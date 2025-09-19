Ramping up correctional services in SADC

By Sheldon Hakata

EFFECTIVE correctional management in SADC countries relies on regional cooperation, capacity building and the strategic use of intelligence, focussing on rehabilitation, preventing extremism and reintegrating wrongdoers back into the society.

SADC facilitates teaching programmes for senior correctional officers to improve leadership skills, support rehabilitation and foster re-intergaration of offenders.

Commissioner-generals in charge of the SADC correctional institutions gathered once again at the Management Training Bureau in Msasa, Harare, to participate in the peer-to-peer interaction workshop.

Zimbabwe is hosting South Africa, Angola, Namibia, Eswatini and Zambia.

The seven-day workshop is set to present a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to enhance the management of correctional institutions across the SADC region.

The workshop is premised on the outcomes of the 19th Session of the Namibia/Zambia Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security (JPCDS) held from 7-11 September 2015, in Swakopmund, Namibia.

It was at this gathering that a unanimous agreement was reached for the Namibian and Zambian Correctional Services to spearhead workshops focussed specifically on the effective management of correctional institutions.

This is paramount for the regional institution to take a moment to reflect on the journey that has brought them to this day again.

Namibia hosted the inaugural workshop in 2023, welcoming five countries to engage in meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas.

Following this, Eswatini hosted the workshop in 2024, further solidifying the collective commitment to collaborative learning.

This year marks an increase in participation, with South Africa joining.

This growth signifies not only a commitment to shared learning but also a recognition of the importance of regional co-operation in addressing the challenges faced by correctional institutions in the SADC region.

Each of these workshops, therefore, aim to foster a spirit of openness, collaboration and mutual learning that surpass borders and organisations.

The workshop serves as a stepping stone towards building a robust network of correctional leaders across the SADC region. Such networking is essential even in navigating the complexities of the roles and the diverse environments in which they operate.

Officers in charge of regional correctional institutions selected by their respective countries in this significant event have to approach this workshop not only as representatives but as members committed to regional integration, peace building and promoting sustainable development for the betterment of SADC countries.

The week-long workshop will not merely be a series of presentations and discussions but, a dedicated space for continuous learning, reflection and connection.

It presents an opportunity to share experiences, interrogate the challenges being faced as a region, and collaboratively develop solutions that are tailored to the region’s unique contexts.

However, it should be agreed that in the institutions’ roles, they often encounter issues that may feel unbeatable when faced in isolation. But when they come together, collectively, they can leverage their diverse experiences and insights to foster innovative approaches to correctional management.

With this workshop, a spirit of openness, collaboration and mutual learning that surpass borders and organisations can be cultivated.

Individuals were encouraged to share stories of both successes and challenges. They were tasked to consider the innovative practices that have emerged from various institutions.

Perhaps, some countries have effected a rehabilitation programme that significantly reduced re-offending rates, or may have faced challenges in managing overcrowding that others can learn from.

“Time spent in prison can deter offenders from future crime or rehabilitate offenders by providing vocational training or wellness programmes,” said Zambian head of delegation, Deputy Commissioner Kapalu Luneta.

Prison overcrowding creates public safety issues by increased assaults and self-harm; this also hinders rehabilitation by straining resources for education and training. It as well violates basic human rights by compromising healthcare, sanitation and adequate living conditions for inmates.

The congestion also leads to administrative strain on the prison system, making it impossible to segregate different types of offenders and increasing the risk of disease transmission.

“Open-air prisons are a priority. These prisons have minimal security, and allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from the prison on licence to carry-out work. This can be extremely helpful in reducing the burden on closed prisons. Such arrangements increase chances of future employment,” said South African head of delegation, Deputy Commissioner Emmanuel Khoza in response to the prison over-population issue.

Workshop explanations are instrumental, for they not only enrich discussions but also inspire critical thinking about some practices.

On another note, lawbreaking, drug and substance abuse as well as public disorder are often regional challenges that require a unified response.

In the spirit of partnerships and organisations, SADC member-states were encouraged to build strong networks that extended beyond this workshop. The connections forged could lead to lasting partnerships that continue to thrive long after returning to their respective countries.

The shared goal is the betterment of SADC nations through effective correctional management.

Together, the workshop should forge a path towards more effective correctional management that benefits not only institutions but also communities they serve.

Every participant has to make the most of this opportunity to learn, grow and collaborate.

Zimbabwe is in the process of introducing a release on a parole system for its correctional institutions, aiming to reduce prison overcrowding and improve the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders.

A board, composed of independent individuals, will assess inmates based on their behaviour, immoral past, and rehabilitation needs to determine suitability for parole.

Correctional officers are responsible for maintaining safety, order and security within their respective correctional facilities by monitoring inmate activities. They enforce rules and conduct routine patrols, performing searches for contraband and supervising inmate movements.

They also manage inmates’ admissions and releases, respond to emergencies and serve as a vital link between the public and the criminal justice system, often acting as role models and motivators for inmate rehabilitation.

Parole is the conditional release of offenders from incarceration into the community, before full prison sentence is completed, allowing them to serve the remainder of their sentence under supervision. This early release is subject to strict behavioural conditions, and if a parole fails to meet these conditions, offenders can be returned to prison to complete their original sentence.

The ZPCS will oversee this system, which will involve a State Parole Board to evaluate inmates for early release under community supervision. The initiative also includes plans for community correctional centres and aim to support offenders in becoming law-abiding citizens after release.

Parolees will be assigned a parole officer who will monitor them through periodic and unannounced visits. Alongside the parole system, the Government plans to establish these centres as an alternative to traditional incarceration, providing a less restrictive environment with necessary support.

By releasing eligible inmates back into the society, under supervision, the system aims to alleviate pressure on prison populations.