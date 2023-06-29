Zim holds the spiritual key for renaissance of our race

By Nthungo YaAfrika

IN The Patriot of June 23-29 2023, I wrote an article headlined ‘Think twice about the Bible… was Jesus really white?’

I then proceeded to quote Emancipation to Mental Slavery and Roots of Life which chronicle how Jesus became white.

I will quote again: ‘’In 1508 Michaelangelo, the famous Italian painter, was commissioned to paint the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome. He used his relatives as models; his aunt and uncle posed for the images of Adam and Eve, his cousin modelled for the painting of Jesus. These images were then spread around the world, giving a totally inaccurate image of Jesus.’’

This shows that the then Pope was ignorant of Revelation 1: Verses 14-15 which says: “Moreover, his head and his hair were white as white wool, as snow, and his eyes were like a fiery flame and his feet were like fine copper when glowing in a furnace….’’

And what does the most hated book by the Tambous (white savages), that of Enoch, say about the image of Ptah, Yahweh, Musiki…, Chapter 71: Verse 10: ‘’ And with them was the Head of Days, His head was white and pure like pure wool, And his raiment indescribable.’’

What I did not mention was that, after all Europe saw these paintings, the then Pope had the ammunition to label our race non-beings and fit to be enslaved.

So began the dehumanisation of our race from then up to now, a total of 515 years, by the whites whom, incidentally, our ancestors called Tambous which means savages.

From 1957, a year that Ghana became independent, to date, a total of 66 years, the dehumanisation of our race is being led by none other than ourselves; the majority being those who call themselves Christians yet they do not know the origin of the name Christ and its meaning.

I also wrote the names of our ancestors who were called gods and were eventually usurped by Greeks and Romans after conquering our ancestors. These gods and goddesses that have Greek and Roman names are never associated with the demons whereas our ancestors’ gods and goddess Murenga, Chaminuka and Nehanda found in Zimbabwe and led our race from Mesopotamia to occupy this part of the motherland are called demonic.

Now back to the subject matter of the week; Zimbabwe holds the spiritual key for renaissance of our race. I was spiritually encouraged to write this article after reading the book ‘Territorial Spirits’. The foreword is by Roger Forster and was edited by C. Peter Wagner dealing mainly with ‘Insights on Strategic-Level Spiritual Warfare from Nineteen Christian Leaders’.

This book has 20 contributors and one of them is Zimbabwean. He mentions goddess Mbuya Nehanda and god Chaminuka not as goddess and god but as high territorial spirits.

This is a book that every Zimbabwean and people of colour must read and make their own decisions for their spiritual wellbeing.

Everyone is entitled to his/her opinion and this is mine, hence the headline of this article.

Since the Bible was criminally and forcefully introduced on the motherland by homosexual gangsters, murderers, thieves, liars and rapists, like the Catholic and Anglican Churches, King Leopold II of Belgium, Reverend Robert Moffat and Cecil John Rhodes, among others, the motherland has never known peace.

As I mentioned elsewhere in this article, this is from 1508 to date — a total of 515 years.

We have immediate and antiquity ancestors. Antiquity ancestors were in control of their spiritual matters and space unlike immediate ancestors from 1884 to date — a total of 139 years — who were left spiritually leaderless after their spiritual leaders were hunted from 84 BC until they were all physically eliminated when Rome became the overlord of the motherland.

Our antiquity ancestors knew about ancient sayings, like the ones in Matthew 10: Verse 28 and Luke 12: Verses 4-5 which say: ‘’And do not be fearful of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul, fear Yahweh, (Ptah, Musiki, uThixo, Chauta and Mungu) who can destroy both the soul and body in Gehenna. Moreover I say to you my friends do not fear those who kill the body and after this are not able to do anything more. But I will show you whom to fear: Fear the one whom after killing has the authority to throw you into Gehenna. Yes I tell you fear this one.’’

The spirit medium Mbuya Charwe who was possessed by the spirit of goddess Mbuya Nehanda refused to be baptised by those possessed by demonic anti-Yahweh and Yeshua spirits and told her colonial executioners: “My bones will rise’’ — and against all physical odds, Zimbabwean freedom fighters conquered the white racists.

She said these words because she was fully aware of the spiritual powers of goddess Mbuya Nehanda. There is no miracle that is in the Tambous’ Bible that was not done by our antiquity ancestors which they passed on to those they possessed after the physical conquest of our race.

