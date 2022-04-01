THE stunning culling of the MDC Alliance and its cousin, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the March 26 2022 by-elections by ZANU PF is not only indicative of the extent of the ruling Party’s unbreakable bond with the masses but yet another resounding, giant step towards the fulfillment of its liberation struggle aims, aspirations and ideals, regardless of obstacles put in its way by the embittered West.

While the result is a severe blow to the excitable CCC, which was duly rejected by the people in those polls, it is in Western capitals where the owners of Nelson Chamisa’s stuttering party reside where it will hit hard and hurt the most.

The West had banked on a ZANU PF setback in these elections in order to recycle and reshape their now worn out illegal regime change project. But as has been the norm in previous elections, they typically underestimated the masses’ resolve to protect and defend their motherland’s independence as well as the ruling Party’s determination to further consolidate its age-long bond with the people.

They had anticipated, banking on false projections from their intelligence services and the lies from their cohorts in the so-called civil society and CCC, that the projected poor showing by ZANU PF in those polls would trigger massive uprisings, chaos and anarchy which Chamisa had promised on numerous occasions during his foiled and failed campaign in order to drag the ruling Party to the negotiating table.

Chamisa, who once again laid bare his dictatorial tendencies, inadvertently dissolved his party’s structures prior to the polls, is agitating for another Government of National Unity in the face of yet another chastening defeat in the 2023 elections, sources close to him told this publication in the run-up to the March 26 2022 polls.

The excitable opposition leader, the sources said, is eyeing a senior position in Government.

On the other end, where gullibility reigns supreme, the West, in their now legendary naivety, have been leaning heavily towards that prospect.

Following the walloping of Chamisa, they are certain that only civil unrest will propel their limping horse to State House.

Well, they are dreaming.

Time and again we have warned the West that their invasive politics will find no takers among progressive Zimbabweans.

We have warned them, with good cause, that Zimbabwe is not about to, and will not, surrender to their anti-people and anti-liberation struggle whims and caprices.

Here is a country that has seen it all, a country that has well and truly embraced the path to total economic empowerment and self-determination.

The connection between the masses and ZANU PF is seamless; it is not only there for all to see but is going to remain like that for many centuries to come.

Which is why March 26 2022 polls were critical to ZANU PF’s nationalistic thrust.

This was certainly a people’s victory.

And the results do not lie.

They tell the story of a ruling Party that is firmly in control of the country’s affairs on the one hand, while on the other, a sad but familiar story of a West that cannot just read the political landscape of Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF menacingly narrowed the gap on the 2018 elections in key constituencies from across the country.

It managed to reclaim two crucial seats in Mutasa South and Epworth, in the process making the huge statement that its plans of recapturing urban seats is well on course.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa with Zalerah Makari who won the Epworth seat in the recently held by-elections.

Significantly, it made serious inroads into so-called opposition strongholds by winning council seats in the critical cities of Harare and Victoria Falls.

Out of 28 Parliamentary seats that were up for grabs, 20 were won by the MDC Alliance or CCC in the July 31 2018 harmonised elections while ZANU PF won seven of those seats in those polls.

By reclaiming Mutasa South and Epworth, ZANU PF has chewed heavily into the opposition’s bank.

But it is the recapture of the Epworth seat and council wards in Harare, Chitungwiza and Victoria Falls that is, without doubt, a huge statement of intent by ZANU PF that it will not sit on its laurels while the opposition destroys urban councils.

The ruling Party means business.

And the fielding of popular youthful candidates by ZANU PF did the trick for the ruling Party.

Cde Leah Chidamba bagged the Zengeza East Constituency Ward 20 Council seat.

Ward 21 in Mabvuku was won by ZANU PF’s Scott Sakupwanya.

“The Party of the Zimbabwe revolution is most delighted that it made fresh inroads in MDC-CCC urban strongholds,” said ZANU PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa.

“The internecine fights of the fractious MDC-CCC formations handed ZANU PF a propitious chance to pick a few more National Assembly seats and thus increase further the two-thirds absolute majority in Parliament.

It’s clear that two decades of MDC-CCC urban neglect , feckless maladministration, screaming corruption and putrid decay are all finally beginning to invite the wrath of the long suffering urban citizenry at the expense of Nelson Chamisa and his acrimonious cohorts.

Nelson Chamisa casting his vote during the recent by-elections.

The electoral jury is out. Come the 2023 harmonised elections, ZANU PF envisages an electoral tsunami that will drown the foreign-spawned opposition and its reliance on alien sponsorship.

There is a takeaway message for ZANU P; the Party of the Zimbabwe revolution is recovering its urban spunk and completing its portfolio of national socio-economic and political appeal.”

So what does the March 26 2022 by-elections results mean for ZANU PF?

Just one thing — it is up and above for ZANU PF.

As such, the ruling Party must continue to forge ahead with its people-oriented policies while turning a deaf ear to the machinations of the West and their hopelessly out-of-sorts cohorts in the country.

The opposition will harp all they want, so too will their handlers, but the reality, as shown by the results of these polls, silences all those noises — at least for now.