Of sunken teams in the PSL

By Alvin Madzivanzira

ZIMBABWE’s football landscape has, over the years, seen a number of clubs sinking into oblivion once relegated from the top-flight.

The return to the top-flight by relegated teams is never easy. Relegation seems a death sentence to clubs in Zimbabwe.

In other leagues in the world, teams may get relegated and return to the elite after seasons or decades, but the story is different for Zimbabwe.

Talk of Sporting Lions, Eiffel Flats, St Paul’s, Mangula, Highfield Tornados, Mwana Africa, Njube Sundowns, Underhill, Amazulu, Kiglon, Highway, Shooting Stars, Tripple B, Dongo Sawmills, Chiredzi FC, Ouelaton, Motor Action, Monomotapa and Hardbody, among others, that were once premiership sides, but are either defunct or have sold their franchises.

The 2013 premiership casualties only have clubs that are still in existence.

Tripple B, Monomotapa, Black Mambas and Motor Action were relegated.

Black Mambas are the only side that is still in the trade as they are funded by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Beitbridge-based Tripple B only had a dance in the premiership in 2013.

After their relegation, Tripple B were condemned to the football gallows and that was the end of the ambitious border town side.

They did not live to play in the Central Region Division One league where they had won the premiership ticket.

Both teams are from the Central Region Division One.

Tripple B merged with Town United.

They brought premiership action to Dulibadzimu Stadium years after Underhill had been relegated in 2007.

Underhill faced the same predicament like other former top-flight sides.

Relegated teams from the premiership normally die a natural death as the sponsors, in most cases, fail to continue bankrolling the teams while players opt to leave the clubs to join other premiership sides.

Mwana Africa made headlines during their time but the former champions are no longer on the football radar.

The Bindura-based side were relegated in 2007.

Sporting Lions are now part of the football history while Amazulu are now defunct.

The recently relegated teams might never rise again and make the grade into the premiership.

Mushowani Stars had a one season stand with the ‘big boys’. Little is known whether ‘Mukanyairi’ as they are also known, will play again with the big boys.

TelOne, the ‘WiFi Boys’, were also relegated from the top-flight and with the sound financial backing of the parastatal, the Gweru-based side might return with time.

Eiffel Flats, formerly Rio Tinto from Kadoma, produced several stars like Ephert Lungu, Robert Godoka, Joseph Zulu, Jimmy Gilpin and Raphael Phiri, but are now in the doldrums.

They were relegated from the top flight twice and now they are not even in the First Division.

Mhangura, which later came back into the premiership as Hackney, are now defunct.

Zimbabwe Saints are now part of the Southern Region Division One League after demotion from the top-flight in 2011.

Zimbabwe Saints, also known as ‘Chikwata’, may bounce back into the premiership if boardroom troubles over ownership subside.

The former champions had a good following in soccer circles. Only the football gods know when ‘Chikwata’ will bounce back to the elite league.

Zimbabwe Saints were chopped off together with Masvingo United, Shooting Stars and Kiglon.

Gunners were relegated in 2012 and that was their end, so did the late Eric Rosen’s Mighty Bulls.

But why is it difficult for teams to return?

Pundits say soccer in Zimbabwe is not lucrative like in other countries.

The local leagues do not give returns to clubs, instead the clubs spend more than the prizes they get for playing in the league.

The list is endless of teams that have sunk into the football dustbin.

It’s a sad story for the development of local football as continuity is good for the game.

However, teams with strong financial backing can survive in the less fashionable Division One and manage to return.

Black Rhinos, Chapungu United who were axed from the premiership in 2008, Black Mambas and Buffaloes have managed such a feat as they are part of the uniformed forces. Shabanie Mine FC have managed to resurrect from First Division twice after relegation.

Maybe they might come back the third time from Central Region.

One hopes that the teams will give their all to survive the chop as returning to the top-flight is no easy task.