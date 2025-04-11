Gwejegweje: A true football artist

By Sheldon Hakata

TODAY, we take a stroll down memory lane to revisit a football icon whose name resonates far beyond the sport itself — Moses Chasweka. A professional Zimbabwean footballer renowned for his exceptional skills, creativity, and flair on the field, Moses etched his name into the annals of Zimbabwean football history, particularly during his time with Black Aces, Chapungu (then Airforce United), and the national Under-20 team.

A man who learned the game on the rough streets of Mbare and playgrounds of Joburg Lines, he rose from humble beginnings to become one of the nation’s finest talents. Known for his dribbling abilities, freekick accuracy and his ability to bend the ball seemingly with magic, Moses was one of soccer’s all-time greats. His ball control, trickery and creativity on the field made him a fan favourite and his legacy continues to inspire. In the 1980s and 1990s, he was a key figure in Zimbabwean football. His slim physique earned him the nickname “Gwejegweje” during his playing days at Black Aces and Chapungu, reflecting his slender build and elusive playing style. While Moses Chasweka’s football career was marked by brilliance on the f ield, his life off the pitch has been shaped by a tragic road accident that almost cut short his life.

In a horrific crash that claimed 29 lives, Moses was among the miraculous survivors. The accident, which occurred while he was returning from a holiday in Botswana, left him with multiple fractures and scars, confining him to a wheelchair for a year and leaving him on crutches for the next six. “It was horrible. I was sitting just behind the bus driver when the head-on collision happened with a haulage truck. The driver was beheaded, and the roof of the bus was ripped off. Several other passengers were maimed,” Moses recalls. “But Glory to God, I’m still here.

I now walk without crutches. It was only on March 11, 2011, after attending Pastor Chris’ Night of Bliss in Johannesburg, that I was fully healed. I witnessed the power of God, and I returned home walking on my own legs without the need for support. I believe it was divine intervention, and I am now a devout Christian.” Chasweka, now a member of the Christ in Us Church, continues to be a revered f igure in Zimbabwean football. His playing days, particularly with Black Aces and Chapungu, are remembered fondly by fans who witnessed his wizardry on the field.

Despite being just 1,6 metres tall and weighing a mere 55 kilogrammes, Moses was a nightmare for defenders. His slim frame made it incredibly difficult for opponents to dispossess him, and his agility and skill on the ball made him one of the most unpredictable players of his era. His style of play was characterised by his ability to glide past defenders, execute no-look passes, and score from impossible angles. Moses was more than just a player, he was an artist on the field. He could play any position from midfield forward, and his versatility made him a valuable asset to any team. As a ball juggler, he was unpredictable, able to manoeuvre through the defence with ease, find teammates with pinpoint accuracy, or unleash a rocket shot at goal.

His dribbling skills, free-kick accuracy, and ability to score and create goals earned him the admiration of both his teammates and opponents. Born on October 7, 1965, Moses Chasweka grew up in Mbare, arguably the mecca of local football and home to one of Zimbabwe’s most popular clubs, Dynamos.It was in the dusty streets of Mbare that his love for football began.

Playing with local teams and honing his skills, Moses’ talent was evident from a young age. His breakthrough came when he joined Black Aces, a club based in Highfield, at the age of 19. Moses’ time at Black Aces coincided with one of the best periods in Zimbabwe’s national Under-20 football team history. Aces became his footballing home, where he learned from some of the best players in the country. He played alongside notable names such as Archieford Chimutanda, Brighton Dzapasi, Boniface Makuruzo, Mugove ‘Sugar’ Munyorovi, and Maronga ‘The Bomber’ Nyangela. Under the tutelage of coaches like Clever Hunda, Allan Davie, Daniel Chikanda, and the late Zoom Rambai, Moses quickly established himself as a key player for the team. “I was the youngest player when I joined Aces.

