Zim sporting legends who became global icons

By Simon Ngena

ZIMBABWE national team vice-captain and FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe has reportedly attracted strong interest from three Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs as well as Turkish Super Lig side Rizespor.

Houston Dynamo are keen to re-sign Hadebe, while three other MLS teams are also reportedly interested in securing his services.

Meanwhile, Rizespor, currently 11th on the Turkish Super Lig table after four games, are eager to bring the defender back to Turkey.

According to Africafoot, Hadebe is expected to sign a three-year deal with Rizespor during the upcoming winter transfer window.

The two clubs have allegedly reached an agreement on a transfer fee estimated at around 2,5 million euros for the 29-year-old defender, who has made 17 appearances this season for FC Cincinnati.

Despite the interest, Hadebe may be reluctant to leave MLS, which he regards as his favourite league. He still has one year remaining on his current contract, with an option to extend and Cincinnati are reportedly considering activating the clause.

The Warriors’ vice-captain is the latest in a long list of Zimbabwean footballers who have shone on the global stage. Below, are some of the yesteryear greats who gave their all on football pitches dotted around the world as well as in other sporting disciplines. This week,The Patriot casts the spotlight on . . .

Kalisto Pasuwa (Soccer, Malawi)

Born on 20 June 1970 in Mutare, Kalisto Pasuwa is currently the coach of the Flames, Malawi’s national soccer team.

A former Dynamos player,Pasuwa was part of the history-making DeMbare outfit that played in the African Champions League where he played alongside other DeMbare legends such as Memory Mucherahowa, Stewart Murisa and Tauya Murehwa.

While Pasuwa was the coach at DeMbare he also doubled as the national team assistant coach. It was, however, at DeMbare that Pasuwa carved his name in the country’s history books when he won four consecutive league titles.

Many had expressed scepticism over Pasuwa’s capacity to coach a highly-decorated outfit such as Dynamos after having taken over from Lloyd Mutasa whom he had been deputising.

Pasuwa silenced his critics with four deserved league titles on the trot including other trophies such as the Mbada Diamonds Cup, Gushungo Victory Cup and the Bob 90 Cup. During his successful stint at Dynamos, Pasuwa won 12 trophies which include four league titles, a record only him holds.

In Malawi, Pasuwa won four successive league titles after he arrived at Nyasa Big Bullets at the end of the 2018 season. In June 2021, the gaffer was added to the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA), becoming one of the first two foreign mentors to join the Malawian coaches’ body.

He was roped into the fold along with Zambian Dan Kabwe who coaches Silver Strikers.

Major Accolades

2023 TNM Malawian Super League Coach of the Year

2022 TNM Malawian Super League Coach of the Year

2019 TNM Super League Winners Medal (with Nyasa Big Bullets – Malawi)

2018 TNM Super League Winners Medal (with Nyasa Big Bullets – Malawi)

2011 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer LeagueWinners’ Medal

2012 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer LeagueWinners’ Medal

2013 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer LeagueWinners’ Medal

2014 Zimbabwe Premier Soccer LeagueWinners’ Medal

2012 Coach of the Year

Mbada Diamonds Cup

Bob @ 89 Challenge Cup

Derek Chisora (Boxing, UK)

Now a British citizen, Derek Chisora has been a fantastic servant of boxing over the last 15 plus years. He has had a total of 49 fights and is now 41 years old with 36 wins and 23 KOs to his name. He has fought a real who’s who of the division in that time, including the likes of Tyson Fury three times, Kubrat Pulev, Oleksandr Usyk and David Price, while his last three have been wins over Otto Wallin, Joe Joyce and Gerald Washington.

The son of Viola and Paul Chisora, Derek was born on 29 December 1983 in Harare’s high-density suburb of Mbare, the home of two other boxing icons — Proud ‘Kilimanjaro’ Chinembiri and Alfonso ‘Mosquito’ Zvenyika.

As a teenager, Chisora attended the Churchill School where he became a paramedic for his school’s sports team. In 1999, Derek’s family made the decision to move to the United Kingdom and found themselves living in the district of Finchley in London. Chisora was just 16 years old at the time and that is where his passion for boxing started to take shape.

It wasn’t until three years later, in 2002, that Chisora would join the now famous Finchley’s ABC boxing gym and start boxing. Under the guidance of his trainers at the time, Chisora would become better and better after every session — making his natural talent and grit evident right from the beginning.

Despite being a late starter in the sport, after a successful amateur career in boxing, Chisora turned professional under the tutelage of the legendary boxing promoter Frank Warren and his team at Queensberry Promotions.

After winning his first two bouts as a professional boxer, Chisora would continue to dominate for a number of years. By September 2010, he would have a professional record of 14 wins and 0 losses, making him one of the most popular and dangerous opponents in the division at the time.

Aside from pure talent and ability, one of Chisora’s secret weapons that cannot be learned is his mental fortitude. Over the course of his career, he has withstood many heavy blows from powerful opponents but kept coming forward.

While Chisora failed in his bid to become a world champion, his legacy in heavyweight boxing is undeniable. His gritty style, relentless determination, and ‘never-back-down’ mentality made him a household name that boxing fans will remember long after his retirement.

Benjani Mwaruwari (Soccer, UK)

Born on 13 August 1978, Benjani (or Mpenjani) Mwaruwari often known mononymously as Benjani, is one of Zimbabwe’s legendary former professional footballers who played as a striker.

