Battle for league honours shifts to Harare’s streets

By Simon Ngena

THE race for the English Premiership and La Liga will be fought on the streets of Harare and other urban centres as much as it is fought on the pitches of Anfi eld, Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, The Etihad, Emirates, Camp Nou or the Bernabeau, if the branding of the local transport system — kombis in particular — is anything to go by.

Nearly one in fi ve kombis In Harare is adorned with images of the EPL’s and La Liga’s leading lights, notably Manchester City’s Erling Halaand (pictured above) and Rodri, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, Liverpool’s Mahomed Salah, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (pictured right) and Vinicius Junior as well as Barcelona’s fast rising star Lamine Yamal, among other elite players. Mbappe and Yamal have fi tted seamlessly into the gap left by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who now ply their trade in Saudi Arabia and United States respectively, where soccer is still a relatively new sport with few followers in this part of the world.

However, the biggest tragedy is that local stars such as Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, etc, are conspicuous by their absence from this kombi madness. But that’s a story for another day. Meanwhile, it was another exciting weekend of European football with a few big teams faltering while others maintained their form. Liverpool once again succumbed to a late winner, this time from Chelsea while Manchester City and Arsenal secured victories. In La Liga, Barcelona suffered a shock loss to Sevilla and Real Madrid are on top of the table after beating Villarreal 3-1.

Bayern Munich made it six wins out six in Bundesliga and Napoli lead the Serie A standings after their latest win over Genoa. Below, The Patriot brings you the best of stats from the weekend’s football matches, courtesy of ESPN’s By The Numbers:

English Premier League

Erling Haaland has 15 goals in all competitions this season, nine more than any other Premier League player has scored.

96 percent

Haaland has now scored at 22 of the 23 stadiums he’s played at in the Premier League, the highest percentage of any player in the competition’s history — 96 percent.

250

Pep Guardiola has won 250 of his 349 Premier League matches with Manchester City (D50, L49) — the fastest any manager has ever reached 250 wins in charge of an English top-fl ight club.

300

Jordan Pickford made his 300th Premier League appearance for Everton — he is only the second English goalkeeper to play 300 games for one Premier League club, after David Seaman for Arsenal (325).

2

Liverpool have conceded injury time winning goals in consecutive Premier League games, just the second time.the reigning champions have conceded 2+ winning goals from the 90th minute onwards in a season, after Arsenal in 2004-05 (also 2).

24Y, 29D

At 24 years and 29 days, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka became the seventh-youngest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goal involvements and the youngest since Romelu Lukaku in February 2017 (23 years, 267 days).

1

Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard became the first player in the history of the Premier League to be subbed off before half-time in three straight league starts.

12

Since the start of May, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League (12 — eight goals, four assists).

SPAIN’S LA LIGA

Kylian Mbappé has scored in 20 of his last 23 games (including nine straight matches) for club and country dating back to the Copa del Rey final in late April. Vinícius Júnior became the first Real Madrid player with 4+ goals and 4+ assists through eight La Liga matchdays since Karim Benzema did it in 2021-22 (nine goals, seven assists). Sevilla recorded their heaviest win over Barcelona in all competitions at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán ever (the biggest, away and home, since a 4-0 defeat in April 1951).

Marcus Rashford has been involved in seven goals in 10 games for Barcelona across all competitions (three goals and four assists), more than any other player for the club this season.

GERMANY’S BUNDESLIGA

Bayern Munich have won each of their f i rst 10 competitive matches this season — a new club record since their promotion to the Bundesliga in 1965. Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 11 goals on the fi rst six matchdays of a season.

ITALY’S SERIE A

Napoli (W10, D3) are one of the only three teams unbeaten at home in the 2025 calendar year in the major fi ve European leagues (excluding newly promoted teams), alongside Liverpool and Monaco. Roma have won their first three away games of a Serie A season for the fourth time in their history, after 1991/92, 2013/14, and 2017/18. Lautaro Martínez is now tied with Luigi Cevenini at 158 goals, placing him f i fth among Inter’s all-time top scorers across all competitions.

RONALDO VS MESSI

Lionel Messi was once again in the thick of things as he assisted thrice in Inter Miami’s 4-1 win over New England Revolution. Messi has joined Carlos Vela as the only players with 40+ goal contributions in a single MLS regular season. Vela had 49 goal contributions in the 2019 season. However, it must be noted that MLS also count secondary assists, meaning two players can earn an assist on the same goal.

Information from ESPN’s Global Sports Research contributed to this report.