There were great players then, and I had to learn from them,” Moses recalls. “Archie [Chimutanda] was a trump card for the team. He could change the complexion of the game in an instant, even when it seemed like nothing was going our way. As the youngest, I had to carry his kit, but I was eager to learn from him. I started as a striker, but when I arrived at Aces, coach Daniel Chikanda insisted I play as a left-winger. After playing a couple of games in the reserves, the coach realized I didn’t belong there.” Moses eventually found his place as a midfielder, where he thrived. He could both score and create goals, making him an integral part of the team. His performances didn’t go unnoticed, and he quickly became one of the standout players in the Super League. Despite the attention he was receiving, Moses remained humble and focused on improving his game.

While Moses was happy at Black Aces, the opportunity to move to Chapungu in 1985 was one that he couldn’t pass up. At Chapungu, under the guidance of the late Lovemore ‘Mukadota’ Nyabeza, Moses continued to grow and refine his skills. He joined a talented squad that included players like Choddy Chirwa, Victor Murehwa, Perkins Nyamutamba and Nkulumo ‘Daidzai Vamwe’ Donga. The team’s success in qualifying for the World Military Games in Italy in 1988, after winning a tournament in Cameroon, was a testament to their quality. Chapungu, known for its discipline and teamwork, allowed Moses to further showcase his abilities, especially his precision with crosses and free kicks. His time at Chapungu was pivotal in establishing his reputation as one of Zimbabwe’s finest strikers. He helped the team dominate in domestic competitions and contributed to their success on the international stage.

Moses’ time at both Black Aces and Chapungu marked the peak of his football career. But his legacy goes beyond the titles and accolades. Moses was a cultural icon, known not only for his footballing brilliance but also for his work ethic, professionalism, and ability to inspire those around him. His signature curled free kicks and exceptional passing vision made him one of the most exciting players to watch during his era.

He was a true football artist. Moses’ most memorable match came when he helped the Zimbabwe Under-20 team trounce Swaziland 5-1 in an African Youth tie at Somhlolo Stadium. Moses created two goals, and his performance was described as absolutely phenomenal. The commentator’s words were an apt reflection of the boy from Mbare who had made his entrance onto the continental stage. While Moses’ footballing prowess was clear to all, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. In 1990, a knee injury forced him to retire from professional football, leaving behind a legacy that few would match. After his playing days, Moses turned to coaching and management, taking up stints at Blue Swallows and Chegutu Pirates. He has since dedicated his life to nurturing young football talent and is currently involved in a schools coaching programme, identifying and developing future stars. He works with the Salvation Army School and Mazowe High School as a football team coach.

Moses is also passionate about grassroots football, especially the development of junior talent in high-density suburbs like Mbare, Highfield, Mabvuku, Chitungwiza and Mufakose, areas that produced many of Zimbabwe’s top footballers. “There are several successful players who came through the high-density suburbs. I feel that they should come forward and contribute to grassroots developmental projects,” Moses emphasises. Moses has also been a family man, married to Fungai Chasweka.

The couple has four children —Edward, Tariro, Nigel, and Moses Junior. Moses is proud of his family and encourages the support of junior football as the future of the sport. One of his notable coaching successes has been working with Edmore ‘Zikeeper’ Sibanda, a former CAPS United and Warriors goalkeeper who was once one of his prodigies.

Despite his successes, Moses remains grounded, always emphasising the importance of community support and giving back to the next generation. “Former players and stakeholders should plough back into the communities that raised them,” he says. “There is immense talent in the grassroots, but resources remain a major obstacle.” After 20 years of service with the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Moses resigned in August 2005, having risen to the rank of Master Sergeant (equivalent to Warrant Officer Class Two).

His life has been a testament to resilience, faith, and the power of sports to uplift communities and inspire future generations. Moses Chasweka, the boy from Mbare, is more than just a football legend. He is a symbol of hope, perseverance, and the belief that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. His journey from the dusty streets of Harare to the heights of Zimbabwean football continues to inspire countless young players to follow in his footsteps.

