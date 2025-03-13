When it becomes fatal to be anenemy of the US

By Fortune Madondo and Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

IN a dramatic departure from its steadfast

support of Ukraine over the past

three years, and in direct contradiction

to the key talking points of the previous

US administration, the US vetoed a UN

General Assembly (UNGA) resolution

condemning Russia for the invasion of

Ukraine.

This marked a significant break from

Washington’s earlier position and effectively

nullified the US-Ukraine Charter

on Strategic Partnership. This Charter

had previously outlined mutual commitments

to Ukraine’s territorial integrity

and sovereignty, as well as its integration

into Euro-Atlantic institutions, including

NATO and the EU.

US opposition to the resolution

The resolution that the US opposed

explicitly acknowledged Russia as the

aggressor in the ongoing war that began

in 2022.

Just months earlier, the US was leading

calls for UNGA members to reaffirm

their commitment to Ukraine’s “…sovereignty,

independence, unity and territorial

integrity”.

However, this stance has now drastically

changed, leaving Kyiv in a vulnerable

position. The move was met

with strong opposition from European

allies, with French President Emmanuel

Macron stating: “This is a betrayal of

democratic values and Ukraine’s right to

self-determination.”

The US-favoured resolution

Instead of supporting the European-

backed resolution condemning Russia,

the US introduced its own resolution

titled ‘The Path to Peace’. This resolution

strategically avoided assigning blame for

the war and instead called for an expedited

peace process between Russia and

Ukraine.

The shift aligned the US with Russia,

rejecting the EU’s position, which identified

Moscow as the aggressor. This was a

clear departure from Washington’s previous

commitments to Kyiv and NATO’s

eastern flank. The resolution also explicitly

stated that Ukraine’s NATO membership

was ‘off the table’.

This stark policy reversal saw both the

US and Russia opposing the European-

backed UNGA resolution, effectively

sidelining Ukraine’s territorial claims

and sovereignty. In effect, the US has

walked away from its earlier assurances,

leaving Ukraine to navigate an increasingly

uncertain geopolitical landscape.

The betrayal: Abandoning Ukraine

Many observers view this dramatic shift

in Washington’s approach as an outright

betrayal of Ukraine. A growing number

of analysts argue that it was not President

Donald Trump’s administration

that initially set Ukraine up for failure,

but rather, the Western powers that

encouraged Kyiv to fight Russia under

the illusion of guaranteed NATO and EU

membership.

By pushing Ukraine into a war it could

not win, they created false expectations

that are now being crushed by geopolitical

pragmatism.

The Washington Post noted that:

“Ukraine is learning the hard way that

promises from Western powers are not

guarantees.”

Backtracking: NATO’s changing

stance

On February 14 2025, NATO Secretary-

General Mark Rutte stated that

there was never a definitive guarantee

that Ukraine would join the alliance. This

contradicted his own previous remarks in

December 2024 when he assured President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine’s

“…path to membership is irreversible…”

and that it was “…closer to NATO than

ever.” The reversal in NATO’s stance

mirrors Washington’s new position, signaling

a broader Western backtrack on

earlier promises to Kyiv.

The new US line is clear: “Ukraine

cannot hope to restore total sovereignty

over its entire territory, and NATO membership

should be off the table to get the

talks going.”

This marks a stark departure from the

rhetoric of 2022 and 2023, when NATO

leaders spoke of an ‘open-door policy’ for

Ukraine.

Abandoning, but ‘not totally abandoning’

Ukraine

While the US administration has not

completely cut ties with Ukraine, the nature

of its support is shifting.

In line with Ukraine’s demands for

Western security guarantees, US Secretary

of Defence Pete Hegseth mentioned

the potential deployment of peacekeepers.

However, there is a major caveat:

peacekeepers from NATO countries

would not be covered by NATO’s Article

5, which mandates a joint response in the

event of an attack on any alliance member.

Furthermore, the US has explicitly

ruled out sending American peacekeepers.

For Kyiv, this falls far short of the security

guarantees it had hoped for. President

Zelenskyy has repeatedly stressed

that: “Western security guarantees are of

When it becomes fatal to be an

enemy of the US

little value without US involvement.”

Without American backing, Ukraine’s

position is significantly weakened.

A desperate Zelenskyy

Faced with diminishing support, Zelenskyy

has proposed that Ukraine’s military

form the core of a new European defence

force. However, EU leaders fear that such

a move would provoke direct confrontation

with Russia.

On February 23 2025, just a day before

the third anniversary of Russia’s

full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy stated

that he would be willing to step down

as president if it meant securing NATO

membership for Ukraine. This response

came after President Trump reportedly

labelled him a ‘dictator’.

Zelenskyy remarked: “It has never

been my dream to be president for a decade.

If my departure leads to peace for

Ukraine, so be it.”

The ultimate price: US prioritises economic

gains over Ukraine

As Ukraine faces increasing pressure to

negotiate, reports suggest that the Trump

administration is seeking economic

concessions in return for any continued

support. President Trump reportedly

stated that Ukraine should “…compensate

the US for past military aid”, citing

an inflated figure of US$350 billion — far

exceeding the estimated total military

aid provided, which is closer to US$175

billion.

In addition, Washington is allegedly

pursuing a new deal concerning

Ukraine’s critical raw minerals.

The US is said to be seeking control

over up to 50 percent of Ukraine’s mineral

and rare earth resources. These minerals

— such as neodymium, lanthanum,

cerium and europium — are essential for

high-tech industries, including defence,

telecommunications and renewable energy.

While Ukraine is estimated to possess

around 5 percent of the world’s critical

raw materials, a significant portion is

currently under Russian control.

The fatal cost of US friendship

Ukraine entered this war with assurances

from the US and its allies that it

would receive unwavering support for

its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

However, the grim reality is that these

promises were little more than political

expediency. With the US now pushing for

peace talks that effectively accept Russian

territorial gains, Ukraine is being

forced to make impossible concessions.

Ultimately, Ukraine’s costly alliance

with Washington has left it in a perilous

position. Not only has it lost vast swathes

of its territory, but its aspirations for

NATO and EU membership are now

fading into the distance. The war has

devastated Ukraine’s economy, displaced

millions, and led to enormous casualties.

And yet, despite all these sacrifices,

Ukraine finds itself abandoned at the

negotiating table, expected to settle for

a compromise that will forever alter its

sovereignty and future.

Henry Kissinger’s words have never

been more relevant: “To be an enemy of

the US is dangerous, but to be a friend of

the US is fatal.”

