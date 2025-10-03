What SA must do to reach 2026 World Cup

By Sheldon Hakata

SOUTH AFRICA’S march to the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocked by a dramatic ruling. On 29 September 2025, FIFA stripped Bafana Bafana of three points after finding midfielder Teboho Mokoena was ineligible to play in the qualifier against Lesotho on 21 March 2025. The punishment has left South Africa level with Benin on 14 points but behind on goal difference. Yet, despite the setback, qualification is still within reach.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee announced the sanction in a detailed statement. “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned SAFA for having fi elded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 preliminary competition,” FIFA confirmed.

The committee found that Mokoena had picked up two yellow cards in earlier qualifi ers. Under Article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and Article 14 of the competition regulations, this meant he was suspended for the Lesotho game. Because he played, South Africa were judged to have fielded an ineligible player. The consequences were severe:

The 2-0 win over Lesotho was overturned to a 3-0 forfeit defeat.

SAFA was fined CHF 10 000 (about US$10 800/R200000).

Mokoena received a formal warning. FIFA also gave SAFA 10 days to request a motivated decision, which would later appear on FIFA’s legal site.The ruling remains open to appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Fallout and reaction

The punishment has reshaped Group C. The standings now look like this: 1. Benin – 14 points (+4) 2. South Africa – 14 points (+3) 3. Nigeria – 11 points (+2) 4. Rwanda – 11 points (0) 5. Lesotho – 9 points (−3) 6. Zimbabwe – 4 points (−6) Nigeria and Rwanda are now back in contention. The decision has also stirred anger about timing. It took seven months from the March fixture to the September ruling.

According to Reuters, Benin coach Gernot Rohr complained: “It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games this week.” South Africa coach Hugo Broos admitted the mistake, telling Reuters: “We did something bad, we did something we shouldn’t do.”

Qualification scenarios for South Africa

Despite the sanction, South Africa can still top Group C. Here’s how: If South Africa win both remaining matches (vs Zimbabwe and Rwanda):

They finish on 20 points.

If Nigeria also win both, Nigeria reach 17 and Benin 17 and South Africa top outright.

If Benin beat Nigeria and Lesotho, they also finish on 20 and goal diff erence decides. South Africa are currently −1 behind Benin. Big wins are vital. If South Africa win one and draw one (18 points):

They may still top if Nigeria take points off Benin.

If Benin draw with Nigeria and beat Lesotho, they also reach 18 and goal diff erence shootout.

If Benin win both, they hit 20 and South Africa miss out. If South Africa slip to 17 points:

A possible three-way tie with Nigeria and Benin (all on 17) emerges.

Outcome would depend on goal diff erence, then goals scored. If South Africa take 16 points or less:

They cannot win Group C. Their only hope would be an outside chance at a runners-up playoff slot.

What Bafana must do

The path is clear:

Win both matches.

Score big against Zimbabwe and Rwanda to improve the goal diff erence.

Hope Nigeria take points off Benin. Anything less, and the dream of returning to the World Cup for the fi rst time since 2010 will almost certainly fade.

This is, however, not the fi rst time a country has been docked points for fielding an ineligible player in African World Cup qualification. In the 2018 qualifiers, FIFA awarded Algeria a 3-0 win as a result of Nigeria fielding the ineligible Shehu Abdullahi, after their match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the 2014 finals in Brazil, the Cape Verde Islands lost out on a playoff spot after using Fernando Varela in their shock group win against Tunisia. He was still suspended, so Tunisia went through to the playoff s instead of the islanders. Meanwhile, former SuperSport United and Sekhukhune United coach Kaitano Tembo has been appointed assistant coach of the Warriors. His appointment was confi rmed on Tuesday during the announcement of the Warriors squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifi ers against South Africa and Rwanda.

Tembo, a Warriors legend who is currently unattached to any club, will begin his duties during the upcoming international break. His selection comes on the recommendation of head coach Michael Nees. Meanwhile, Scottland midfi elder Khama Billiat has been recalled to the national team after missing the last round of international fixtures. In other changes, Finland-based midfielder Prosper Padera and Greece-based striker Tino Kadewere were dropped from the squad. — KickOff , FIFA.com