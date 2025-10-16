22 nations qualify for World Cup 2026 …it’s back to square one for winless Warriors

By Simon Ngena

THE Warriors’ World Cup Qualifiers campaign ended on a sour note after a 1-0 defeat to Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

The loss saw Zimbabwe finish their Group C campaign as the only team without a single win.

Coach Michael Nees made several changes to the line-up that faced South Africa on Friday, opting to rest captain Marvellous Nakamba and first-choice goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

Elvis Chipezeze started between the posts, while Jonah Fabisch took Nakamba’s place in midfield. Walter Musona, Bill Antonio, Emmanuel Jalai, and Brendon Galloway also returned to the starting eleven.

The first half offered little excitement, with both sides struggling to create clear chances. Zimbabwe suffered an early setback when Gerald Takwara was forced off with a head injury, only to be replaced by Godknows Murwira.

In the second half, Nees introduced Nakamba for Fabisch, followed by Khama Billiat and Daniel Msendami for Walter Musona and Tawanda Chirewa, respectively.

Msendami nearly made an impact in the 88th minute but missed a golden opportunity to put the Warriors ahead. Lesotho capitalised deep into stoppage time when Hlompo Kalake fired past Chipezeze in the 93rd minute to seal victory.

The defeat piles more pressure on Nees, who has managed just two wins, both against Namibia, since his appointment in July 2024.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde have become the latest nation to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after beating Eswatini 3-0, a result that secured them the top spot in Group D ahead of African heavyweights Cameroon.

The Atlantic islanders have booked their first-ever ticket to the global finals, becoming the second-least populous nation to achieve the feat after Iceland.

Ghana have also confirmed their qualification and will join Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia — making six African nations that have already secured their places.

Africa has nine direct qualification spots, plus one additional play-off tournament slot.

A total of 22 teams have now qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

These are:

Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA.

AFC: Australia, Islamic Republic of Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Uzbekistan.

CAF: Algeria, Cape Verde, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia.

CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay.

OFC: New Zealand.

Six of the nine automatic places allocated to the CAF have been filled, with the four best runners-up competing in November’s pan-African playoffs for one place in the intercontinental playoffs. Senegal’s 5-0 victory over South Sudan kept the Lions of Teranga on top of Group B and they will book their spot if beat Mauritania. Gabon’s 4-3 win over the Gambia means Cote d’Ivoire have to defeat Kenya at home despite thrashing Seychelles 7-0. In Group C, three teams – Benin, South Africa and Nigeria – can still claim top spot in Tuesday’s finale.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Hossam Hassan’s side beat Djibouti 3-0 on Wednesday in Casablanca and made up for missing out on Qatar 2022 by reaching the finals with a game in hand. This will be Egypt’s fourth finals, even though they have yet to win a game. Bizarrely, the Pharaohs did qualify for the first World Cup, in 1930, but missed their boat from Marseille to South America after a storm delayed them.

Morocco

The undisputed neutrals’ favourites at the last finals became the first African nation to reach the 2026 showpiece with a 5-0 thumping of Niger on 5 September in Rabat. The Qatar 2022 semi-finalists qualified from Group E with two games to spare after Tanzania’s 1-1 draw in Congo-Brazzaville. The Atlas Lions have reached the finals six times and will co-host the 2030 edition alongside Portugal and Spain (the three opening matches will be played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay).

Tunisia

Likewise, the Carthage Eagles qualified with two games to spare in Group H. Mohamed Ben Romdhane’s last-gasp winner and the defiance of the goalkeeper, Aymen Dahmen, in Malabo against Equatorial Guinea ensured Tunisia reached the finals for a seventh time, although they have yet to progress beyond the group stage.

Algeria

Vladimir Petkovic’s side secured their place with a comfortable 3-0 win over Somalia on Thursday. Mohamed Amoura scored twice, taking the Wolfsburg striker’s tally in the qualifying campaign to eight, and the captain, Riyad Mahrez, added another. Victory put them four points clear of second-placed Uganda in Group G with one round of matches remaining. It will be Algeria’s fifth World Cup finals appearance but first since Brazil in 2014.

Ghana

Mohamed Kudus got the winner at home to Comoros as Ghana celebrated qualification on Sunday. In the end, the Black Stars’ result was academic as their nearest rivals, Madagascar, lost 4-1 in Mali.

Ghana have now reached five of the last six World Cup finals but their manager, Otto Addo, has played down expectations, claiming the current crop of players are ‘nowhere close’ to the team that reached the 2010 quarter-finals.

