference on the sidelines of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show could not have come at a more critical time.

Our country stands at a crossroads: will we pursue growth at any cost, or build an economy that protects the land, uplifts communities, and endures for generations?Deputy Minister of Agriculture Davis Marapira was right to warn against ‘greenwashing’.

Too often, companies publish glossy reports while on the ground they leave ghost towns, poisoned rivers and abandoned farms.

Communities like Nyamunda have borne the brunt of reckless mining that erases livelihoods instead of creating them.Yes, mining brings in foreign currency and jobs, but if it strips away our soil, water, and peace, what good is it in the long run? Manhize and other mega-projects must not repeat the mistakes of Kamativi or Mhangura, where prosperity was shortlived and communities were left behind.

True sustainability means giving rural people a stake in development. It means schools, clinics, clean water, renewable energy, and agricultural support. It means empowering women and youth to thrive where they live, not forcing them to migrate in desperation.

Zimbabwe’s vision of “leaving no-one and no place behind” will remain hollow if companies and policymakers treat ESG as a box-ticking exercise. We must demand action, cleaner technologies, tougher enforcement of environmental laws, and real investment in communities.

Responsible development is not charity. If we fail to protect our land and people now, we will rob future generations of their inheritance. Let the ESG Conference not be another talk shop, but a national commitment to build an economy that is truly inclusive, green, and sustainable.

Martha Muhanga,

Belvedere, Harare.