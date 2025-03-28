Why the British colonialists were perplexed by Mbuya Nehanda

By Nthungo YaAfrica

WHEN the British came to Africa after they had subdued the Indians in America they reckoned they would just walk over the people in this part of the world. The tribes in America had stopped following the way of the Creator and created religions fraught with fraudsters and tricksters. Mbuya Nehanda is easily identifi ed even in their Bible in Acts 4:13-23 and Acts 5:27-30. Mbuya Charwe the one whom she manifested in, bravely challenged the British colonialists and told them she was not afraid of death as she would resurrect.

This openly showed them that what she believed in was more advanced than their religion; even humiliating to them was that she was a woman. I have always wondered why the First Republic did not erect the statue of Mbuya Charwe in 1980 to show the British that we are way ahead of them in positive spiritual matters and that their religion can not be compared with the way of the Creator our race believed in.

The Statue of Mbuya Charwe was fi nally commissioned by the Second Republic on May 25 2021, 41 years after independence. What message were we sending to the young generation? The consequences will always haunt not only Zimbabweans but the rest of our people wherever they may be. Is there a way this can be corrected? Yes, there is: People need to be seriously re-educated about Mbuya Nehanda. The consequences of what damage religion can infl ict on a people is there for all to see. Israel is a country with a history of believing in the Creator but what the Israelis are doing shows a disconnect with the Creator.

Ancient Israelis were Nahasis (blacks) or present day Falashi in Israel and Ethiopia. If Zimbabweans can wholeheartedly embrace Mbuya Nehanda, our race can be free physically and spiritually (John 8:36). The Tambou-corrupted Bible respects our race but, because of spiritual ignorance, we do not respect ourselves. When a race is spiritually ignorant, it loathes itself and unconsciously becomes wicked to itself. Isaiah 57:20-21 says: “But the wicked are like the restless sea and cannot calm down, And its waters keep tossing up sea weed and mire. There is no peace.” This should worry us, especially our continental body, the African Union (AU).

One sometimes wonders if we, as a race, understand the meaning of what union or unity means. The borders we regard as holy were created by those who think we were not supposed to have been created and united. Mbuya Nehanda is the gate way to our race’s success because she transends borders. Zimbabweans let down other Nahasis badly in 1980 by not honouring her but this can be righted if positively spiritually connected businesses pool their resources together and fund a conference about her. This will defi nitely lead the ignorant among us to know why the British colonialists were perplexed by her.

By not acknowledging Mbuya Nehanda, we are simply not interested in the human skulls still adorning European museums. For how long must we allow this situation? By being perplexed by Mbuya Nehnda, the British let the cat out of the bag because they are not the originators of the Bible. The story of Mbuya Nehanda was not supposed to be an African narrative. The survival of our race hinges on us acknowledging the only spirit medium the Tambous failed to subdue.

A race that is happy to be ignorant and not curious to fi nd out about Mbuya Nehanda but very knowledgeable about Jewish, Christian and Islamic religions that enslaved and colonised us is a race the Tambous will always cherish and will always make sure is divided about her If the Commanches in America had a spirit medium like Mbuya Nehanda, America would still be in their hands. Mbuya Nehanda trancends all traditions on the motherland as most of these were allowed to exist by the colonialists as they posed no danger to them but to Africans themselves in creating divisions for the benefi t of the Tambous.

Africa is very rich and everyone in the world are agreed that we must not be on this continent and by our actions we also agree. Every race that came and still comes here became/becomes physically rich while the inhabitants became/become poor at every stage because they were/are nothing but workers. The positive spiritual world is not amused by this but if those aff ected are happy, what can it do. It started with the Brits, now our race is a victim of all races on earth.

The Indians in America are now aliens in their own country and the next inline will be our race. When I was writing this article I thought that my vision was extreme but I thank the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda for always leading me. I was amused when I heard that some pre-schools told parents to pay US$5 per child because they were to celebrate Valentine’s Day. This shows that the education system is completely lost.

The story of Saint Valentine I can not even write about as it is unprintable and exposes children to orgies. By not forcefully introducing Mbuya Nehanda in 1980, we have created blind guides in the home, education and religious systems. (Luke 6:39 and Matthew 15:14) Matthew 15:14 says: “Let them be. Blind guides is what they are. If, then a blind man guides a blind man both will fall into a pit.” Luke 6:39 says: “Then he told them an illustration; ‘A blind man can not guide a blind man, can he? Both will fall in a pit, will they not?’” Embracing the spirit of Mbuya Nehanda nationally, continentally or even globally is the answer for our beleaguered race.

We must not be bossed around on our continent; we do not boss Europeans in their backyards. We do not claim more rights than them in their backyard so why do Europeans want to be cry-babies here? With Donald Trump and Elon Musk on the prowl, anything is possible. What most people of our race do not know is that the Creator created one race and that race is ours (Genesis 2-5) .

Genesis 6 explains how other races came into being and despite the fl ood eradicating them, the sons of the true God, as they are called, came back and committed adultery again with daughters of man. (Numbers 14: 25-33) Wrote Wallace and Hoebel: “It was probably the most cultural event the Commanches added to the lives of other American Indians.” Quannah, who came under fire from time to time for his involvement in Red Indian rituals, once defended this religion by saying: “The whiteman (Tambou) goes into his church and talks about Jesus but the American Indian goes into his tipee and talks to Jesus.” The practice eventually evolved and became known as the Native American Church but the Tambous called this Peynote Cult.

The American Indian wanted to go back to his/her roots but was let down by spirit mediums and democracy. After their experience with American Indians when they came to this part of the world they found people here talking to Mbuya Nehanda and not talking about her — a strange coincidence and it bowled them over. My question is: Why are Zimbabweans failing to wholly embrace Mbuya Nehanda? Mbuya Nehanda is not anti-Son of Man. In Egyptian language, Christ is Keseshata, which simply means one who watches over mysteries. This was applied to Jesus by religious contamination in the 14th century and was reserved for Osiris.

