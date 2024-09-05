By Elizabeth Sitotombe

THE suspected cases of Mpox, also known as monkey pox, have all turned out negative at the National Reference Lab, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

The two suspected cases had been identified in the high-density suburb of Kuwadzana. Another suspected case of a male patient in Kwekwe also proved negative. But Zimbabweans are edgy over the monkey pox outbreak as cases of the disease continue to mount globally by the day.

People are questioning if a COVID-19-like lockdown is imminent.

Zimbabwe remains at high risk because of its proximity to neighbouring South Africa, which has reported several cases of Mpox recently. As of August 20, 170 cases of Mpox have been recorded across the Limpopo.

If the COVID-19 pandemic is anything to go by, it might only be a matter of time before Zimbabwe records an actual case of Mpox. But the Zimbabwean Government has reiterated that it remains vigilant. Diseases surveillance systems are in order as well as measures to deal with any potential outbreak.

Dr Harris Chimuka, a prominent medical professional, emphasised the importance of practising good hygiene as Mpox is a ‘preventable disease’.

While the cases in South Africa are bound to raise alarm, strict border controls as well as screening measures will help prevent the importation of the disease.

WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) have recently declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC) and a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) to that effect.

SADC was due to hold a virtual meeting of Ministers of Health on September 4 to assess the Mpox epidemiological outlook and to develop a coordinated regional response. According to the regional bloc’s website, the ministers will deliberate on the Mpox epidemiological outlook and to develop a coordinated regional response.

What is Mpox?

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkey pox virus. It was first spotted in monkeys meant for research in the year 1958 in Denmark. The first human case recorded in 1970 was a young boy aged nine months from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

It usually affects children who are below the age of 15 in Africa while outside of Africa it mainly affects homosexuals. Most cases have been reported from rural and forested parts of Western and Central Africa.

Before the rise of Mpox in 2022, it was a rare kind of disease often obtained by travel or the importation of animals from affected regions. According to WHO, there is not just one but two types of Mpox outbreaks, namely Clade I and Clade II.

Clade I can be divided into two sub-clades (Ia and Ib) and is endemic in Central Africa.

In every outbreak, it killed at least 10 percent of the people who caught the virus. This Clade causes more severe illness and death although more recent outbreaks have shown reduced death rates. The upsurge of cases in the DRC and other African countries has been caused by Clades Ia and Ib.

Clade II is divided into sub-clades IIa and IIb and is problematic in the western parts of Africa.

Sub-clade II b is behind the outbreak in 2022-2023

It is relatively less severe.

More than 99,9 percent of people survive.

South Africa has been reporting only Clade II and has not detected any cases of Mpox Clade I. Transmission can take place due to mouth-to-mouth contact or mouth-to-skin contact, or face-to-face with an infected person (talking, breathing close to one another), contact with an infected person (member of the same household) or animal-to-person (scratches, bites)

Symptoms

Usually, symptoms begin 1-21 days after exposure and last for two to four weeks but may reside longer in people with weak immune systems, most likely people with uncontrolled HIV.

Common symptoms are as follows:

λ Back pain;

λ Fever;

λ Rash;

λ Sore throat;

λ Swollen lymph nodes; and

λ Fatigue.

In most cases, the rash begins on the face, spreading all over the body. It expands to the palms and soles of the feet.

The rash starts as flat red painful bumps which become blisters filled with pus. With time, the blisters crust and fall over. Sores may also develop on the mouth and feet. This whole process lasts for two to four weeks.

Not all symptoms appear when one has monkeypox.

Various ways one may experience symptoms include:

λ Rash only – other symptoms may be experienced at later stages;

λ Flue-like symptoms followed by a rash;

λ Some people may not develop the rash at all but rather a few bumps or blisters.

It is normal for one to be unaware of having monkeypox.

Treatment

Mpox usually gets better without treatment. Healthcare providers will usually provide methods to relieve the pain associated with the symptoms, prevent dehydration and give antibiotics for secondary bacterial infection.

To diagnose Mpox, a tissue sample is extracted from a lesion (open sore). It is then sent to the lab for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Sometimes a blood sample to identify the Mpox may be required.

Prevention

If one is at risk then a Mpox vaccine may be recommended to stop the spread of the monkeypox

One must:

λ Avoid contact with infected animals and people;

λ Avoid contact with materials that may be contaminated with the virus;

λ Thorough preparation of all food that contains animal meat;

λ Wearing a mask that covers the nose and mouth in the presence of others;

λ Using personal protective equipment when caring for infected people; and

λ Disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

Self-Care

λ Use of saltwater for sores in the mouth;

λ Take warm baths with baking soda;

λ Take over-the-counter medication for pain like ibuprofen;

λ When alone, keep skin dry and uncovered; and

λ Stay in a well-ventilated room.

Avoid:

λ Scratching sores or popping blisters as this will slow down the overall healing process and spread the rash to other parts of the body; and

λ Shaving areas with sores until there is recovery of scabs.

