When women were aware of their worth

By Nthungo YaAfrika

FOR one to understand the topic ‘When women knew their worth’, one has to be well read and purged of physical or spiritual colonisation wrought by curricula and syllabuses shaped by Tambou (white savage) philosophy.

This philosophy includes the book they usurped from our ancestors and renamed the Holy Bible.

The Tambous do not understand the meaning of ‘holy’. Their own actions speak louder than words, as current events in Gaza and their treatment of other countries make painfully clear. Many of my race will dismiss this assertion, but the well-read Tambous know better.

To the uneducated, the claim that the white race usurped the Bible from our ancestors may seem absurd but consider the words of Reverend Robert Taylor of Parkham Gaol, 1863:

“Bind it upon thy neck, write it on the tablet of thy heart: everything of Christianity is of Egyptian origin.”

There is a vast difference between being well educated and being well read. Education is controlled, regimented and measured by exams and certificates. Being well read is free, flexible and unlimited.

One reads at will, compares knowledge and develops independent understanding, as Malcolm X exemplified.

The topic of this essay emerged after reading Justin Martyr’s statements about the corruption of the Bible by the Tambous. Searching further, I encountered verses from the Qur’an, Surah Nahl 56-57:

“And they assign a portion of that which We have given them unto that which they know not. By Allah! But ye will indeed be asked concerning all that ye used to invent. And they assign unto Allah daughters. Be glorified! and unto themselves what they desire.”

Which religion condones such distortion? This is the male-dominated Tambou world at work, and it influenced our own African societies.

I explored Justin Martyr’s works online but found that many were lost or deliberately erased. Only Apologies 1 and 2 remain. My research led me to the Book of Yachanon (John), The Enlightened of Elohim of the Nazarenes, also known as The Books of the Natsarim and The Enlightened Ones. This text offers insights far closer to our spiritual heritage than the heavily corrupted Tambou Bible.

Reading these texts, I discovered the truth about John the Baptist. In the Tambou Bible, John’s story is sanitised; but in the Book of the Nazarenes, it becomes clear that our women were once spiritually and physically powerful before the imposition of the Tambou Bible.

John the Baptist’s mission was to eradicate ignorance, particularly from our race (the first to be created), as affirmed in the Qur’an, Surah 15:26.

When the British ruled the world, they anglicised the term to ‘Bible’. The final corruption occurred in the 19th century when the British genderised the Creator, imposing a patriarchal view that undermined the spiritual equality of women.

This truth has made me an enemy among those who blindly admire the British, often because they have children in that country whom they support financially. Yet, the facts remain.

The Tambou story in the corrupted Bible hides essential information. For example, the naming of John the Baptist, as recorded in the Book of the Nazarenes, illustrates the spiritual authority of women.

During Zacharias’ time, women had been relegated to second-class status under the influence of the Tambous. However, Elizabeth, John’s mother, stood her ground. She insisted that John’s name be drawn from her lineage, not his father’s.

This may seem unusual, but it persists in some Nahasi cultures today, untouched by Tambou influence. The Book of the Nazarenes recounts:

“Now when her time came, the wife of Zacharias gave birth to a son. There was no midwife, and no birth bell marked his arrival. Though others wished him to be named after the father’s kin, Elizabeth insisted he be named after hers. At the time of circumcision, with many standing by, Zacharias became filled with the inflowing of the Rauch Ha Qodesh and declared:

‘Blessed be the Elohim of our people, who has given them the means of their redemption. He has brought forth the spring of redemption, the spring of salvation for us, fulfilling the words of His inspired prophets since the beginning, delivering us from our enemies and saving us from those who hate us. The child of my body shall go before the people, proclaiming the Way of Yashuah and giving true knowledge of salvation, with the remission of misdeeds through repentance and reparation’.”

John the Baptist came to remove ignorance from our race, yet spiritual ignorance persists.

