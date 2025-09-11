We’re not West’s dumping ground . . . why Africa must reject latest US deportees policy

By Fortune Madondo

THE United States’ ‘Third Country Deportees’ programme increasingly resembles a 21st-century form of dumping toxic waste but this time, the waste is human. These are not mere immigration violators; they are individuals deemed security risks by the US, convicted of serious crimes including murder, sexual assault, robbery, and child abuse.

Some of these individuals are so dangerous that even their countries of origin have refused to repatriate them. Now, certain African nations are being asked or pressured to accept these criminals onto their soil. To date, South Sudan, Rwanda, and Eswatini (Swaziland) have reportedly agreed to such arrangements.

The first widely reported case occurred, when eight individuals were deported to Juba, South Sudan. Shackled and escorted under heavy security, their plane was initially diverted to Djibouti due to a US court order blocking the deportation.

However, the Trump administration successfully appealed to the US Supreme Court, and the eight individuals were eventually flown to Juba, where reports suggest they were held in a civilian facility. Curiously, only one of the eight deportees was a South Sudanese citizen. The remaining seven originated from Myanmar, Laos, Cuba, Vietnam, and Mexico.

A similar operation took place in Eswatini. Five convicted criminals originating from Vietnam, Jamaica, Laos, Cuba, and Yemen were deported to Mbabane. The US Department of Homeland Security described these individuals as “so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back”, including convictions for child rape and murder.

In statements shared on social media, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin referred to the deportees as ‘depraved monsters’ who had terrorised American communities. White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson echoed this sentiment, labelling them ‘the worst of the worst’ and asserting that US communities are safer with these criminals removed.

While these statements emphasise American safety, they raise urgent questions about the safety and sovereignty of African nations that accept these individuals. What assurances exist that African citizens will be protected? What happens if these deportees escape from detention, disappear, or radicalise within their new environments? The consequences of failure will fall squarely on local communities, not on US soil.

There is also the matter of coercion. Reports suggest that the US employs a range of diplomatic pressures to secure agreements from African governments, including visa restrictions, travel bans, tariffs, and leverage over foreign aid. This is not a partnership but a strategy of convenience, using African nations as repositories for US security challenges. Africa is being positioned as a dumping ground, echoing the historical practice of exporting toxic waste or other hazardous materials to the Global South. The political and ethical implications are profound.

Accepting such deportees establishes dangerous precedents. Powerful nations leveraging aid, trade, or travel privileges to extract compliance undermines global partnerships and destabilises sovereignty. For Africa, already grappling with poverty, corruption, weak governance, and social unrest, the risks are immense. In addition to environmental and economic exploitation, African countries now face potential security crises imposed externally, without public oversight or democratic debate.

The policy also risks severely damaging Africa’s global image. A continent historically celebrated as the cradle of humanity, rich in culture, tradition and biodiversity, could increasingly be seen as a haven for dangerous criminals exported from the West. Africa may be perceived not as a continent of opportunity, heritage, and dignity, but as a repository for global security risks.

The moral question is clear: does Africa have a duty to accept criminals who are rejected by other nations? Is this an acceptable interpretation of international cooperation, or an attempt to exploit African nations as a backstop for Western security problems? Accepting these individuals is not only dangerous but also ethically questionable, as it forces African governments to prioritise compliance over the safety and well-being of their own citizens.

African leadership faces a critical choice. Signing secret agreements to accept such deportees is, in effect, selling out the future, safety, and dignity of the African people. It risks transforming national territories into de facto prisons for Western criminals, potentially undermining social cohesion and public trust. Furthermore, such actions raise questions about accountability. If a deportee commits crimes after being resettled, who bears responsibility? African governments may be held liable both legally and morally for permitting the entry of known security threats.

This issue is not hypothetical. In Eswatini, civil society organsations and legal advocates are already challenging these agreements. On August 14, 2025, activists filed an urgent High Court application to nullify the deal that allowed five US deportees to be held at Matsapha Maximum Correctional Facility. These individuals have no legal or familial ties to Eswatini, and the agreement was reached without parliamentary debate or public consultation. The plaintiffs argue that the deal violates Section 238 of the Eswatini Constitution, which mandates transparency and public participation in governance. The applicants describe the situation as an example of executive overreach with serious implications for human rights and national security.

The lack of transparency in such deals is deeply troubling. African citizens are largely unaware that their governments are negotiating arrangements that directly affect public safety. Parliamentary oversight, public debate, and civil society engagement are often bypassed, leaving populations vulnerable. The African Union has remained largely silent on these developments, reflecting a broader pattern of muted resistance to policies that compromise sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the United States continues to justify these actions under Executive Order 14161 (January 20, 2025), which mandates the protection of American citizens from foreign terrorists and other national security threats. The US prioritises public safety for its citizens while exporting similar risks abroad. This creates a stark double standard: African nations are asked to accept threats that the US will not tolerate within its own borders. What mechanisms are in place to protect African national security and public safety in this context? So far, these mechanisms appear inadequate or nonexistent.

The dangers extend beyond individual safety. Accepting deportees under such conditions establishes Africa as a testing ground for broader Western strategies. Once the precedent is set, other countries, European, Australian, or Chinese, may follow, systematically exporting their security risks to Africa. In effect, the continent could be transformed into a large-scale detention space for foreign criminals, undermining sovereignty and placing additional strains on the continent’s governance and security structures.

The policy also highlights a broader contradiction. While African countries are pressured to accept third-country deportees, the US simultaneously strengthens internal security measures. Travel bans, visa restrictions, and immigration enforcement are rigorously applied to protect American communities. Africa, however, is expected to accept these threats passively. This asymmetry exposes the exploitative nature of the policy and underscores the urgent need for African nations to establish independent, robust security frameworks.

The African response, to date, has been limited. There is minimal public discourse, media coverage, or civil society advocacy. Most agreements are finalised behind closed doors, without public consultation or legal scrutiny. This silence undermines democratic governance and perpetuates a culture of compliance, where citizens are denied the opportunity to participate in decisions affecting their safety and sovereignty.

Eswatini’s legal challenge demonstrates that resistance is possible. The case sets an important precedent, asserting that governments cannot unilaterally make international agreements that jeopardise national security or violate constitutional mandates. This approach should be emulated across the continent. African nations must collectively push back against policies that treat the continent as a repository for external problems. Public advocacy, parliamentary engagement, and regional cooperation are essential to ensure that sovereignty and human rights are respected.

African leadership must prioritise the welfare of their citizens over compliance with foreign powers. Accepting third-country deportees without robust legal frameworks, security protocols, and public oversight risks political, social, and ethical collapse. Africa has enough of its own challenges without importing additional threats from the West. Respect, dignity, safety, and sovereignty must guide decisions regarding international agreements.

The US Third Country Deportees programme is emblematic of broader patterns of exploitation and disregard for African autonomy. It treats African nations as convenient receptacles for security problems the West refuses to address at home. This approach undermines public safety, governance, and international norms. African leaders must reject coercion, demand transparency, and ensure that all decisions prioritize the safety and rights of African citizens. Africa is not a dumping ground, and its people deserve respect, protection, and dignity.

The time for passive compliance is over. African governments, civil society, and citizens must speak with one voice to challenge this policy and ensure that the continent remains a space of safety, opportunity, and sovereignty, not a repository for Western criminals. Africa must take a stand, loudly, clearly, and strategically. Only then can the continent safeguard its people, protect its future, and assert its rightful place in global affairs.