Magaya at the ‘Heart’ of women’s soccer…as thrilling 16-team roars to life

By Sheldon Hakata

HEART Group Company owner Prophet Walter Magaya is a passionate advocate of the beautiful game in Zimbabwe.

His football journey began as a teen in a family whose love of the game was the common denominator.

Chibuku Stadium was where his affection for football took shape, becoming a sanctuary that nurtured his passion.

The charismatic man of the cloth has channelled his energy into founding a men’s soccer team, Yadah Football Club, a team that has grown to become a powerhouse in the PSL.

After witnessing a lull in the women’s football league and the Mighty Warriors, Magaya has been instrumental in the growth of women’s football in Zimbabwe, thanks to the formation of the Heart Women’s Soccer League (formerly Zimbabwe Women Super League).

The Heart Women’s Soccer Tournament was sponsored by both Magaya’s Heart Group and Vincent Chaonza’s Open Gold Enterprise.

The 16 participating teams included Black Rhinos Queens, Mutare City Queens, Chapungu Queens, Faithdrive Academy, Herentals Queens, Conduit Soccer Academy, Correctional Queens, Highlanders Royals, Harare City Queens, MSU Queens, Platinum Royals, Sheasham Gweru Queens, Black Mambas Queens, Hope Academy, Maningi Queens and ZRP Harare Queens.

The icing on the cake was that entrance to the Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, was free.

This was more than a tournament, but a celebration of the progress being made in women’s football.

It concluded with the mighty Chapungu Queens walking away with a cool US$10 000, a golden floating trophy and gold medals while runners-up, Black Mambas, pocketed US$5 000 and silver medals.

Herentals, who claimed third place, went home US$3 000 richer along with bronze medals.

The star of the tournament, Ethel ‘Halaand’ Chinyerere from Chapungu Queens was honoured with US$2 500 for both Player of the Tournament and top goalscorer accolades.

No wonder the women soccer players are over the moon.

“The fact that people used to say soccer was a men’s game pushed me to join the sport so that we could prove them wrong,” said Rudo Neshamba, former Mighty Warriors striker, and currently a member of the Chapungu Queens technical crew.

Her views were echoed by one ardent women’s soccer fan, Mai Marodza, who said: “The young girls should see football and Prophet Magaya’s initiative as an opportunity to build successful careers in soccer. As it is, the Heart Group’s gesture has helped many young women from falling victim to a variety of social vices. While many girls saw football as a waste of time, everyone who participated and witnessed the glittering occasion will endorse it as an opportunity to grow and develop. Children, especially the girl child, suffer more than other age groups, with some being forced into child marriages.”

Every tournament has its winners and losers. The Heart Women’s Soccer Tournament was no exception.

“Some teams did not win. Even though the going was tough, we finally won. I was so excited because I wanted to win. After all, we came to play soccer. The trip to the Heart Stadium was essential for us girls, and I believe it goes beyond football,” said a delighted Chapungu Queens player, Delight Mugwene.

“Participation in the Heart Women’s Soccer League tournament at the magnificent Heart Stadium was like a dream come true. I would never have thought, especially in view of our meagre earnings, that we would ever have the chance to travel. I think this is going to transform the girls’ lives when they return home. They will be keen to share their stories with other girls.”

Technical Study Group (TSG), a cutting-edge football analysis tool spearheaded by former ZIFA technical director Wilson Mutekede, also partnered the Heart Women’s Soccer League Tournament.

TSG team features a strong line-up of football experts that includes former Mighty Warriors captain Nomsa ‘Boys’ Moyo, former Mighty Warriors player Lilian Masase, current Mighty Warriors player Bridget Chandamale and Tsitsi Shiri, a former Correctional Queens player and CAF C licence holder.

They utilise a range of bespoke quantitative tools to assess player performance, focussing on key metrics like assists, goalscorers, saves and turnovers. The innovative use of TSG marks a significant step in Zimbabwean football, setting a new standard for data-driven analysis in domestic tournaments.

This elevates the quality of sport and ensures greater transparency and objectivity in match evaluations.

This inspires teams of young women to take on the world through their passion and commitment to football.

Yadah proprietor, Prophet Magaya, emphasised the tournament’s positive impact on women’s football in Zimbabwe.

“This is a top achievement for the Heart Group and women’s football in Zimbabwe,” said the PHD Ministries founder, who is also sponsoring netball in his Chitungwiza hometown.

“We are excited about the results, and we are fully committed to the growth of the sport. Giving to sport is only part of how I am moulded and how I want to see youngsters performing at the highest level.”

