Howzat!… Brendon  Taylor second coming.

THERE is an old African saying: “No matter how long the night, the sun will rise again.” Today, we celebrate such a sunrise. It is the return of one of our own —Brendon Taylor — a name synonymous with Zimbabwean cricket. After years away from the game, weighed down by battles with personal demons and a painful exile, Taylor has stepped back into the cricketing family and we see a man who has wrestled with darkness and chosen the light. Yes, you fell. And as a people, as Zimbabweans, we do not measure a man by his fall. We measure him by his ability to rise again. And rise you did.

In August 2025, after serving a three-and-halfyear-ban for violating the ICC’s anti-corruption and anti-doping codes, Taylor quietly returned to international cricket for Zimbabwe. His comeback began in the second Test against New Zealand, followed by an ODI series against Sri Lanka. Then, in September 2025, at the age of 39, Taylor made history, scoring a blistering century off just 46 balls in a T20 International. That knock not only sealed his redemption on the fi eld but also broke records, making him the oldest centurion in men’s T20I history, and the oldest player from a full-member nation to score a century in the format, at 39 years and 234 days.

These milestones are more than statistics; they are evidence of the importance of endurance. Proof that broken branches can sprout again, that even after exile, greatness can be reborn. There is a lesson here for our youth, our communities and our leaders in the various sectors of our society. Struggles with drugs, with demons of the mind and spirit, are not a matter of weakness but of humanity.

Today too many families across the country carry silent pain because of addiction. Yet when someone stands and says, “I fell, but I am fighting,” that is very much needed news of hope. Brendon’s journey tells our sons and daughters: mistakes do not end your story. They may wound, they may delay, but they do not defi ne. What defi nes is courage, repentance, and comeback.

Brendon’s return is not just a personal triumph; it is a communal one. It is his family’s victory, his teammates’ joy, his supporters’ relief and his nation’s celebration. Drug abuse is a cruel beast. It promises escape and ease but chains the body, mind, and spirit. Many men and women, boys and girls know the agony of this struggle. Brendon’s story is not unique in its pain, but it is unique in its courage, because he chose to face it publicly, humbly and with honesty. It would have been easy to disappear.

To remain a footnote, a “what could have been”. Brendon, when you wore the red cap and the Zimbabwean badge across your chest, you are more than a cricketer. Your cover drives lit up grounds not only in Harare or Bulawayo, but across the cricketing world. You stood tall when others doubted us. Ubuntu does not ask what you did wrong first. It asks: How do we carry you home? Brendon, we say your seat at the table was never lost. We kept it warm. The cricketing family was poorer without you, and richer now that you return. The road ahead will not be without challenges. Recovery is not a single act but a daily commitment.

There will be temptations, there will be doubts. But there will also be the strength of thousands, millions, willing you forward. Every time you walk out onto a cricket field, remember: behind you are not only eammates, but a nation praying and singing songs of encouragement.

Zimbabwean cricket has seen many storms, financial struggles, political shadows, player exoduses. Yet like the baobab tree, it remains rooted. Your return is not just a personal story, Brendon; it is one that says Zimbabwean cricket itself can heal, rebuild, and flourish again. To administrators, coaches, and fellow players: let us remember that sport is not only about statistics or trophies. It is about people, men and women carrying burdens unseen.

If Brendon’s struggles teach us anything, it is that we must be gentler with each other. Support systems must be real, not words on paper. When one of our own stumbles, the instinct must be to extend a hand, not wag a finger. Let us build an environment where talent is nurtured, where humanity is respected, and where support is stronger than judgment. Brendon, the terraces may not always be full but the voice of Zimbabwe rings clear: We love you. We are rooting for you.

We believe in you. Your return is more than a sporting comeback. It is a parable of redemption. It tells us that no night, however long, can prevent the morning from coming. You return not as a fallen hero but as a man who has walked through fi re and come out with lessons to share. Zimbabwe welcomes you, the cricketing family embraces you, and the nation says: Play again, son. Shine again. And know always that your people stand with you. We heal together, we rise together, and when one comes home, the whole village rejoices.