Youths key to achieving Vision 2030

By Shephard Majengeta

I HAVE come to the realisation that people who are used to spoon-feeding lack the art and principles to a healthy life.

And I am happy that Zimbabweans, our youths included, are not among those people.

In this country and elsewhere in the world, our people are known not just for their resilience but innovation and quick-wit.

As a nation, despite our challenges, we are on the cusp of greatness.

I am urging all the youths to be on board and not be left behind.

Our youths are an important constituency and a critical factor in the development matrix.

Many youth-related policies have been implemented since 1980, but because of different political affiliations and other reasons, some youths have not availed themselves to life-changing opportunities.

Zimbabwe needs all its youths to achieve Vision 2030 of an upper-middle income economy.

And President Emmerson Mnangagwa has proved, not just by words but acts, that ‘no-one and no place will be left behind’.

Zimbabwe is presently on a growth trajectory evidenced by the various developments in all the sectors.

Our youths must embrace opportunities and not cry foul.

Youths must understand that they play a central role in the development of the State’s economy since they are a critical demography.

The Second Republic has created an enabling environment and marshalled the resources necessary for undertaking programmes to fully develop youths’ mental, moral, social, economic, cultural, spiritual and physical potential to improve their quality of life.

Opportunities will not come to one’s doorstep, they are all over, to be found by those willing to expend their energies seeking them.

Many of our youths have walked, talked and are living development and growth. They have embraced empowerment initiatives that are the key to an economic transformation in line with Vision 2030.

Constantly our youths must reflect, take stock and introspect.

President Mnangagwa has been able to get every progressive Zimbabwean believing.

His penchant for action, ability and skills has been the driving force behind the success of our economy that has been brought out of the comatose induced by sanctions.

Most of today’s young people have benefitted from the policies spearheaded by ZANU PF and the youths should stand steadfast in defending the country’s sovereignty as the war against imperialists continues.

Imperial forces do not want Vision 2030 to be achieved.

Today’s youth represent the country’s best development asset and must build a Zimbabwe future generations will be proud of and continue to build upon.

The Second Republic has committed to better understand Zimbabwe’s youth in order to design and implement the best policies aimed at unlocking their creativity and innovativeness as shown by programmes like Education 5.0.

Education 5.0 is giving our youths the tools and information necessary to participate effectively in the development agenda.

New technologies, which have come with the advent of ‘globalisation’, have connected young people on a global scale.

The vast majority of youths are daily social media users.

Many have friends they have not seen since school or who moved away, some just want to connect with their contemporaries in various parts of the world and social media provides this platform.

Social media has become part of the modern youths’ lifestyle.

And my call is to use these platforms wisely and be productive.

Social media has been recognised by brands as one of the avenues they can use to access the youth demography.

We must take this opportunity to engage in activities that will see us achieving aspirations of Vision 2030 even before we get to 2030.

Already, the Second Republic has taken initiatives to groom youths and impart education they need to participate in the global arena.

We must be happy that we have not left the duty to conscientise our youths to others.

As we focus on working to control our natural resources, after the yoke of colonialism had put them in the hands of Westerners, let us ensure that the youths who will inherit them will not willingly give them up.

The mantra that our present leaders are working to secure the future for coming generations in Africa will be nothing but a dream if the youths become alienated from the dreams of our leaders through nefarious initiatives by Western governments.

