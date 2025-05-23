Forget the bickering! . . . time to put the shine on Africa Games

By Anesu Chakanetsa

THERE has been a growing chorus of concern among sports enthusiasts regarding the International Olympic Committee’s persistent reluctance to award hosting rights of the Olympic Games to Africa.

This concern runs deep, particularly given Africa’s rich history of producing world-class athletes who have consistently lit up Olympic arenas over the decades. Names like Haile Gebrselassie, the legendary Ethiopian long-distance runner; Maria Mutola, Mozambique’s golden girl of athletics; Nigeria’s football wizard Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha; South African swimming sensation Chad le Clos; Zimbabwe’s iconic swimmer Kirsty Coventry; and Botswana’s sprint prodigy Letsile Tebogo are just a few among many who have carried the continent’s flag with distinction.

Despite such global athletic pedigree, the Olympic Games have never been hosted on African soil. The upcoming editions continue the trend, Los Angeles is set to host in 2028, and Brisbane will take the baton in 2032, marking Australia’s third stint as host, despite its relatively small population of under 30 million. Meanwhile, Africa, home to over 1,4 billion people and boasting vast cultural and athletic wealth, remains overlooked.

While the global community questions this persistent exclusion, the situation on the continent itself tells a complicated story. Internally, the African Games — formerly known as the All-Africa Games or Pan African Games — have struggled with issues that undermine the continent’s case to host an Olympics.

Established in 1965, the African Games were envisioned as the continent’s premier multi-sport event, akin to the Olympics, fostering unity, competitiveness, and continental pride. However, the journey has been far from smooth. From poor organisation and financial mismanagement to logistical chaos and political interference, the games have often been more notable for their controversies than their achievements.

Africa Day, celebrated on May 25, commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and embodies the principles of unity, freedom, and progress. Ironically, for African athletes and sports enthusiasts, these ideals remain elusive. The very games meant to symbolise continental unity and excellence have been marred by disarray.

The African Games are held every four years, but their execution is anything but routine. Economic instability, lack of investment, infighting among governing bodies, and outdated broadcasting frameworks have rendered the games a shadow of their potential. Disputes between the African Union (AU) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) over Olympic qualification criteria have further muddied the waters.

For example, ANOCA has long opposed the idea of the African Games serving as a qualification platform for the Olympics, arguing that it undermines other qualification structures. This stance is baffling to many, especially when comparisons are made with events like the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in football. While AFCON is an elite continental tournament, it does not directly lead to FIFA World Cup qualification. But many believe African athletes should be incentivised by making the Games a direct pathway to the Olympics, thus raising its competitiveness and prestige.

Despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the AU and ANOCA in 2024 to streamline and valorise the African Games, tangible progress has been negligible. Media coverage remains minimal, and social media engagement is dismal, reflecting a glaring lack of marketing and communication strategy. It’s even difficult to find updates or promotional content about the next edition, slated for Egypt.

The most recent edition, initially scheduled for 2023 in Accra, Ghana, was postponed to 2024 due to prolonged disagreements over marketing rights and funding issues. These conflicts delayed the construction and preparation of vital sports infrastructure, putting into question the continent’s readiness to host large-scale sporting events.

Looking further back, the 2011 edition in Maputo, Mozambique, was marred by scheduling conflicts with the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships. As a result, several top athletes chose to skip the African Games, citing exhaustion and the need to prioritise global competitions. Such overlaps highlight the lack of coordination between African organisers and international sports calendars.

This repeated mismanagement has done little to instill confidence in Africa’s ability to organise a successful Olympics. It also gives ammunition to critics and international bodies who argue that Africa is not yet prepared for such a monumental responsibility. But this narrative can and must change.

If Africa is ever to host the Olympic Games, it must first put its own house in order. That journey begins with revitalising the African Games and transforming them into a true celebration of continental excellence. A fundamental overhaul is required, one that addresses governance, infrastructure, athlete welfare, and public engagement.

The African Games should evolve into a biennial event, akin to AFCON, to ensure continuity, increase visibility and maintain relevance. More frequent competitions would allow for better planning, sponsorship acquisition, and media engagement. It would also give athletes more opportunities to compete on home soil, enhancing their visibility and career growth.

Moreover, each African country should be mandated to develop at least one international-standard Olympic venue. These facilities would not only support the hosting of regional competitions but also nurture future generations of athletes through training and development programs. Such a move would reduce the brain and talent drain that currently sees many African athletes emigrate to Europe or America in search of more lucrative opportunities — a modern form of athletic migration that continues to benefit the West at Africa’s expense.

African athletes must be celebrated within their own borders. Their records should be tracked, broadcast, and preserved. Their stories should be shared across schools, media houses and social platforms. National pride should be associated with the breaking of records at the African Games, just as much as at the Olympics or World Championships.

There is hope on the horizon. The election of our own Kirsty Coventry — a decorated Olympic gold medallist and former Cabinet minister — as a member of the IOC Executive Board marks a historic moment. She is the first African to hold such a high-ranking post within the Olympic Movement. Her presence brings a unique blend of experience, credibility, and continental loyalty.

Coventry has the potential to be a transformative figure for African sports. Her leadership could ensure that Africa not only gets the opportunity to host the Olympics but also that its internal games reach world-class standards. But for this vision to materialise, she must work in tandem with other continental leaders, including the AU and ANOCA, to build a cohesive, forward-looking sports agenda.

Egypt, one of Africa’s most stable and infrastructure-ready nations, has already submitted a formal bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. In preparation, it has begun developing Olympic-standard infrastructure, signalling its intent and capability. However, it is critical that Egypt also ensures the 2027 African Games are a resounding success. This event could serve as a blueprint for a future Olympics in Africa. It must be well-funded, widely marketed, and impeccably organised.

The Egyptian government, working with the AU and ANOCA, should treat the 2027 Games not merely as another event but as a continental showcase. A successful execution will not only bolster Egypt’s Olympic ambitions but also pave the way for other African nations to follow suit.

Africa needs a strategic, continent-wide movement aimed at elevating sports as a tool for development, unity, and global recognition. Governments, private sector players, media organisations, and civil society must collaborate to invest in sports infrastructure, athlete development, and professional administration.

The media, both traditional and digital, have a crucial role to play in changing the narrative. Stories of African excellence must be amplified and local sporting heroes given the limelight they deserve. Documentaries, films, and literature on African athletes should flood the market, instilling pride and aspiration among the youth.

Schools and community centres should be integrated into the sporting ecosystem, identifying talent early and nurturing it through well-structured programmes. Africa must also invest in sports science, coaching, and officiating to ensure its events are on par with international standards.

Africa stands at a crossroads. The dream of hosting the Olympic Games is not far-fetched, but it requires deliberate, coordinated, and sustained effort. The African Games must be the springboard that catapults the continent onto the global stage.

Let Africa light up its own Games before it seeks the global torch. Let the continent tell its own stories, celebrate its own heroes, and create memories that last generations. Only then can it rightfully claim its place among the traditional Olympic hosts and redefine its sporting legacy for the world to see.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