Few know that the original texts of the Creator had no chapters or verses. These were imposed later — the chapter divisions by Stephen Langton in the 13th century, and the verse divisions by Robert Estienne (Stephanus) in the 16th century. The Masoretes influenced the Hebrew Old Testament’s system of verses.

Why did the British impose chapters, and the French verses? Clearly, such undertakings had no commercial or political value for us — they only served colonial and cultural domination.

Scholars like Cheikh Anta Diop challenged these distortions. His Cultural Unity of Negro Africa (1959) sparked rage among white scholars for undermining their control of African history. John Henrik Clarke observed that Diop’s works influenced the emerging African independence movements and the Black Studies revolution in the US.

Diop’s foreword in Cultural Unity notes that avant-garde ideas should be introduced gradually. African politicians initially rejected these ideas, even criticising them on doctrinaire grounds. Yet today, many national platforms subtly adopt these concepts without fully understanding their depth.

The 1956 Conference on Negro African Writers and Artists in Paris emphasised the inseparability of culture, politics and economics. Aimé Césaire warned that no culture can survive if its political destiny is in the hands of the oppressor. Culture, he said, encompasses dress, posture, walk and social conduct.

Modern African societies follow none of these principles. The greatest cultural sins of our race lie in our Tambou-shaped educational and religious systems which prevent a true engagement with our past and the Creator’s ways.

As democratic peoples, we have been misled into believing our choices are free. Yet, as Césaire argued, addressing African culture without integrating the realities of colonial domination is meaningless.

For our motherland to achieve true independence — spiritual and physical — our women must know their worth, as Elizabeth, mother of John the Baptist, exemplified. Elizabeth recognised that she was not merely a helper, as the corrupted Tambou Bible asserts, but an equal to the male. She understood that a human being could be created in her womb without a male — the birth of Yeshua proves this.

The rebellion in heaven, according to the Tambou Bible, was male-driven, and all subsequent corruption stems from male-dominated systems.

Ignorance of women is the product of male-dominated societies, both Tambou and Nahasi. On 10 October 2025, the SABC programme Check Point highlighted women complaining of exclusion from decision-making, yet admitting they would vote for a male over a female. This demonstrates the insidious power of anti-female education and religious systems. No change will occur until women know their worth.

How can women demonstrate this awareness? First, they must dismantle barriers separating academic and intellectual women from others, uniting as a single powerful voice. Women constitute the majority of the world’s population; their participation can decisively influence global affairs.

Currently, male-dominated societies are in turmoil because low birth rates reflect women’s refusal to bear children without agency. This, too, is a demonstration of worth. Yet far more must be done.

The Nahasi men, aping Tambou contradictions, have allowed Africa to regress. The continent is disrespected, scorned and exploited by external powers. Without our race and the Tambous, no other races would exist on this planet (Genesis 6:1-2).

The spiritual revolution of women has begun worldwide, inspired by the enduring presence of the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda. Her spirit hovers over Zimbabwe, awaiting those who will act. If Zimbabwean women fail to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, they will regret it.

As long as we identify as black, we remain spiritually and physically enslaved. The imposed identity of black carries negativity, a construct from the 14th century, which allowed the Tambous to identify as white and claim spiritual authority, even painting all heavenly beings as white. The Roman Catholic Church reinforced this, preaching that the Devil was black.

It would be spiritually transformative for Nahasi women in the Catholic Church to advocate a woman Pope. By knowing their worth, women can free the continent from spiritual ignorance, restore the Creator’s order, and reclaim our role as the light of the human race — not the tail of darkness.

The spiritual and physical liberation of African women is the key to the emancipation of our race. History shows that women have always held transformative power — Elizabeth, Mbuya Nehanda and countless others prove this. Education, religion and cultural systems have attempted to diminish their authority, but these systems are not immutable.

Women must recognise their intrinsic worth, unite across educational and social divides, and assert agency in political, cultural and spiritual arenas. When women reclaim their rightful place, society, spirituality and the entire African continent can rise to full potential.

The freedom revolution has already begun.

The question remains: Will African women embrace it, or will history continue to marginalise them!