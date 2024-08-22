THE 44th SADC Summit held recently was an event that unequivocally buttressed a process of uniting the bloc and the alignment between Zimbabwe, its Government, the ruling Party ZANU PF and the people.

While opposition and external narratives suggested protests and civil unrest, the reality was quite different.

There were no protests during the Summit, and this was not a surprise to those who understand the dynamics within Zimbabwe and the region. The idea of mass protests was never on the table because the people, the Government and the region are all moving in the same direction — forward.

Zimbabwe has long been a focal point in Southern African politics, attracting international attention and being maligned by its detractors. However, the 44th SADC Summit was a clear indicator that no-one buys into this fictitious narrative anymore. Heads of State and Government experienced first-hand the splendour of Zimbabwe.

What story do we read from the 44th SADC Summit?

A very clear and interesting one; the relationship of Zimbabweans, SADC and the Zimbabwean Government is characterised by a deep sense of unity and shared goals.

This unity is not a facade.

It is rooted in the shared history and struggles of the region, particularly the liberation movements that led to the independence of many SADC member-states. The legacy of these movements continues to influence the political landscape, with Zimbabwe being no exception. The ruling Party, ZANU PF, which played a central role in Zimbabwe’s liberation, remains a key player not just in the country but in the region. The Party’s policies and objectives resonate with the broader goals of SADC, which emphasise regional cooperation and collective progress.

The idea that Zimbabweans would engage in destructive protests and get support from some country or countries in the region, during such a significant event as the SADC Summit, is not only far-fetched but indicative of a gross misunderstanding of the current socio-political climate. Zimbabweans, like their counterparts in other SADC countries, are more concerned with building their nation than tearing it down.

There is a certain folly in the actions of those who seek to sow seeds of dissent. It is the folly of believing that a nation can be torn apart by a few loud vexatious voices; that the will of the people can be swayed by chaos and that progress can be halted by the actions of a disruptive few. But Zimbabwe is not a nation that is easily swayed. It is a nation that has seen the worst and has emerged stronger.

The planned protests during the 44th SADC Summit were, in many ways, a microcosm of the larger struggle that Zimbabwe faces today. They were an attempt to disrupt, to sow discord and to create an image of a nation in turmoil. But this attempt failed, not because of the actions of the Government or the security forces, but because the people themselves rejected it.

The people of Zimbabwe made it clear

they are not interested in being pawns in a game of destructive politics. They are not interested in protests that serve no purpose other than to create chaos. They are interested in progress, in moving forward.

The prevailing mood in the country is one of optimism and a determination to move forward despite the existing challenges.

Zimbabwe has faced numerous challenges over the years — from economic sanctions to political isolation by the so-called superpowers. Yet, the country has not only survived but is now on a path to recovery and growth. The people of Zimbabwe have demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to their country’s future. This is not the behaviour of a populace on the brink of rebellion; it is the attitude of a progressive nation that is focused on rebuilding.

The same goes for SADC, as a bloc. It has always prioritised stability and development over chaos and destruction.

The member-states understand that their collective strength lies in their unity and their ability to work together towards common goals. This is why the idea of protests during the Summit was never a realistic possibility. Zimbabwe and the region are in a productive mode, not a destructive one.

One of the most significant indicators of Zimbabwe’s forward momentum is its economic recovery. After years of economic challenges, the country is beginning to see not spurts but significant growth.

The Government, under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has implemented various policies aimed at stabilising the economy and attracting investment. These efforts are starting to pay off, with improvements in various sectors, including agriculture, mining and manufacturing.

The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency is another step towards economic stability. This new currency is designed to strengthen the country’s financial system and provide a solid foundation for future growth. The ZiG currency is not just a symbol of economic recovery; it is a practical tool that is helping Zimbabwe manage its resources more effectively and reduce its reliance on foreign currencies.

The Government’s focus on infrastructure development is also a key driver of economic growth. Projects such as road construction, energy generation and telecommunications are creating jobs and boosting economic activity. These developments are not only improving the quality of life for Zimbabweans but also positioning the country as an attractive destination for investors.

The role of SADC in Zimbabwe’s progress cannot be overstated. The regional bloc has consistently supported Zimbabwe in its efforts to overcome economic and political challenges. This support is based on the principles of solidarity and mutual respect that underpin SADC’s operations. The bloc’s member-states understand that Zimbabwe’s success is integral to the stability and prosperity of the entire region.

SADC’s commitment to Zimbabwe was evident during the 44th Summit. The bloc reaffirmed its support for Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and its efforts to re-engage with the international community. This support is crucial as Zimbabwe continues to navigate the complex landscape of international relations, particularly in the face of ongoing sanctions.

The Summit also highlighted the importance of regional integration in achieving economic growth. SADC’s focus on creating a single market for goods, services and capital is a key component of its development strategy. Zimbabwe, with its abundant natural resources and strategic location, stands to benefit significantly from this integration. The country’s participation in regional projects, such as the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) and the North-South Corridor, is already yielding positive results.

The unity between Zimbabweans, SADC and the Government, led by ZANU PF, is not just a political statement; it is a reflection of a shared vision for the future. This unity is built on a foundation of trust and mutual respect. Whether one likes it or not, the Summit showed that Zimbabweans trust that their Government and ruling Party have their best interests at heart, and they respect the role that SADC plays in the region’s development.

The 44th SADC Summit was a display of a focused people. The absence of protests was not due to a lack of freedom of expression; it was a result of the people’s confidence in their Government and commitment to the country’s progress. Zimbabweans understand that their future is tied to the success of their nation and they are not willing to jeopardise that future for short-term gains.

ZANU PF’s role in maintaining this unity cannot be overlooked. The Party has a long history of leading Zimbabwe through difficult times and it continues to play a crucial role in the country’s development.

The prevailing sentiment in Zimbabwe, and, indeed, the region, is captured in the phrase: ‘Forward ever, backward never!’

This is not just a slogan; it is a mindset that is driving the country and the region towards a brighter future. The challenges that Zimbabwe has faced in the past are not forgotten, but they are not holding the country back either. Instead, they are serving as lessons that are guiding Zimbabwe towards a more prosperous future.

Zimbabwe’s path forward is economic growth, political stability and regional cooperation. The Government’s focus on development and reform creates a solid foundation for the country’s future. The support of SADC and the unity between Zimbabweans and their Government are key factors in this progress.

The road ahead will not be without challenges, but Zimbabwe is better equipped to face them than ever before. The country’s resilience, coupled with the support of its regional partners, will ensure that Zimbabwe continues to move forward.

The 44th SADC Summit was more than just a gathering of regional leaders, it was an affirmation of unity of purpose.

The Government’s efforts to implement reforms and attract investment are yielding positive results.

In the end, the failure of the planned protests is not just a victory for the Government or for SADC; it is a victory for the people of Zimbabwe. It is a victory for those who believe in progress, in unity and in the power of a nation to overcome its challenges and build a better future. It is a victory for those who understand that the path to progress is not always easy, but it is always worth it.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

