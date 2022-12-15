By Tawanda Chenana

AS the year comes to an end, we, in the village, have had what you in the city would call a roller coaster year.

It has been an eventful year.

Irrigation schemes have been resuscitated, dams completed and new ones built, the e-passport has come to the village and state-of-the-art complexes have been commissioned.

This is a year in which the villager has not been left out or behind but has been right in the middle of ongoing development efforts.

The Second Republic has assessed the economic situation of the people not just for welfare purposes, but to ensure that the masses are empowered by becoming significant players in the nation’s business affairs.

Attention has been paid on the people as the economy and the economy as the people.

Every activity that has happened this year has taught us especially our children not to despise anything and everything to do with the motherland.

All the activities to move the nation forward have had a profound effect on all progressive Zimbabweans.

Our story, a success story, can no longer be muffled.

Indeed, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been a listening leader, concerned with and responding to the needs of the masses.

What makes our achievements more impressive is the fact that our country remains under crippling illegal economic sanctions imposed by the US and UK since 2000.

Compared to the so-called super powers, we are a tiny country which is not expected to survive the brutal blows of the ‘mighty’ West, but we have survived and are thriving.

We are carrying out our revolutionary programmes of development and succeeding against all odds.

It is interesting to note that the West worries or even fears us, not because we are a military threat, especially when one considers we are just a tiny country of 15 million people.

What we should appreciate and recognise is that we are feared because revolutionary Zimbabwe is an ideological threat to Western capitalism and neo-colonialism.

We know we remain a thorn in the Western backside because we will be a model for the rest of Africa to emulate and thus a perpetual threat to neo-colonialists economic interests.

We must give ourselves a pat on the back, a small and ‘poor’ country like Zimbabwe is holding its own and sustaining its revolutionary programmes notwithstanding the unrelenting hostility of Western bullies.

We are a nation transforming its fortunes for the benefit of its people.

The onslaught against us is spurring us to do the best for our people.

The West’s beloved form of ‘diplomacy’ has always been deadly sanctions and crude propaganda.

The idea had been, and will always be, to break the will of the people and incite them to rebel against their leadership.

But in our case, the attempt to break our spirit has failed miserably.

Ongoing development projects are about the people, they resonate with the majority.

We are happy that the Government is increasingly turning to locals to solve challenges we are facing.

Reliance on foreign experts at the expense of experienced local technocrats is a ghost that has been exorcised in the Second Republic.

Our academics are well-meaning citizens ready to make their contributions to the country’s development.

By engaging and putting to work our large pool of intellectuals, Zimbabwe is benefiting from the huge investments made by villagers selling various produce to send their children to school.

The move by Government and other functionaries to engage and deploy its highly educated members to solve local social and economic challenges has partly resulted in many bright young intellectuals remaining in the country to serve the motherland.

The successes we are recording as a nation is evidence that where there is a will there is a way.

What Zimbabwe is going through is nothing out of the ordinary.

Cuba has been under sanctions for more than 60 years, but a common purpose, a common struggle, a strong sense of patriotism and an undivided love for the nation saw it triumph.

The country, besides dealing and working with friendly nations, developed its own systems.

It developed a strong agricultural sector when it took over US-owned plantations and factories.

It never wanted for food, but in fact is an exporter of agricultural produce.

It developed the best health sector in the world and citizens access the service for free.

Many troop to the island nation for advanced medical care, while it exports doctors.

And like Cuba, Zimbabwe is on the path to become a self-sustaining powerhouse because, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi.

Happy holidays.