Our football chiefs should respect COSAFA

By Anesu Chakanetsa

“CHAIRPERSON of Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Arthur Almeida e Silva and his team did very good in placing the COSAFA senior men’s tournament on FIFA international break but most countries still chose to send mediocre squads to the tourney,” screamed a headline in one of the newspapers.

The showpiece, launched in 1997, has had its fair share of problems; missing several scheduled tournaments, sometimes failing to host altogether. However, the main challenge has been funds and infrastructure, as well as the FIFA calendar.

Currently, the 2025 showpiece goes on but is not much thrilling. There is lack of competition and funfare compared to past events despite the tournament tickets being pegged as low as R10.

Only Botha Msila, arguably the best football supporter in the world and loved by Peter Drury, is trying to give the tournament a vibe with his singing and dancing. (Does that guy really have the time to watch football?).

Maybe Mama Joy and Sadam Maake do not have time for COSAFA as it has become so boring.

The fact that defies logic is that, while COSAFA has made a commitment to schedule the tournament during the FIFA international window, teams are still sending second rate players.

Zimbabwe first string squad played Burkina Faso and Niger during that same international break, same as South Africa which locked horns with Tanzania and Mozambique.

And for South Africa, it’s really puzzling since they are playing COSAFA participating teams coached by their senior coach, Hugo Broos.

So what is COSAFA for, when other teams are playing other COSAFA teams in international friendlies where there is an ongoing COSAFA tournament?

This is utter disrespect of the beautiful game.

Other coaches and associations are definitely frustrated by such behaviour which has turned COSAFA into a tepid tournament.

In an interview with journalists prior to the tournament, Angola senior men’s coach, Pedro Goncalves, challenged teams to bring competitive squads to spice up the tournament.

“It is important to bring relevance to the COSAFA Cup. If everybody tried to develop the competition, it would be wonderful . . . it’s a big window for everybody,” he said.

The defendimg champions started off with a stunning 4-0 win against Lesotho.

Maybe it’s coincidence that the COSAFA chairperson is also from Angola.

The Palancas Negras, as they are affectionately known, are in the same group as Zimbabwe and South Africa in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

It would been a very great tournament if, maybe, all the three teams encouraged each other to come up with at least their second string squads to the tournament, and hope to meet in the semi-final, final, or even in the group stages.

The three coaches — Broos, Goncalves and Michael Nees — are all doing great in developing their squads. It would have been a great competition, maybe together with Eswatini’s Zdravsko Logarusic, Mozambique’s Chiquinho Conte, Botswana’s Morena Ramoreboli, Zambia’s former Chelsea boss, Avram Grant, and Namibia’s Benjamin Collin if all exhibited their tactical nous at he tournament.

Of the eight coaches and nations mentioned above, seven will be playing at the upcoming AFCON. This is the first time Southern Africa is sending seven nations to AFCON. But some have chosen to turn a blind eye to Southern Africa’s own “World Cup’.

There are less competitive squads, including Zimbabwe which sent a junior team to play at a senior men’s showpiece, and the decision has proved quite embarrassing, to say the least. The team drew against minnows Mauritius and lost to a somewhat third string South Africa side.

The young lads’ defence looked solid, but lacked the oomph going forward.

This is despite the fact that there are some extremely talented senior players who have been doing well in the local league but lack international exposure and the fact that there are COSAFA tournaments for the junior teams.

Definitely junior players should play at junior tournaments, and if they are exceptional, then they should be conscripted into the senior national team.

And the rich history of the tournament is gradually getting lost, for Zimbabwe and other countries.

It is a tournament where Zimbabwe’s Peter Ndlovu increased his scoring tally and rubbed shoulders with the likes of Angola’s best footballer of all time, Fabrice Akwa, Zambia’s Kalusha Bwalya, Swaziland’s Siza Dhlamini and Malawi’s John Maduka, among others.

It is a tournament where Ovidy Karuru’s 2017 six goals are still the biggest haul in a single tournament; where the late George Chigova’s 2018 heroics will be his greatest reference to his relevance to the tournament.

It is the same tournament where greats, like Collins Mbesuma, were discovered and went on to play in the English Premier League.

And all these greats, who helped make the tournament a success, are never called upon to play an ambassadorial role to boost the regional showpiece.

These days, you won’t see legends, active and non-active, gracing this tournament.

It’s high time the 15-member regional bloc gave COSAFA its due respect.