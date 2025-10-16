ZANU PF indaba must give wings to Vision 2030

THE ZANU PF Annual People’s Conference, which kicked off on Monday this week and ends on Saturday, is being held against the backdrop of economic successes.

These include mega infrastructure projects such as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Gwayi- Shangani Dam, irrigation schemes, major roads such as the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, a boom in agriculture typified by bumper maize and wheat harvest, not to mention record-breaking tobacco output.

In the mining sector, gold deliveries are rising exponentially while the new ‘white gold’ — lithium — holds immense promise.

While these successes bolster the Party’s position, the prudent thing to do would be not to let them lull us into complacency. These achievements should, instead, spur the Party to craft resolutions that catapult the nation to greater heights.

The nation awaits resolutions from this Conference with bated breath, knowing they have a listening President. Resolutions from Mutare must speak to the people’s needs; must interrogate ministers’ performances, including service to the people by all other public office holders.

While the Mutare conference is a routine annual gathering for the noble purpose of reviewing the ruling party’s policies, the resolutions, however, will impact people’s lives going forward.

There is, therefore, a need for delegates to critically analyse unimplemented and partly implemented policies from yesteryear and chart the way forward to grow the economy.

Vision 2030’s tenure is only five years away. This may be a millennium or just a year, depending on which end one is looking at it.

Other visions have come and gone ‘unvisioned’, like Vision 2025, of Harare’s much-touted but unfulfilled ‘world-class’ status. It is the people’s fervent hope that, given the current economic trajectory, Vision 2030 will see the light of day. This should ensure even more economic gains for the generality of the people while boosting trust in the visionary ability of the leadership to safely steer this ship through the inevitable storms, most of them engineered by out erstwhile colonisers.

Our readers are already familiar with the concerted onslaught on former liberation movements in this part of the world. ZANU PF, South Africa’s, Mozambique’s FRELIMO and Namibia’s SWAPO, among others, have all been at the receiving end of political machinations orchestrated from Washington, London, Paris, Brussels and other Western capitals.

ZANU PF has weathered such storms, real or imagined, before only to emerge stronger and more united.

These are merely sideshows designed to detract delegates to this annual indaba from the core business of carrying out the people’s mandate.

And as President Emmerson Mnangagwa likes to put it every now and then, the barking of dogs will not stop the elephant from going about its business.

It is our hope is that people-centred resolutions will be made and, from them, progressive policies that carry the day will be crafted to push Zimbabweans to higher echelons of economic development.