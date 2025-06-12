White victims, black silence … and the hypocrisy of Western ‘justice’

By Mafa Kwanisai Mafa

THE recent resettlement of white South African Afrikaners in the US — facilitated through commercial and chartered flights, and celebrated by racist organisations, like Solidarity — marks a dangerous turning point in the global struggle for justice.

Cloaked under the absurd and ahistorical claim of ‘white genocide’, this move reveals the deep-rooted racial double standards and imperialist logic that continue to define US foreign policy towards Africa.

While the US claims to be a beacon of democracy, human rights and asylum for the persecuted, it remains selective in its sympathy, racial in its priorities, and, again, selective in its so-called humanitarianism.

At the heart of this hypocrisy lies a single, damning truth: In the eyes of the empire, white life — especially white settler-colonial life — is purported to be sacred, while black pain, dispossession and struggle for justice and sovereignty are invisible or disposable.

The Myth of ‘White Genocide’ in South Africa

Let us state the facts clearly. There is no genocide of white Afrikaners in South Africa. What exists is the ongoing, non-violent attempt by a sovereign African state to correct a historic imbalance — the theft of African land by European settlers. The Expropriation Act 13 of 2024, like its predecessors, aims to address colonial land inequality — a foundational injustice that still defines South African economic life.

Yet in the minds of the racists and the reactionaries, land reform equals persecution.

The same white minority that ruled South Africa through apartheid, disenfranchising millions of blacks, ran concentration camps during the Anglo-Boer War and accumulated vast tracts of land through violent dispossession, now dares to present itself as a victim.

This is not just a rewriting of history. It is an insult to the black South African people. It is an insult to the memory of Steve Biko, Chris Hani, Robert Sobukwe, Winnie Mandela and millions who fought for a country free from white supremacy.

US Complicity in Whitewashing Settler-Colonialism

What makes this farce more dangerous is the active participation of the US government, through its Embassy in Pretoria and the State Department in Washington, in facilitating this racist resettlement programme.

Under the false banner of humanitarianism, the US has accepted over 8 000 applications from Afrikaners seeking to escape a fictional genocide while ignoring real suffering across Africa and the global south.

Let us ask:

Where was this urgency when African migrants drowned in the Mediterranean fleeing war and poverty caused by Western interventions in Libya and Mali?

Where was the chartered plane for Palestinian children bombed in Gaza or Yemen dying under US-backed Saudi airstrikes?

Where is this concern for Congolese families displaced by mineral exploitation or Zimbabweans suffering under illegal sanctions?

The answer is clear: The US only sees victims when they are white, preferably Christian, preferably anti-black and useful to the imperial interests.

Afrikaner Privilege, the Trump Doctrine and the Weaponisation of Race

The Afrikaner resettlement programme did not appear in a vacuum. It follows years of rightwing mobilisation, both in South Africa and internationally, claiming that land reform is ‘reverse racism’. It fits neatly into the narrative advanced by Trump, who in 2018 tweeted about “…the large-scale killing of farmers…” in South Africa — echoing the propaganda of white nationalist outlets and apartheid apologists.

That the US would act upon this lie by offering refugee status to Afrikaners shows how white identity politics now masquerades as international human rights advocacy. It is a dangerous precedent where settlers who resist decolonisation are rewarded, while formerly colonised people who seek dignity are criminalised.

Let us be clear: Land expropriation without compensation is not violence — it is justice. The land belongs to the people of South Africa, not the heirs of Dutch and British invaders.

Supporting Afrikaners in their escapade to the US is to reward them for 300 years of theft and to delegitimise the core demand of every true African revolution — the land must return to its rightful owners.

Pan-African Silence or Pan-African Resistance?

This moment calls not for silence, but for pan-African outrage and solidarity. Where are the voices of our regional blocs, our continental unions, our university campuses, our churches and mosques?

If these were the 1960s, we imagine Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere or Thomas Sankara, among other revolutionary as well as progressive luminaries would have issued thunderous condemnations. Today, we see hesitation where there should be bold steps — perhaps due to diplomacy, perhaps due to donor fear, perhaps due to foreign direct investments or perhaps due to the neo-liberal rot that has afflicted African leadership.

But the masses are not fooled.

Across social media, in townships, on the ground, ordinary Africans are rejecting this imperial charade. They see that this is not about refugees, but about rescuing white privilege from the consequences of decolonisation. They see that the US welcomes Afrikaners not because they are in danger, but because they are ideologically useful: they represent the West’s preferred image of the ‘civilised African’ — white, Christian, anti-communist and economically dominant.

To remain silent is to betray the martyrs of Sharpeville, the heroes of Umkhonto we Sizwe, and the blood that flowed at Marikana Mine. As pan-Africanists, we must speak.

The South African Government Must Respond Firmly

The South African government has every right to reject foreign interference in its domestic policy. Washington’s attempt to pressure Pretoria over the Expropriation Act is a violation of international law and national sovereignty. More than that, it signals that the US is willing to play the race card internationally to protect economic interests aligned with white capital and whiteness.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC must not bend to this pressure. The liberation movement must remember its roots: It did not fight to replace apartheid with neo-liberal accommodation. It fought to return land and dignity to the people.

And if the US continues to interfere, South Africa should take appropriate diplomatic measures, including:

Calling in the US ambassador to explain this racist programme;

Filing complaints at the UN over the misuse of refugee status for political purposes;

Consulting the AU on creating continental protocols against the weaponisation of asylum to reverse decolonisation.

The Bigger Picture: Africa, Multipolarity and the Battle of Narratives

This event also shows the urgency for Africa to assert itself in the emerging multipolar world. As the West declines, it will try to weaponise every institution — media, aid, visas, refugee protocols — to retain moral high ground. But we must resist.

Just as Russia, China and Iran are challenging unipolar tyranny with everything they have got, Africa must challenge it ideologically and morally. We must tell our own stories, define our heroes, and shape our narratives.

If Afrikaners can be called refugees, then what was the transatlantic slave trade?

If Afrikaners can be seen as victims, then what were colonised Africans?

If Afrikaners deserve refuge, then what about the millions displaced by Western wars and mining interests in Africa?

This is why ideological clarity is not academic — it is strategic. Those who control the narrative control the future. And the US is trying to rewrite the story of South Africa so that justice becomes extremism while theft becomes heritage.

No Refuge for Racism, No Sanctuary for Settler-Privilege

The pan-African struggle is a struggle for collective memory, for justice, for land and for dignity. The Afrikaner resettlement project is not a humanitarian mission — it is a continuation of colonial logic under the guise of protection. It reminds us that imperialism adapts, but never repents.

As pan-Africanists, we must reject the notion that land justice is racism. We must reject the idea that white pain matters more than black life. And we must reject the imperial arrogance that believes the US can grant moral asylum to those who once denied Africans their humanity.

This is not just a South African issue. It is an African and global issue. For if they succeed in turning Afrikaner land thieves into refugees, what’s next — Making Cecil Rhodes a civil rights icon?

We must say it loud and clear: There is no white genocide in South Africa. There is only the unfinished business of liberation.

And that business will not be outsourced, sanitised, nor reversed — not by Washington, not by Donald Trump and definitely not by Afrikaner nostalgia. The land shall return.

The truth shall rise.

And Africa shall be free!