PSL: The battle for survival is on …DeMbare, CAPS, Bosso in unfamiliar territory

By Sheldon Hakata

RELEGATION is a disaster for any football club, whether in England, Spain, Italy, France or Zimbabwe.

It only agitates fans and players alike. It confirms the unwanted truth that the club is not up to par.

In the case of the Castle Lager Premiership, we are in such a situation at the moment.

Zimbabwean football’s traditional giants — Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United — have been in trouble throughout the season, with managerial changes not helping none of the three clubs.

While having not been mathematically confirmed to be relegated yet, it would take a huge shift in their form and an unlikely win for either club to survive. To all intents and purposes, a miracle is needed.

Over the years, there have been some huge upsets regarding big teams going through the relegation trap door.

The Castle Lager Premier League 2025 season has unbelievably seen Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United languishing in the bottom half of the log table.

There are several big clubs across world football that, despite their reputation and prestige, have fallen into the lower league rungs.

Throughout history, even big clubs, such as English giants Liverpool Football Club, have been relegated in 1895, 1903 and 1954.

Survival in the top leagues, like the Premier League, is becoming harder, with even historically successful Championship teams struggling to adapt.

Relegation is devastating to any club in football, from general job losses within a club to their football stars leaving. It would be a horrible experience for all involved.

The supporters feel it the most, having paid their hard-earned money to watch their sides play home and away. To a fan, his/her football club is his/her soccer identity; and when that is under threat, it results in a feeling like no other.

Zimbabwean football is at a crossroads, with traditional giants all suspended precariously near relegation in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

With just four games remaining before the end of the season, the unlikely is now a growing probability that the country’s most decorated and supported clubs could all be struggling for continued existence in the top-flight league rather than pursuing brilliance.

The situation has ignited general unease, mostly among football stakeholders, fans and analysts who warned that the potential relegation of the three giants who built the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) brand could deal a heavy blow to the local game’s commercial appeal.

The three teams share 34 PSL titles between them, with Dynamos on 22, Highlanders on seven and CAPS United with five to add to the several trophies they have won over the years.

Today, it is a different story as they are all facing relegation. Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, are far from the comfort zone as they are just a few points above the relegation zone.

Makepekepe are one point above Highlanders and two points ahead of Dynamos. DeMbare have been swimming in the murky relegation waters for the better part of the season.

Highlanders, once unchallenged at Fortress Barbourfields, and nicknamed Tshilamoya, have gone from contestants to a side struggling for identity.

CAPS United’s trademark free-flowing football has disappeared and it seems they are just happy to fulfil fixtures.

Dynamos, better known as Chazunguza, are struggling as well after some poor player and technical staff recruitment.

On the other end, emerging names like Simba Bhora FC, Scottland FC, MWOS FC, TelOne FC, FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars FC have all managed to pull away while the giants are trapped in the drop zone.

Supporters who used to sing with joy are now biting their nails in anguish while Barbourfields and Rufaro Stadium feel like pressure cookers, not the fortresses they used to be.

With four matches to go, every game is now a final, and one mistake could be fatal for the traditional big three.

The way they are playing shows they are bound for relegation.

For traditional giants, or historically successful clubs — Highlanders, Dynamos and CAPS United — relegation can be a significant blow to their reputation in the local game of football.

This season’s events are unprecedented in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League’s history.

After 30 league games, all the three teams who made popular Zexie Manatsa’s six-track record Tsuro Soccer Star, have all sacked their starting managers and are all in relegation zone, which millions of their supporters are unacquainted with.

Highlanders is now placed 10th, with 34 points from 29 matches; CAPS United occupy ninth position, with 35 points from 30 matches; two points better than 14th- placed Dynamos. But all of them are sitting on the wrong side of the Castle Lager PSL league log table.

They looked confused both in the league and in the transfer market as they sold and loaned some of their best players to rival teams.

It might remain challenging for Bosso fans to admit that their former coach, the Zambian national Kelvin Kaindu, who began the season with them, has amassed more points at Dynamos than the current Highlanders-retained coach De Jong.

Despite CAPS United having gained some significant points, they have not proven reliable under Zambian national and former CAPS United midfield star Ian Bakala.

During the mid-season transfer window, the Green Machine added players to their roster and cut a few. However, nothing much has changed.

With only a few matches outstanding, relegation pressure is increasing and quite real, with only a few points separating the former Cup Kings from the 14th-placed Harare giants, in the relegation zone.

A defeat would sink the former ‘Manchester Road Boys’ into relegation.

Dynamos are still 14th despite winning four successive games and scoring more than one goal for the first time this season.

The introduction of a new coach, Kaindu, has gotten the team going for a number of the remaining games without a loss.

Their recent wins and draws are morale boosters.

The question is: Can they really survive with just a few matches to go?

For Zimbabwe’s former football heavyweights, all that remains are recollections of golden days gone by.

Despite their own long histories, relegation is gradually approaching.

Will the trio go down together, or will fortunes swing in the pending fixtures?