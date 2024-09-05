Will Khama do the karma! …as coach Nees makes his debut

By Anesu Chakanetsa

A RAGING debate was torched as soon as he was drafted into the Warriors squad, over whether Khama Billiat will be in the Warriors’s starting line-up this (Friday) afternoon or not.

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfield maestro last week announced the end of his retirement from international duty. Newly appointed national team coach Michael Nees responded immediately by naming him in the Warriors squad to meet Kenya and Cameroon in this weekend’s 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Khama’s inclusion in the team has sent the nation into poll-mode, with most fans on social media suggesting he should start on the bench.

Others did not even want him in the squad.

After ditching Dynamos, Billiat joined Yadah where he was lured by better perks and ran the gauntlet for joining the ‘Anointing Boys’.

The Mufakose-born star, who turned 34 last month, is the joint top goalscorer in the Premier Soccer League.

Khama began his career with Aces Academy after being discovered at Lord Malvern School. The same Aces Academy would also mentor his future teammates and Warriors stars Knowledge Musona and the late George Chigova.

He made his debut at CAPS United before moving to Ajax Cape Town.

There, Billiat made a name for himself, especially when the great commentator, Baba Mtetwa, named him Khamaldinho thanks to his speed, skill and composure on the pitch, reminiscent of Brazil legend Ronaldinho.

Current CAF president and then club owner Dr Patrice Motsepe signed him at Mamelodi Sundowns in 2013. In 2016, Billiat reached the zenith of his career, leading Sundowns all the way to the CAF Champions League final and becoming Man-of-the-Match in a 3-1 win against Zamalek.

For Zimbabwe, Khama had already been drafted into the national team at a tender age by Norman Mapeza, forming a formidable combination with Musona and Ovidy Karuru.

Billiat, who hasn’t played an outright striker role, has only scored 15 goals for the Warriors but his goals proved priceless.

After enduring a 12-year hiatus from AFCON, the Warriors, then under the guidance of coach Kalisto Pasuwa, travelled all the way to Lilongwe by bus to date the Cranes of Malawi. Billiat was part of that squad.

Everyone thought the Warriors were going to lose this particular match, after hellish preparations, but Billiat’s long-range strike from the left flank, which mugged the Malawi keeper, kept the Warriors in the game. Cuthbert Malajila put the icing on the cake to ensure the Warriors left Malawi with maximum points.

The Warriors went on to have a memorable campaign that saw them qualifying for the 2017 AFCON finals.

In 2018, Musona and Billiat combined to edge Zambia’s Chipolopolo 1-2 away from home, a pivotal win for the Warriors’ 2019 AFCON campaign.

In 2019, when Zimbabwe was trailing to the little-known Somalia, ‘Khamalidinho’ came to the rescue, scoring the much needed goal that catapulted the Warriors past the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers preliminary round.

And now, Billiat, and some diehard fans and pundits feel the struggling Warriors cannot do without his magic.

The fans are agreed that he might still have that magic touch that will do the karma against a Kenya side that has enjoyed hegemony over the Warriors.

The two teams have met 11 times, with Kenya winning six times and Zimbabwe winning only once. The other four matches ended in draws. Their most recent match was a COSAFA tie in July, which the Kenyans also won.

This is one match that further dented the Warriors’ morale, same as interim coach Jairos Tapera’s. In March, the Warriors also succumbed 3-1 to the Harambee Stars in the Four Nations Tournament.

Their powerful captain, Michael Olunga, who tormented the Warriors on both occasions, is doubtful for this afternoon’s clash due to injury. At the time of going to print, there were unconfirmed reports that Olunga was undergoing a late fitness test.

After Kenya, the Warriors have a date against West African giants Cameroon on Tuesday next week. The last encounter between the two nations was a 1-1 friendly draw in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers, whose finals were hosted by Egypt.

The biggest win of the Warriors against Cameroon came on July 4 1993,

when the home team emerged 4-1 victors at the National Sports Stadium.

But the Warriors were denied a spot in the 1994 AFCON by the very same Cameroon when Emmanuel Ebouang (brace) and David Embe combined to score against Peter Ndlovu’s solitary goal.

Eleven years later, Cameroon beat Zimbabwe 5-3 in the famous AFCON match in which Esrom Nyandoro scored the goal of the tournament. Ndlovu weighed in with a brace against the West Africans, helping Zimbabwe to become the only team to score three goals against Cameroon in as many matches.

History will record that Billiat has never played against Cameroon in his illustrious career. Maybe this will be his last chance to prove his mettle.

Khama is 34, and is ready to do the karma against both Kenya and Cameroon, whether he starts or he comes off the bench.

Just like Zidane did at 34 when he led France to the 2006 World Cup final against the Azzuri of Italy, but went home with the silver medal.

Lionel Messi did better, leading Argentina to a World Cup triumph in 2022 at the ripe ‘old’ age of 35.

Is history on Khama’s side?

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

