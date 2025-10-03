Yes, books can be corrupted …but not the Positive Manifesting Spirit

By Nthungo YaAfrika

I BEGIN with a quotation from Karl Marx, an unlikely source for the subject at hand: “The origin of states gets lost in myth in which one may believe, but which one may not discuss.” This statement was made during the French Civil War (1848-1850). If we substitute ‘states’ with ‘religion’, we arrive at a truth that strikes at the heart of Africa’s modern burden: “The origin of religion has been lost in myth in which one may believe, but which one may not discuss.” This captures the reality of the African condition today, spiritually and physically dislocated from our Positive Spiritual Natural Base due to slavery, colonialism, and their lingering effects. This state of affairs did not arrive abruptly, but gradually, like the old parable of the Arab and the camel.

For those unfamiliar: a camel, shivering outside in the cold, asked its Arab master for permission to enter the tent. The Arab allowed it. Eventually, the camel forced the Arab out, claiming there was no room for both. This parable illustrates how our ancestors were gradually displaced, first tolerated intrusions, then total domination. Decisions were made without consulting the Positive Spiritual World (PSW), and the results were catastrophic then, and remain catastrophic now.

The tragedy deepens because most Africans no longer believe in PSW but instead in corrupted versions of Christianity imposed by the ‘Tambous’, those who colonised, enslaved, and redefined our spiritual systems. Thus, our racial anthem is one of confusion, always interrupted, always suffering. Whether on the Motherland or in the Diaspora, we are not yet free, physically or spiritually. The same forces of domination, the British and the French in particular, continue to suffocate us.

Today, schools across Africa are labelled ‘English’ or ‘French’ learning environments. This is an insult to the ancestors who paid the ultimate price for freedom. In this article, I will examine how various ancient texts, The book of Enoch, The book of Jasher, The Kolbrin book, and others, compare with the principle of manifesting, and how they reveal the corruption of our ancestral spiritual traditions

The book of Enoch

The Ancient book of Enoch (translated by Ken Johnson, ThD) dates from AD 32-AD 700. By AD 700, it had been forgotten, excluded from canon, and neglected. Unlike the book of Jasher, it was never integrated into Jewish scripture. The Pharisees rejected it because it testified to Christ.

In 1768, James Bruce stole copies of the book from the Ethiopian Church and brought them to London. In 1773, they arrived in Europe, and it took another 120 years before R. H. Charles translated them into English. Fragments of the book of Enoch have been found among the Dead Sea Scrolls in Hebrew and Greek but remain unpublished. The book of Enoch declares it was written for ‘the generation of tribulation’ to guide the righteous when the wicked would be destroyed. Enoch says: “From them I understood that the vision I saw was not for my generation, but for a distant one.”

The text urges: Observe Nature. The stars keep their orbit, the seasons cycle in balance, rains replenish the earth. All obey divine order. The corruption comes when this order is violated. Genesis 6 speaks of the ‘sons of God’ taking daughters of men. Enoch calls this contamination, the philosophy of corrupted Greeks, the Tambous. One vision describes the ‘Ancient of Days’ with hair ‘white as wool. This description, though consistent with African imagery, made the book unpopular then, and particularly offensive in the 18th century when Africans were degraded as less than human. How could a divine image be described in African likeness?

The book of Jasher

The book of Jasher also preserves Enoch’s story: he ruled for 240 years, established righteousness, and was translated into the spiritual realm. Yet this is absent from the Tambou Bible. Chapter 7 recounts Ham stealing Noah’s garments. These garments pass through Cush to Nimrod, shaping ancient kingship. The text notes that ‘profane histories’ distort truth with fable, while the Hebrew annals, though rejected by some hold treasure. Importantly, these annals confirm that the original Israelites were Africans: the VaRemba of Zimbabwe, the Falasha of Ethiopia.

The printed Hebrew version initially raised doubts about authenticity due to missing points and ambiguities. Yet careful study revealed irresistible evidence that it preserved truths lost elsewhere. Notably, this translation was completed in 1840 —44 years before the Scramble for Africa. Was it coincidence? Or divine preparation?

