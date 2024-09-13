Go our resurgent Warriors Go! … can we dare to dream again?

ARE the Warriors back and the ‘Worriers’ a thing of the past? With new coach Michael Nees at the helm do we, as a nation, dare to dream again? The Zimbabwe Warriors held former African giants — the five-time African Champions, Cameroon — to a goalless draw. “It is relatively a short time but coach Nees’ impact cannot be overstated. His tactical acumen, player motivation and team selection have brought a sense of cohesion and purpose to the Warriors.

The team’s work rate, discipline, and organisation were evident throughout the matches we played, especially against Cameroon. “The Warriors’ resurgence is a reminder that with the right leadership, talent and mindset, we can achieve greatness. This result gives Zimbabwean football hope and we can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Warriors fan Munashe Tungamirai. “Against Cameroon, the Warriors, took to the field with purpose.

Opposing them were the former giants of African football, a side once renowned for their dominance, who have tasted continental glory five times. And the Zimbabwe Warriors, after years of struggle and despair, were here to prove something. And prove something, they did,” said a delighted Tungamirai. “When the final whistle blew, with the match ending in a goalless draw, for some teams, this might have been a dull result, a stalemate devoid of excitement. But for the Warriors and the nation behind them, it felt like a victory, a fresh start,” said another fan, Dioene Mutizwa.

Under the stewardship of the new coach and the mercurial Khama Billiat pulling the strings and fellow teammates showing up there was a sense that something was finally shifting. The Warriors were not a team plagued by inconsistency and heartbreak was not the anticipated result and they were a real threat throughout the game. “The Warriors we saw against Cameroon were a side with purpose, belief and a renewed sense of identity,” said Tungamirai. But can we, as a nation, dare to dream again? Can we finally bid farewell to the “Worriers” and wholeheartedly embrace the Warriors we once knew? Every new appointment to the national team is not just about football — this is about pride and a nation’s quest to reclaim its place on the African football map.

In recent years talk has been about the country’s lost football glory. To truly understand the significance of recent results, we need to travel back in time. Zimbabwe’s football journey has always been one marked by potential flashes of brilliance, but far too often, missed opportunities. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the Warriors were a force to be reckoned with in Southern Africa. Names like Peter Ndlovu, Bruce Grobbelaar and Benjani Mwaruwari still evoke memories of times when Zimbabwean football was synonymous with passion and skill. Yet, as with many great sporting stories, the Warriors fell victim to the harsh realities of administrative turmoil, poor planning and lack of resources.

The once-feared side began to falter. AFCON qualifications became fewer and far between and the consistency that the Warriors once possessed evaporated. A country that produced footballing gems became a shadow of its former self on the continental stage. But football is not just about history. It’s about the present and even more importantly, the future. When Michael Nees, the German tactician, was appointed as head coach of the Zimbabwe Warriors, many eyebrows were raised, critics critiqued. What could a relatively unknown European coach do for a team that had been in the wilderness for so long? So can we now believe his words? Nees on day one presented a calmness, a vision and most importantly, a plan. Which was received with a pinch of salt.

Nees emphasised structure, discipline and building a team ethos. He has taken on a squad brimming with individual talent and promised to mould them into a cohesive unit. And for now it shows. Against a team of the calibre of the five-time African champions, the Warriors held their own. It was not a case of parking the bus and hoping for the best. “There was a clear strategy in place: disciplined defending, quick transitions and the kind of attacking football that gives fans something to believe in,” said Mutizwa.

It appears Nees’ European background, combined with his deep respect for African football’s unique flavour, will create a formidable team, if he is provided with the necessary support and the country plays international friendlies. It’s still early days, of course, but this draw felt symbolic — a statement that the Warriors are no longer just a team participating but here to compete. If there is one player who epitomises the rebirth of the Warriors, it is none other than Khama Billiat. The diminutive forward has long been one of Zimbabwe’s most exciting talents. He is far from being a spent force and every one knows what Billiat is capable of especially with the right coach. His quick feet, vision and ability to create something out of nothing have endeared him to fans across the continent. Like the Warriors themselves, Billiat’s career has been one of highs and lows.

At his best, he can dazzle with moments of pure brilliance, leaving defenders in his wake and creating chances seemingly out of thin air. At his worst, injuries and inconsistency have kept him from fulfilling the immense potential that so many have seen in him. But against the former African giants, Billiat was nothing short of electric. He may not have scored, but his influence on the game was undeniable. Every time he got on the ball, there was a palpable sense of anticipation. His clever movements, sharp passing and leadership on the pitch gave the Warriors the spark they needed. At 33, Billiat is no longer the young starlet he once was. But with age comes experience and Billiat has used every bit of it to guide our new-look Zimbabwe side.

He has matured into a player who understands the weight of expectation on his shoulders and it appears he will carry that burden with grace. While the presence of veterans like Billiat offers a reassuring sense of continuity, it is the emergence of Zimbabwe’s younger players that truly hints at the dawn of a new era. Nees has made it clear that the future lies in nurturing young talent and we have talent galore. These young stars represent the future of Zimbabwean football. They are players who have tasted football at the highest levels in Europe and are now bringing that invaluable experience back to the national team.

With the guidance of Nees and the mentorship of seasoned professionals like Billiat, this new generation of Warriors can form the spine of a team that could genuinely challenge on the continental stage once again. And is the dream of AFCON glory realistic or far-fetched? The question on everyone’s mind is; where do the Warriors go from here? Qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is always the first goal. Zimbabwe has qualified for the prestigious tournament before but success has always eluded them.

The Warriors have never progressed beyond the group stage, leaving fans yearning for more. With Nees at the helm and a squad that is beginning to gel, the question is no longer whether Zimbabwe can qualify for AFCON. It is whether they can go further.

The draw against the five-time African champions showed that the Warriors can compete with the best. But football is a fickle game. One good result does not guarantee success in the long run. That said, this is perhaps the most hopeful Zimbabwean football has felt in years. The Warriors are no longer just participants; they are contenders.

The team has a clear identity, a coach with a plan and players with the skill and determination to make a real impact. But more than anything, they have the belief of a nation behind them. In recent years Zimbabwean football fans have had to endure heartbreak after heartbreak. But after the Warriors’ performance against Cameroon do we dare dream, is the tide beginning to turn? As the Warriors left the pitch there was no grand celebration, no wild jubilation. I guess the players knew, just as the fans did, that this was only the beginning albeit one full of promise. Nees spoke after the match, emphasising the need to stay grounded, to keep working hard and to continue building. One hopes he gets all the necessary support and will not be hampered by toxic football politics.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

