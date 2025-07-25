The illusion of hope, riches …inside gambling’s fast growing grip

By Sheldon Hakata

GAMBLING, particularly in the form of soccer betting, has rapidly become a disturbing yet normalised aspect of daily life in Zimbabwe. Gambling has become the mirage many chase for hope. But that hope, more often than not, is an illusion. The reality? The house always wins. In truth, gambling is not work. It does not produce value, nor does it build capital, skills, or enterprise. Instead, it thrives on illusion, an elaborate deception that dangles the prospect of life-changing wins before the eyes of desperate punters. Every once in a while, someone wins big. But these winners are used as bait, stories of their success propagated like urban legend to lure more people into the pit.

Behind every win are thousands of losses, and behind every story of fortune is an ocean of unspoken despair. In betting, it is never the punter who triumphs in the long run, it is the betting establishment. Their models, algorithms, and odds are carefully calculated to ensure perpetual profi t for the house. This economic set-up mirrors a deeper, historical exploitation of the poor for the enrichment of the elite. And nowhere is this exploitative cycle more clearly illustrated than in the legacy of transatlantic slavery. The betting shops today are a modern echo of a darker past, an invisible continuation of the systemic funnelling of wealth from the impoverished to the powerful. Like the slave ships of old, today’s betting networks extract value from the lives and labour of the vulnerable.

The same fi nancial institutions and systems that once fi nanced the traffi cking and subjugation of millions now fi nance industries that entrap people in cycles of poverty and addiction. To truly grasp the roots of this modern-day extraction, one must consider history. The city of Liverpool, whose legacy is etched deep into the foundations of global f i nance and trade, was once the epicenter of the British slave trade. Between 1700 and 1807, Liverpool ships transported more than 1,5 million Africans across the Atlantic to be sold into slavery. This horrific enterprise generated enormous wealth for the city and its merchants. It funded banks, built mansions, and established elite institutions, the very structures of privilege that endure today. Banks like Barclays and Lloyds, whose histories trace back to that era, were among the financial engines that powered the transatlantic trade. Barclays, now a major financial sponsor of the English Premier League, and Lloyds provided loans to slave traders, using enslaved people as collateral. The profits from slavery were not merely individual windfalls; they were institutionalised. They underwrote the industrial revolution, fuelled colonial expansion, and cemented the economic dominance of the British Empire. Fast forward to today, and we see a disturbing parallel.

The betting industry, though not as physically brutal as slavery functions on a similar model: it accumulates vast wealth by siphoning micro-contributions from those who can least afford to lose. Betting establishments in Zimbabwe have become second homes for many, particularly the unemployed, vendors, and transport conductors known as mahwindi. These establishments are often open deep into the night, humming with the anxious energy of patrons chasing their next win, their next chance to escape poverty. It is a cruel irony. The same systems that once profited from human bondage now profit from human desperation. And the mechanisms are no less insidious. Gambling promises freedom, a sudden win, a breakthrough, a better life. But for most, it delivers only bondage of a different kind: financial ruin, emotional devastation, broken families, and in the most tragic cases, suicide. The psychology of gambling addiction is complex.

The intermittent reinforcement of wins and losses creates a feedback loop in the brain that mirrors substance addiction. The highs are euphoric, the lows devastating. The punter lives in anticipation of the next game, the next bet, the next possibility of ‘making it’. And all the while, the house records profit after profit. In Zimbabwe today, gambling addiction is a silent epidemic. Its victims span all demographics: students spending tuition fees, parents gambling grocery money, workers betting away their wages, and unemployed youths hoping for redemption in a lucky ticket. The social consequences are profound.

Debt, domestic violence, petty theft, substance abuse, and mental health disorders are all part of the collateral damage. We must ask ourselves: What are we building if our young people spend their days not in enterprise, study, or innovation, but in betting halls? How can we aspire to a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society, when our collective energy is drained into gambling terminals that offer nothing in return? There are practical strategies to mitigate this peril. The first is awareness. Society must be made aware that betting is not a job. It is not a business. It is not an investment.

It is a game of odds deliberately skewed in favour of the operator. We must reject the illusion. We need regulation. Betting establishments cannot continue operating with impunity. Advertising that targets the youth, exaggerated claims of winnings, and 24/7 operations must be reined in. Policies must be enacted to limit their proximity to schools, churches, and residential areas. We must restore dignity through education. Nationalist education was once a powerful force in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle. It created thinkers, fighters, builders. That spirit must be rekindled. We must teach our children to value work, knowledge and innovation over shortcuts and luck. Lastly, there must be community support structures. For those already caught in the grip of addiction, there should be counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration services. Just as we understand alcoholism and drug dependency as public health issues, so too must we treat gambling addiction.

The lure of gambling may be strong, but its promises are false. The real path to dignity and prosperity lies in creation, not consumption; in enterprise, not escapism; in labour, not risk. We must work for the development we desire. We cannot afford to become a society that sells its dreams at the altar of quick money. Our economy needs builders, not bettors. Our future demands entrepreneurs, not escapists. If we are to build a thriving nation, a just, inclusive, and prosperous nation, we must confront the illusions that rob us of our collective potential. The betting terminals that light up the night across our towns and growth points are not sources of light, they are shadows cast over the promise of a people. Let us not fall for the mirage.