The Kolbrin book

The Kolbrin book presents itself not as divine scripture, but as spiritual guidance, a body of enlightened teachings salvaged from partially burned manuscripts. Like the Great Zimbabwe papyri, much was lost, and some modernised elaborations were added. Still, its aim is clear: To promote true love and family ethics. To enhance goodwill among races.

To preserve wisdom from the past for the betterment of humankind. Its contents range from creation to destruction and recreation, from the affliction of God to Adam and his descendants. One profound teaching declares: “Mortal knowledge is circumscribed by mortal ignorance, and mortal comprehension is circumscribed by spiritual reality.” This echoes the ongoing manifestations of Nehanda, who calls us to transcend syllabus and curriculum, and to embrace spiritual comprehension.

Mortal man’s grasp of spiritual reality is faint, yet even distorted reflections of truth hold more value than none at all. The Kolbrin reminds us: there are no true beginnings, only effects. Behind every effect lies a cause, and beyond all ancestors, there is only God. Before beginnings, there was One Consciousness, the Eternal One, the Self-Generator, the Nameless. This is the Positive Spirit beyond corruption, beyond syllabi, beyond curricula.

The books of the Natsarim

This lesser-known work preserves traditions sidelined by the Tambou Bible. I referenced it in my article When Women Knew Their Worth, published in The Patriot. It tells of John’s mother Elizabeth, omitted from the corrupted canon. Why? Because she challenged male order, asserting equality between women and men.

Her story debunks the corrupted narrative of Eve, used to justify subjugation and gender violence. Yet our race clings to this diseased myth as if it were tradition, priding itself on false freedom while shackled in ignorance. We boast no less 2 389 universities across Africa, yet remain bound to syllabi designed to erase our spiritual image. How can we allow ourselves to be ‘curriculumed’ into submission, when we were created free, uncorrupted, unstructured?

The corruption of Holy writings

Our ancestors rightly called the colonisers ‘savages’. How then did these so-called savages suddenly claim intellectual superiority over the originators of civilisation? Their corruption of our holy writings was deliberate to replace the Positive Manifesting Spirit with doctrines of submission. This disease afflicts both the Motherland and the Diaspora. Prophets, apostles, elders, ministers, many have succumbed to the Tambou framework. Unlike Nehanda, the Positive Spirit, who manifests freely without demand, corrupted spirits always ask for payment and grow vengeful if denied.

Manifesting: The uncorruptible spirit Manifesting is real.

Beyond it lies trickery. Nehanda embodies the Positive Manifesting Spirit, incorruptible, patient, enduring. But how long will she wait for our race to awaken? Enoch saw countless angels in the Creator’s realm. What, then, is the true worth of human beings? The Creator does not need us, yet grants us the gift of life and image. To honor this gift, we must act beyond curriculum, beyond syllabus, beyond the diseased tail of Tambou corruption.

Turning East: The Mahabharata

In my ‘uncurriculumed’ curiosity, I now read the Mahabharata of Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa. My aim is not to convert but to compare. Eastern traditions, like ours, were once uncorrupted. They, too, wrestle with myth, philosophy, and divine manifestation. By studying them, I hope to glimpse parallels to our own Positive Spiritual World. We were created free, uncorrupted, unsyllabused. Yet we cling to corrupted systems as though they guarantee eternal life.

Shame. Books can be corrupted, tampered with, burned, translated through biased hands, or stripped of their essence. But the Positive Manifesting Spirit cannot be corrupted. Nehanda proves this through her patience and continuous manifestations.

Our task as Africans is urgent: to reclaim the uncorrupted spirit, to strip away Tambou syllabi, and to rediscover our Positive Spiritual Natural Base. This is not merely intellectual labour but spiritual survival. For too long, we have allowed ourselves to be defined by others, by the coloniser, by the corrupted prophet, by the false academic. But true freedom, physical and spiritual, lies in remembering what cannot be corrupted: the Positive Manifesting Spirit.