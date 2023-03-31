By Nthungo YaAfrika

IN this article I will replace black with ‘Nahasi’.

This is because I view black as demeaning and derogatory because, as a race, our pigment is not black.

Only cloned minds view their skin colour as black.

Black is a despised colour all over the world, culminating in Nahasi men and women bleaching their skins or Nahasi men and women marrying light-skinned races so that their children become closer to the so-called dominant race which calls itself ‘white’ (Tambous) although their skin is pale and fleshy coloured.

Now let’s see what the Way Of Yahweh, corrupted and now called the Holy Bible by the Tambous, says about pale skin: Revelation 6: Verse 8: “And I saw, look! a pale horse, and the one seated on it had the name Death. And the Grave was closely following him. And authority was given them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with a long sword and food shortage with a deadly plague and by wild beast of the earth.”

About authority given to him, that I take with a pinch of salt as that makes the Tambous to be like the Creator — having the power of life or death over people.

Of all the races, Yahweh can never depend on the Tambous (Book of Enoch Ethiopian Version).

But the truth of the matter, ‘death and grave’ are the second names of the Tambous ever since they became a force to be reckoned with on earth.

Now, back to the topic of the week.

Why are Tambous irked by our ancestors’ past?

It is simply because they know that they are riding on our ancestors’ glory.

They are just charlatans.

These are the degraders of our ancestors’ past who took their glory and pasted it on the Tambous and then took the savagery of their ancestors and painted it on our ancestors; Joseph de Gobineau, Champollion the Elder, Champollion the Younger, Cheronnect-Champollion, Cherubini Fontanes, Maspero and Pliny, the Elder. Because of these, our race has been in self-dehumanising state since 1884, a total of 139 years with no sign of ending.

This is the description of Tambous in documents found by Champollion at Biban-el-Molouk, at the tomb of Ousirei the First in Libya, dated 1500 BC: “Finally the last one has skin-colouring that we would call flesh-coloured or white of the most delicate shade, a straight or slightly arched nose, blue eyes, a blond or red beard, a tall and very slim stature and is dressed in the skins of oxen which still retain their hair, a veritable savage tattooed on different parts of his body: such men are called Tambous.”

Cheik Anta Diop, in Cultural Unity of Black Africa says our ancestors’ civilisation started in 17000 BC and, because of it, the Sahara dried up in 7000 BC.

By 4245 BC, our ancestors had invented calendars with a passage of 1 000 years.

This information was provided by a Nahasi (Egyptian) priest called Manetho of 3rd Century BC who wrote the history of Egypt in Greek.

Egyptian (Nahasi) priests did not put their names to their discoveries and no inventor’s name has survived.

They kept their discoveries jealously within the bosoms of their caste.

They attributed their discoveries and the results of their experiments to the gods Thot, Mercury and Hermes.

It was thus easy for the disciples they had initiated to steal their discoveries, such as Thales of Miletus, Pythagoras of Samos, Archimedes of Sicily, Plato, Salon and Aristole, among others.

Archimedes is said to have discovered the endless screw but Diodurus Siculus says Archimedes made this invention after voyages to Egypt, where the hydraulic screw was already in use and served to pump water.

The most important library in the world at that time was in Alexandria, Egypt, not Athens and was burnt by fanatical Christians.

Alexandria was a place which hosted imminent Egyptian (Nahasi) doctors who practiced dissections as well as engineers who were building machines, steam reaction turbines, something the Tambous are claiming to have invented today.

This is just a tip of the iceberg our ancestors have bequeathed to what is nicknamed modern science.

As the ancient saying goes, ‘there is nothing new under the sun’, so the boasting of the Tambou race is just a damp squid.

Now you know why our ancestors’ past irks the Tambous.

About 99,9 percent of our modern academics and intellectuals are mentally and spiritually enslaved because they know the truth but are actually irked by this revelation because it compromises their relationship with Tambous’ so-called prestigious institutions.

So, instead of defending this truth, they defend their careers for fear of being sanctioned by the Tambous’ academic and intellectual institutions which control the academic and intellectual world.

By defending their careers, they are then rewarded handsomely by being given Sabbatical leave, which puts the ‘coveted’ foreign currency in their bank accounts.

The few who defend the truth are ostracised and are not eligible for Sabbatical leave at the Tambous’ prestigious institutions.

Surely 66 years after Ghana got independent, it is all quiet on the academic and intellectual front about our ancestors’ glorious past here on the motherland.

This I say because in this day and age, you still have graduates who strongly believe in the Tambous civilising us. This is not surprising because the curriculum in all universities on the motherland is Tambou-driven and everything about us starts in 1884.

Oh how I wished I could be proved wrong.

This is what Cheik Anta Diop said more than 66 years ago: “It will not be astonishing if some of us are still unable to believe that Nahasis (blacks) really played the earliest civilising role in the world.”

These are some of the people who have re-established Egypt as part of Africa (Nahasi); Cheik Anta Diop, John G. Jackson, Dr William Leo Hansberry, Elijah Muhammad, Marcus Garvey, Charles S. Seifert, George G.M. James, Willis N. Huggins, William E. Dubious, Joel A. Rogers, Jose Luciano Franco, John G. Jackson, Chancellor Williams, John Henrik Clarke, James G. Spady, Professor Ayi Kwei Armah and many more I have not mentioned.

How many graduates know these great Nahasi academics and intellectuals?

I reckon the answer from most will be: “I did not major in history and philosophy. I am a doctor, engineer or pharmacist,” – yet what is being studied in all universities has their foundation in our ancestors’ ancient systems.

What then is the way forward?

My humble suggestion is that our ancestors’ past must be a failing subject in all Nahasi (African) institutions of higher learning and the African Union must, for once, be at the forefront.

Yes, our race has a civilisation past of more than 10 000 years and this irks John Bull and Uncle Sam.

Nthungo Ya Afrika aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance. For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com