Why we should revisit Order of Nehanda

THE PATRIOT newspaper of May 2-8 published one of my articles under the headline: ‘Time Ripe for the Order of Nehanda’.

Recent events on the continent, especially involving Julius Malema and his exclusion from certain international engagements, reinforce the urgency of this Order. The persistent marginalisation and misunderstanding of our race confirm the warning in Isaiah 57:20-21: “But the wicked are like the restless sea that cannot calm down, and its waters keep tossing up seaweed and mire. ‘There is no peace’, says my God, ‘for the wicked’.”

When we point fingers at others, three fingers point back at us. While I fear no physical fingers, I tremble at the spiritual ones.

On May 10 2025, Afro-Gazette News ran a story under the headline: “Malema Denied Visa at Last Minute to Attend Conference”.

The conference, organised by Society of African Cambridge University (SACU) at Cambridge University, aimed to unite African scholars, entrepreneurs and innovators to discuss the continent’s challenges and opportunities. Notable participants included Ghanaian Fintech firm Zeepay, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) and Bantaba, which connects African tech startups with Diaspora investors. Future events include the Cambridge Africa Business Conference 2025 at the Judge Business School.

While such gatherings are commendable, we must ask: Why hold a conference of African empowerment in the UK, our former enslaver and coloniser?

This contradiction taints Malema’s passionate rhetoric about African liberation. Malema’s visa denial should have signalled to President Ramaphosa that engaging Western powers, particularly Donald Trump, is futile.

Trump’s deceit is well documented.

As France24 reported on May 22 2025, Trump fabricated claims about ‘white farmers genocide’ in South Africa.

John 8:44 warns: “You are from your father the Devil . . . When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.”

If his own people mistrust him, what made Ramaphosa believe Trump would honour the truth?

The Tambous, a metaphor for our colonisers, not only subjugated our people but also corrupted spiritual narratives. They modified the Bible to support their dominion, turning it into a weapon against our race. Despite their manipulations, spiritual truth remains untainted.

Jeremiah 6:22-26 states that they are cruel, and their cruelty is seen in the religious distortions they have perpetuated.

The Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania, in ‘Mankind’s Search for God’ (Page 56) exposes that the Christian Trinity derives from the Egyptian triad of Horus, Osiris and Isis. The Greeks mistranslated these concepts, calling them the ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’.

These three, once called Keseshata (Caretakers of Divinity), were smuggled into the flawed Christian doctrine we see today.

‘Egypt’ and ‘Israel’, in biblical context, are deeply symbolic. Egypt represents a system that diverged from the Creator’s path. Pharaohs replaced divine worship with self-deification. This deviation birthed world religions that have failed to bring global peace. Yet the Creator never abandoned humanity.

Ezekiel 12:1-2 explains:“Son of man, you are living among a rebellious house. They have eyes to see but do not see and ears to hear but do not hear.”

This rebellion is epitomised by our own people who proudly identify as ‘black’ without understanding the term’s derogatory colonial origins. The word ‘black’ was never ours. It was imposed to mean ‘unholy’ and thus devalue us.

The Glorious Quran supports this critique in Bee 63: “By Allah, We verily sent messengers unto the nations before thee, but the Devil made their deeds fair-seeming unto them. So he is their patron this day, and theirs will be a painful doom.”

This aligns with Ezekiel’s warning and further proves the spiritual crisis afflicting our race.

Mentioning Nehanda alongside biblical scripture often offends some Zimbabweans. This is due to colonial indoctrination. The British established the Order of Saint Michael in 1818 to justify slavery and colonisation. This was a pre-emptive move to avoid future reparations.

Trump, unlike other Western leaders, is unashamed in his belief in this Order. He believes the world would be better off without our race.

In this context, Saint Michael’s image of standing on a black devil is symbolic: To them, we are the enemy. Trump’s policies, like halting USAID to Africa, are not random. They are calculated. Though Europe has yet to follow, the dominoes are set.

Despite its corruption, the Bible still contains truths in our favour. Egypt, in Jeremiah 42, 43, 44, and 46, is not just a location; it is a metaphor for oppressive systems controlled by Tambous. Unfortunately, many in our race do not understand this symbolism. We run to these ‘Egypts’ for salvation, ignoring the spiritual warnings.

Likewise, Israel in this context represents those among us yearning to return to divine truth. There were never white Jews among the Nahasi (our ancestral lineage). Modern Jews are largely a construct of the Tambous. As the Hope of Israel Ministries points out in its pamphlet on the Khazar Kingdom: “Their ancestors came not from the Jordan but from the Volga . . . they are more closely related to the Hun, Higur and Magyar tribes than to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.”

This erasure excludes the Falashas of Ethiopia and the Lembas of Zimbabwe, authentic remnants of ancient Jewish heritage.

This leads to the essence of my message: the Order of Nehanda should be revisited.

We currently lack spiritually connected leaders. Our present state is reflected in 1 Kings 18:19-40, where prophets of Baal outnumber Elijah. We await Verses 41-46 for divine vindication — but this will not come easily. We are fragmented, chasing Babylon (Tambous), despite scriptural warnings against it.

Our solution lies in reconnecting with the spirit of Nehanda. Her guidance can elevate us both spiritually and politically. The Order of Nehanda must be revived to honour those guided by her spirit. Those selected must be approved both physically by the community and spiritually by Nehanda herself.

We were once the pinnacle of creation. Now, we are called ‘the wretched of the earth’. Redemption will not come from appeasing the Tambous, who originated from the events in Genesis 6:1-2.

Until we reconnect with Nehanda, we will remain disoriented.

The spirit of Nehanda is our spiritual compass. Reuniting the motherland physically and spiritually is possible through her. This unity will dismantle the lies of the Order of Saint Michael and restore peace.

Trump’s political baiting of South Africa using Afrikaner farmers is only the beginning. Ramaphosa’s engagement with Trump will yield more humiliation.

South Africa, or Azania as it should have been renamed, symbolises our spiritual ignorance. Keeping the colonial name was a concession to the Tambous. If we do not reclaim our spiritual heritage, the entire continent risks collapse.

In the Western narrative, all nations south of the Equator are collectively seen as ‘South Africa’. Similarly, the term ‘America’ obliterates the original names of two continents, reducing diverse lands to a colonial brand.

The Order of Nehanda is not just a symbolic gesture; it is a necessary spiritual awakening. It is a call for unity, self-realisation and divine alignment.

Through the spirit of Nehanda, we can reclaim our dignity and fulfil our destiny. This spirit is alive and waiting. It calls for us to select new leaders —spiritually endorsed individuals who can challenge global injustices and lead us to the promised era of peace.

Let us not delay. Let the Order of Nehanda rise again.