The African section of qualification for next summer’s World Cup has entered its final stages with Nigeria, South Africa and Benin all battling for supremacy in Group C.

On Tuesday, Nigeria host Benin in what could be a winner-takes-all showdown, while at the same time South Africa face Rwanda at home.

Bafana Bafana’s punishment for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho means there is still work to do to in order to seal automatic qualification.

As it stands, any of the three aforementioned nations can top Group C after Nigeria beat Lesotho and Benin consolidated their place at the top with a win over Rwanda on Friday, while South Africa were held by Zimbabwe.

An exciting final day is in store and below, our soccer correspondent runs through the permutations for Nigeria and South Africa as they bid to pip Benin to top spot.

Nigeria

Nigeria’s task is a little more complicated in comparison to the other two teams in the group. While victory over Benin in Uyo is vital, they need to do so via a comfortable margin and hope that South Africa fail to beat Rwanda in Mbombela.

Currently third in the group, if the Super Eagles claim a win over Benin then the two nations will be locked on 17 points, so goal difference will be required to separate them.

As a result, Nigeria (+3GD) must win by a two-goal margin to leapfrog Benin (+5GD), whether that be for first or second place.

Simply put, Eric Chelle’s side need to score at least twice on Tuesday. For example, a 2-0, 3-1 or 4-2 win is the required result and that coupled with a favour from Rwanda would confirm top spot for the Super Eagles.

Where things get interesting is a 1-0 win for Nigeria would leave them and Benin with identical records for points, goals scored, goals conceded and goal difference.

FIFA would then need to refer to their established criteria to separate teams in the event that they finish with identical records. The away goal that Nigeria scored in their 2-1 loss in Benin last summer could prove decisive in the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Benin will have the advantage if they score at least two goals in a potential loss. However, a 2-1 win for Nigeria would set up the prospect of fair play points being used as the criteria.

A defeat for Nigeria ends their hopes of qualification, while a draw would only be enough for second if South Africa lose to Rwanda.

That said, 15 points should be enough to be one of the four best second-placed finishers who will enter a play-off to determine who will be Africa’s sole representative in the wider inter-confederation play-offs, which take place in March.

Only the nine group winners in CAF qualifying advance directly to next summer’s World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

South Africa

For South Africa, the task is simple. Beat Rwanda and they’ll be guaranteed a top-two finish regardless of what happens in the Nigeria vs Benin fixture.

Now, should Benin lose or draw then a win for Bafana Bafana by at least two clear goals will see them qualify automatically for the World Cup as group winners.

There is even a scenario where South Africa can lose and still finish second if Nigeria are beaten at home by Benin. This should be enough to claim one of the four best runners-up spots in the Africa qualification section.

A draw would rule out the prospect of finishing top but that coupled with a win for Nigeria would see Hugo Broos’ side miss out on potential qualification altogether.

Cape Verde

Cape Verde have become the second-smallest nation to reach the World Cup after the islanders beat Eswatini 3-0 at home.

Victory meant the Blue Sharks secured top spot in their qualifying group and a place at the 2026 finals ahead of continental heavyweights Cameroon.

Dailon Livramento opened the scoring for the hosts in Praia, turning home a loose ball inside the six-yard box early in the second half, and Willy Semedo volleyed in a second soon afterwards.

Veteran defender Stopira added the third in stoppage time before the full-time whistle sparked joyous scenes of celebration at the 15,000-capacity National Stadium.

An archipelago of 10 islands in the Atlantic Ocean, with a population of just under 525,000 according to the latest figures from the World Bank, Cape Verde gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and first attempted to reach the 2002 World Cup hosted in Japan and South Korea.

The team have punched above their weight in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in recent years, reaching the quarter-finals on debut in 2013 and again in 2023, and currently sit 70th in the world rankings.

Iceland, who featured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is the only country with a smaller population to qualify for the global showpiece.

Last month’s 1-0 home win over Cameroon in the capital city put the islanders in pole position in Group D, knowing one victory from their remaining two games would book their place in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The Blue Sharks missed their first chance to qualify last Wednesday against Libya when they drew 3-3, fighting back from two goals down in Tripoli before being denied an almost certain stoppage-time winner by a controversial offside call.

But the Cape Verdeans made sure of their second opportunity in Praia against winless Eswatini, becoming the sixth African side to book a ticket to next year’s finals. — Additional reporting courtesy of Kick-Off, BBC.