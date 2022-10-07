EDITOR – NO team scored more

than a goal during Zimbabwe’s Premier

Soccer League (PSL) this past

week.

Yet the hiatus in any football match

comes when goals are scored in their

abundance.

The match between Dynamos and

Ngezi Platinum on Sunday started at a

blistering pace, but the energy waned

before halftime.

Only newcomers to the PSL would

expect a lot of goals but the seasoned

fans are now used to low-key scoring

games. They go to watch a Dynamos

that is now full of defending rather

than launching attacks.

Not only Dynamos, but every team

is in its own nightmarish goal drought.

Even FC Platinum gaffer Norman

Mapeza and Chicken Inn coach Joey

Antipas, early this year, in the media,

expressed worry over their strikers’

conversion rates.

The current league top scorer William

Manondo of CAPS United is on

15 goals after 28 matches.

Brian Muza of Chicken Inn tails

with 11 goals with Lynoth Chikuhwa of

Highlanders on 10 goals.

Dynamos’ top scorer Ghanaian Emmanuel

Paga is on nine goals.

Where are the strikers?

In Nothern Region Division, the

song is different; there is a lot of goal

scoring and record breaking.

Tinashe ‘Maswera’ Balakasi of Simba

Bhora is on cloud nine.

He broke an eight-year jinx after

pumping five goals in Simba Bhora’s

6-3 win over Chinhoyi Stars at Wadzanai

Stadium that took his goal tally to

25 in 25 matches.

The gold mining town of Shamva

is glittering after they secured a place

in PSL and dedicated the promotion

to the late energetic star, Barnabas

Mushunje. Mushunje, who was a key

player for Simba Bhora, died in a car

accident on Shamva Road in June.

This is the first time a team from

Shamva has qualified for the PSL.

Simba Bhora and Balakasi will have

to prove their mettle in the PSL.

But for now, we need real strikers in

the PSL.

As fans, we go to soccer matches for

the goals and strikers are letting us

down.

Chaks, Glenview, Harare