Having started his career with the Jomo Cosmos, Benjani moved to Europe in 2001 to join Swiss side Grasshopper Club Zürich, before moving to Auxerrea year later. He signed with Premier League club Portsmouth in 2006, then went on to play in England’s top flight for Manchester City, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers before returning to Portsmouth in 2011. The following year, he returned to South Africa with Chippa United and then the Bidvest Wits.

From 1999 to 2010, Benjani played a total of 31 times for the Zimbabwe national team and played at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nation (AFCON)s. After his retirement, he was briefly the national team’s assistant coach.

On 2 February 2010, Benjani moved to Sunderland on loan until the end of the season, after the Premier League confirmed that the paperwork had been completed before the transfer deadline. On 18 May 2010, Steve Bruce confirmed that Benjani would not be offered a permanent deal.

On leaving England, Benjani joined Supersport United on a one-year deal. The deal later collapsed. On 27 February 2013, it was announced that Benjani had joined Chippa United on a deal until the end of the season. He made his debut on 6 March 2013 against Kaizer Chiefs. In 2020, he was the coach for Evercreech Rovers in the Mid-Somerset football league.

Now in his late forties, Benjani is now an academy coach with Plymouth Argyle, based in the city of Opklymouth, Devon. The team currently competes in EFL League One, the third level of the English football league system.

Bruce David Grobbelaar (Soccer, UK)

Born on 6 October 1957, Bruce David Grobbelaar is a former goalkeeper whose claim to fame was playing for English club Liverpool between 1981 and 1994, and for the Zimbabwean national team.

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers of his era, he is remembered for his gymnastic-like athletic ability, unflappable confidence, eccentric and flamboyant style of play, as well as his rushing ability, which has led pundits to compare him retrospectively to the sweeper-keepers of the modern era.

Born in South Africa, Grobbelaar grew up in Zimbabwe, and served in the Rhodesian Army before he joined the Vancouver Whitecaps of the North American Soccer League in 1979. He gained Liverpool’s attention during a loan spell at Crewe Alexandraduring the 1979-80 season, and signed for the Merseyside club in 1981.

In 14 years at the club, he had won six league title medals, three FA Cup winner’s medal, three Football League Cup winner’s medals and a European Cup winner’s medal. In the 1995–96 season, Grobbelaar only managed two games for the Saints, before moving on to Plymouth Argyle.

Grobbelaar made his international debut for Rhodesia as a 19-year-old in a friendly versus South Africa in 1977 and played for Zimbabwe in both of their 1982 World Cup qualifying matches versus Cameroon. He also appeared for his country in a qualifying match for the 1986 World Cup versus Egypt.

In 1992, he returned to the national team after an absence of several years. With a team including Grobbelaar and Adam and Peter Ndlovu, Zimbabwe came just a victory short of qualification for the 1994 World Cup under the guidance of manager Reinhard Fabisch.Grobbelaar earned 32 caps for Zimbabwe between 1980 and 1998.

In the 1984 European Cup final between Liverpool and AS Roma, he became the first African player to feature in an European Cup final.

Although there were occasional challenges to his position as Liverpool’s No. 1, Grobbelaar was a virtual ever-present from Clemence’s departure to the start of the 1990s which coincided with the end of the club’s dominance. He was a mainstay in his first five league campaigns at Anfield, when Liverpool were champions four times and runners-up on the other occasion.

Themba Gorimbo (Mixed Martial Arts, United States)

Themba Takura Lawrence Gorimbo (born on 23 January, 1991) is the first Zimbabwean to win a fight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he competes in the welterweight division.

Born in Bikita, he lost his mother at the age of 12 and his father at 13. He dropped out of school at the age of 16 to become an artisanal miner in the then lucrative diamond sector in order to survive and take care of his younger brother.

With job opportunities scarce, Gorimbo was drawn to the diamond fields of Marange and organised crime. It was tough. No wonder at the tender age of 17, the teenager fled to South Africa, where he fell in love with mixed martial arts (MMA), after watching the film Never Back Down.

He spent some time at Gracie Jiu-Jitsu gym in Cape Town before finding a home at Panther Fighting Arts, where he was required to pay 150 rand for the first month, “but it was a lot of money for me because I was only earning 80 rand a day”, recalls Gorimbo, adding:.

“The coach eventually felt sorry for me and I didn’t have to pay. It was a blessing.”

Gorimbo had his first amateur fight in 2010 before turning professional in 2013.

His UFC debut in February 2023 did not go according to plan, though, losing by submission against AJ Fletcher and the odds were stacked against him when he returned to the octagon to face Takashi Sato three months later.

“I woke up sick that day and had US$87 in my bank account and I had to buy medicine,” Gorimbo says. “I had flu but I couldn’t pull out of the fight because I needed the money — I was broke,” he recalls in a BBC interview.

Despite battling illness, Gorimbo managed to secure a unanimous decision win and he took to social media to post an image of his bank account, showing a balance of just US$7 — a moment that would change the trajectory of his life.

WWE superstar and actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, felt inspired to help. The founder of Seven Bucks Productions, a reference to the time he was released from the Canadian Football League in 1995, made a surprise visit to Gorimbo and gifted the Zimbabwean martial artist a house in Miami, Florida.

Back home, Themba is doing his repaying Johnson’s favour by drilling boreholes in his rural home, where he is also planning to build a solar-powered library so that school-going children can study after hours.