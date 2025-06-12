Why FIFA rankings matter

By Sheldon Hakata

FIFA World Cup Rankings do matter. Rankings determine the way teams are apportioned into pots during group stages of competitions as high ranking teams are placed as the top seed in the group, paired with lower-ranking teams.

Being ranked top seed means teams are more likely to progress to the later stages of a tournament.

This allows national teams the drive to climb to the highest levels of the FIFA World Rankings in the run up to major tournaments.

It’s not just seeding and draws that are impacted by a side’s position in the rankings. National pride and recognition are raised with each step up the rankings.

The glory that goes with the top spots raises national sides and their players to global recognition, earning respect from fans.

The Zimbabwe national men’s football team, the Warriors, had a remarkable jump on the latest FIFA Rankings, moving five places up to 116th globally and three up to 30th in Africa.

Although the team have not been in action until recently when they participated in the two international friendlies with a loss against Burkina Faso and share of spoils with Niger, their previous performances have evidently paid off.

The team’s progress came as a welcome boost to the Zimbabwean football fans who have been eagerly awaiting a turnaround in the team’s fortunes.

With some new momentum in the COSAFA finals where they came third tie on four points with South Africa on Tuesday, the Warriors will be looking to continue with an upward trajectory and make a meaningful impact on the international stage.

Meanwhile, Morocco, the best ranked team on the continent, while Argentina retained their first place on the global ranking.

The world’s top 10 teams include Argentina, France, Spain, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy and Germany in that order.

Africa top 10 teams include Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa in that order.

Since rankings carry such weight within the international aspect of the game, some countries have adopted a process that has become known as ‘ranking gaming’.

Tactics such as organising international friendlies against opponents, considerably of lower rankings, allows for easy upscaling.

After a long period testing and analysing the best way to calculate, a new model took off in August 2018 after approval by FIFA Council.

This new method was named ‘SUM’ as it relied on adding and subtracting points won or lost for a game and from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given period as in the previous version of the World Rankings.

Points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the strength of the two opponents. That includes the logical expectation that teams in higher ranking should fare better against teams lower in the lower ranking.

Understanding and evaluating team performance against other international teams allows the fans to measure progress, understand the team’s strengths and weaknesses as well as deepen their national pride.

African and Asian teams play fewer matches against highly ranked teams than their European counterparts.

As the countdown to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco begins, the rankings underscore the competitive balance in African football and the growing aspirations of teams across the continent.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification (CAF) is the African section of the qualification tournament for 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

A total of nine slots in the final tournament and inter-confederation playoff slot are reserved for CAF teams.

Due to nine CAF teams now directly qualifying, instead of five, the CAF Executive Committee announced a new qualification format. Teams would be drawn into nine groups of six teams.

The winner of each group directly qualifies to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up participate in play-offs to determine which team advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

In the group stage, nine groups of six teams play in a home-and-away round-robin matches. Group winners qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Play-off stage, the four best group runners-up are drawn into play-offs to determine the CAF representative at the inter-confederation play-offs.

However, FIFA tournaments provide the perfect stage to showcase top footballing talent from around the world on the global stage, and to make many millions more dreams.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino intends to organise more competitions to develop football and expand the world football governing body’s presence in order to better serve fans and stakeholders.

The last Zimbabwe Warriors FIFA Ranking update was on April 3 2025, while the next update will be on July 10 2025.

After sealing qualification on Match Day 5 in a 1-1 draw against Kenya, and playing 2-0 loss to Cameroon, FIFA considered the two results, and the CHAN Qualifiers first round games, against Eswatini, determined the Warriors’ current position. Their total points also dropped to 1 151,6.