These are some of the miracles as

mentioned in the books on Egypt and Chaldea ‘Volume 2, Egyptian Magic’ by E.A. Wallis Budge: “By pronouncing certain words and names of power in proper manner and in the proper tone of voice, one could heal the sick and cast out evil spirits which caused pain and suffering in those who were diseased and restore the dead to life. The powers of nature acknowledged her/his might, such as wind, rain, storm, tempest, river and sea.’’

These are just a few I can share with you and I challenge those who are always denigrating our ancestors to ask the Tambous to produce their antiquity ancestors’ burial places and holy scriptures; the Tambous will not show you any burial sites but will only produce plagiarized holy scriptures of our ancestors.

This is so because their antiquity ancestors could neither read nor write and never buried their dead as they were cannibals.

Murenga, Chaminuka and Mbuya Nehanda had the above mentioned powers. That is why in the book of A.S. Chigwedere, ‘The Forgotten Heroes Of Chimurenga 1, The Archives Speak’, the colonialists gave these titles to Murenga: ‘the High God’, ‘the High Spirit’, ‘Mlimo (Ndebele)’, ‘Mwari (Zezuru)’ and ‘the God of Matobo Hills’. The question that begs is: If he was demonic, why these titles that are found in their Bible? Murenga never worked alone but with goddess Mbuya Nehanda and god Chaminuka; so, to call them territorial spirits is an unforgivable insult to our race and the positive spiritual world which is always in contact with Yeshua and Yahweh, Ptah, Musiki, uTixho, Chauta and Mungu.

And again, why use Mwari in the Shona Christian Bible if god Murenga who worked, is still working with god Chaminuka and goddess Mbuya Nehanda are demonic spirits. The Shona Bible must find another name for the Creator and Shona Christians must stop calling the Creator, Mwari, because to them the name is demonic.

Of interest is the name Mwari; it is not Shona or Zezuru it’s from antiquity, about the time of Hammurabi, around 1728-1686 BCE.

In the book, ‘The Living world of The Old Testament’, written by Bernhard W. Anderson, Mwari is written as Mari, the similarities between the two is that of prophecy.

Mari was a place which was inhabited by the Spirit of Yahweh and anyone who visited it could prophecy. It was well known in Israeli society and Abraham might have visited it.

What does this mean?

It means the colonialists were spot on in according Murenga the title Mwari which in their language means God.

Where then are the demonic spirits linked to gods Murenga, Chaminuka and goddess Mbuya Nehanda? The name is still there today near the border between modern Syria and Iraq.

Oh cry the modern African Christian who is deeply attached to the corrupted Bible of the Tambous but is afraid of Matthew 7: Verses 7-8, which simply means knock the door and it will be opened, search and you will find and keep on asking and you will be given.

Our generation is described thus in Matthew 11: Verses 16-29, as ‘’unresponsive’’ and I will quote Verse 25: ‘’ I publicly praise you Father, because you have hidden these things from the wise and intellectual ones and have revealed them to young children.’’

In the spiritual world, humility is the answer which the so-called modern African lacks.

The Brits spread their corrupted Bible to all corners of the world but never accorded titles accorded to god Murenga to any of the indigenous people they conquered.

In my article in The Patriot of June 16-22 2023, titled: ‘We did not crucify Yeshua….but our lot is worse off than those who did’, I quoted Kundishora Chipunza, chief curator of Zimbabwe Museum who said that the Japanesem in 1998m attested to the positive spirits living in the enclosure of the Temple and from that time to date no action has been taken.

By not taking any actionm we are depriving the Nahasi race all over the world of the spiritual renaissance our race desperately needs.

Yes, Zimbabwe holds the spiritual key for the renaissance of our race.

To those who always lambast me for saying the Tambous’ Bible is corrupt, I ask them to check ‘The Illustrated Family Bible’ of which only 5 000 were printed, and was edited by Reverend John Eadie and also to check ‘King James English Bible’ versions authorised or not and in these you see in Psalm 46 where Shakespeare hid his name. The 46th word from the beginning of the Psalm is ‘Shake’ and the 46th word from the end of the Psalm is ‘Spear’ — story for another day.

I will end by quoting Isaiah 5: Verse 13 and Hosea 4: Verse 6 which says: “So my people go into exile, for lack of knowledge, their glorious men will go hungry, and all their people are parched with thirst. My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge.”

Nthungo YaAfrika, aka J.L. Mtembo is a Hamite who strongly believes in the motherland renaissance.

For views and comments, email: lovemoremtutuzeli@gmail.com

