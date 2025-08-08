Whither Gwanzura Stadium?  …Eric and Fanuel must be turning in their graves

By Sheldon Hakata

IN the heart of Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare, stands a structure that has become an integral part of the nation’s sporting history — Gwanzura Stadium. But have you ever wondered about the men behind this iconic venue and the story behind its creation! The stadium’s origins trace back to the 1960s when two brothers, Eric and Fanuel Gwanzura, envisioned a place where people could gather, enjoy openair entertainment, and embrace the vibrant spirit of Zimbabwe. They were inspired by the open-air amphitheatres of North Africa, particularly one they had seen in Casablanca, Morocco. The brothers were determined to bring this concept to their homeland, Zimbabwe.

Eric, a businessman with a keen eye for opportunity, and Fanuel, a builder of note, embarked on a mission to turn their vision into reality. They applied to the Salisbury City Council for permission to utilise a piece of land, that had been lying idle for for years. When their request was granted, the Gwanzura brothers embarked on the construction of the stadium, in the early 1960s in Highfield, using their own funds.

The stadium played a pivotal role in providing a space for social and sporting activities for the local community, contributing to the development of football in the area. Gwanzura is not just a sports venue, it is a symbol of community pride and resilience, deeply connected to the history of the struggle for equality without exclusion in sports.

It is bordered by the Mushandirapamwe Hotel, Machipisa council bar, a bus terminus, Old Highfield, and Jerusalem. The Harare City Council is in charge of the now derelict facility. Historically, it was the home ground of CAPS United, Blue Line Aces (which morphed into Black Aces in later years) and the now defunct Lions Football Club, owned by Chimurenga maestro Thomas Mapfumo. The facility was also popular for hosting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches and cup competition games. Many teams in various sporting disciplines have tasted the glory of victory and the anguish of defeat on its turf. But who were the Gwanzura brothers? The Gwanzura brothers had a vision and saw the value of investing in the construction of a stadium from scratch.

It doesn’t matter that this was a stadium the City Fathers in Salisbury (now Harare) stole from the Gwanzura brothers. To understand how big the brothers’ dream was, one has to consider the political and social dynamics under colonialism in the then Rhodesia. In all this, two black brothers dared to dream big by building a stadium for the community, which would be a lasting legacy in football.

It would be a travesty not to mention that Dynamos Football Club was also formed around the same time (1963) as an act of defi ance against the exclusionary policies of the Ian Smith regime in sport. Before their arrest in 1964 for political activism, the two brothers had found themselves cash-strapped, as the fi nancial demands of their ambitious Gwanzura project drained their coff ers. They approached Fulton & Evans, a sportswear and equipment company, for a loan, which was granted because the company’s directors had been charmed by the duo’s commitment to making a signifi cant diff erence in their society. But when the two brothers were taken into detention, they had not repaid the loan in full and their project was attached by the authorities. However, not even prison could break their strong commitment to this project. When Eric received a letter from his wife advising him about the attachment of their stadium, he simply ordered her to sell one of his shops in Highfi eld to raise money to repay the outstanding 350 pounds. This was a hero who was prepared to lose everything, including his business investments, just to ensure he realised his dream to build something signifi cant for his community. The brothers were told the decision to attach the stadium was irreversible as it had already been sold to the Salisbury City Council for 650 pounds.

The City Fathers, though, decided to honour the two brothers by naming the stadium after them, and Eric later revealed they were later given 350 pounds from the proceeds of the sale.

Their prized asset had been confiscated. The wheels of ‘justice’ and racial chicanery had been set in motion long before the brothers had been framed for political activism. Their fate had been sealed. No-one can take away the contribution by the two brothers to bring football, to the doorstep of marginalised blacks even though one gets the impression that it is not as valued as it should be. Highfi eld was the birthplace of Zimbabwe nationalism during the colonial period and the Gwanzura brothers were among the people involved in the revolution.

According to former Senate President Edna Madzongwe (nee Gwanzura), her brothers were keen to provide recreational facilities for the marginalised black population. “When we were growing up in Highfield, there was really nowhere to engage in recreational or sporting activities, Unlike Mbare, which was known as Harari then, Highfi eld did not have a developed space for social activities. It took Cde Gwanzura and his brother to provide for the community; they built the stadium we now know as Gwanzura,” said Senator Madzongwe.

“At first, it was more like a family business, but they really tried by all means to make it available for everyone at any time, which was one big positive contribution to the society.” Fanuel, who ran a construction company which specialised in building houses and barns, passed away in 1984 virtually incognito. However, Eric, who collapsed at his home in Chegutu ,would go on receive national hero status and was subsequently buried at the National Heroes Acre in December 2013. He was one of the fi rst black senators when Zimbabwe attained its independence in 1980. Over time, the stadium has faced challenges, including neglect.

The Harare City Council seems to have gone to sleep on its mandate. Besides the name Gwanzura, there is no illusion that the two brothers deserve a plaque at the stadium or even a statue outside the facility in order to stand testimony to the brothers’ vision! Surely, the Gwanzura brothers must be turning in their graves!