WHILE ZANU PF’s election campaign launch at Mutema Secondary School in Chipinge on Saturday last week provided the world with yet another glimpse into the Party’s organisational capacity and mobilisation prowess, the major highlight from that stellar gathering was the buttressing of the message that the ruling Party and the people are inseparable.

The oversubscribed rally was not about the numbers that thronged Chipinge.

That debate was long settled way back during the days of the country’s war of liberation whose essence Zimbabwe’s enemies, both within and outside, have tried, but failed dismally, to dilute.

It has also been settled during the sometimes arduous journey that the country has taken thus far wherein ZANU PF, together with the people of Zimbabwe, have repelled every brick bat that has been thrown at them by the West and their allies.

In all this, Zimbabwe and its people’s staunch stance on the defence of their motherland has formed a formidable part of the soul of the nation — keeping the national engine revving.

This is what was on display in Chipinge; typical resoluteness that aptly captures what being Zimbabwean really means.

Still, the enemy continues with his polarising but doomed incursions, shamelessly joining hands with his covetous, naive allies to break the national spirit.

Time and again, they seem to conveniently disconnect from the pervasive fact that this is Munhumutapa’s land, that the people are not about to relinquish their grip on power and means of production, and that the forthcoming elections are about preserving Mutapa’s enduring legacy.

It is in times like these where the masses traverse the same path with their Party of choice, ZANU PF, as was the case in Chipinge and as it shall be during the forthcoming rallies that there may be need for the unwavering spirits of the country’s founding fathers to caress their numb minds and hearts!

Still Zimbabwe and her progressive forces stand tall.

Zimbabwe has gone through various stages of turbulence, all wrought by the ever intrusive West despite the masses knocking the stuffing out of lackeys in the opposition.

Which is why Chipinge, the seemingly sleepy town in the eastern part of Zimbabwe in Manicaland Province rose once again to embrace the whole nation for the official launch of what will eventually be the final nail on the West and the opposition’s coffin.

But it is not only the national sunshine that rose and still rises from that historical part of this iconic country.

It is Manicaland that gave us the great Chairman Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo.

It is Manicaland that also gave us the inimitable ZANU founding father Reverend Ndabaningi Chakandiwana Sithole who fell victim to a historical adversity that has since been rectified by the Second Republic nation building thrust.

And the gathering in Chipinge was about emphatically driving the point home, particularly to the West and the opposition, the point that together as one the people of Zimbabwe are on the same wavelength with the Party that answers to their collective aspirations; that they walk the same path with the Party that gives them the real and true of freedom and independence as well as consolidating the gains of struggle.

In Chipinge, a fired up ZANU PF and its faithful were there to exhibit its now legendary show of force.

The seamless connection between the masses and their leaders boldly told the story of an unbreakable bond between a people and Party that have navigated the rugged terrains of colonialism, neo-colonialism and illegal regime change push.

They cheered together, spoke the same language of prosperity which is there for all to see across all provinces and spoke ardently with one voice that Zimbabwe will never fall into the gluttonous hands of outsiders.

Engraved to eternity was the enduring story that the people cannot be separated from the mighty ZANU PF.

And when ZANU PF’s victory is confirmed on August 23, the footsteps of that triumph would have been long carved in its stellar 60-year journey that has been replete with the agonising horrors of the liberation struggle and now a Western-sponsored economic warfare designed to subdue the masses.

In August, there will be a double celebration for the people of Zimbabwe – the birth of ZANU on August 8 and the timely demise of Western countries’ callous overtures in the country.

We too shall be celebrating the continued existence of Mutapa and the vision and dreams of the country’s founding fathers.

“This is Munhumutapa’s land. Even Munhumutapa looks back and sees us taking good care of the inheritance he bestowed upon us; he will be a happy man,” said President Emmerson Mnangagwa while addressing the bumper crowd in Chipinge.

“Our forebears Munhumutapa and Mbuya Nehanda were unhappy that we had been put under the yoke of colonialism.

“That is why Mbuya Nehanda said her bones would rise to free her people. This is why we must follow in the footsteps of the revolutionaries that came before us, including the likes of Cde Joshua Nkomo, Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole, Cde Robert Mugabe and Cde Jospeh Msika, among others.

“Wherever they are today, they are looking back at those whom they left in their stead to see whether we are safeguarding the inheritance of freedom that they left for us.”

While President Mnangagwa was imbuing the country with this rich history, across the Limpopo River, another revolutionary, Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of South Africa’s ruling ANC was denouncing the West for trying to effect regime change through illegal means by installing their puppet Nelson Chamisa of the opposition CCC as Zimbabwe’s leader.

“President Mnangagwa brought some reforms in Zimbabwe, but they (the West) did not want those reforms because they want a man called (Nelson) Chamisa,” said Mbalula while addressing the ANC 9th Western Cape Provincial Conference on Saturday last week.

“They want him there to be the leader; the new leader of a new Zimbabwe.

And then we say to the Americans and say to the British, give the Zimbabweans what they deserve, because you agreed in Lancaster that you would give them £40 billion for land reform and redistribution programme.”

It was an alluring sight as green, red, yellow and black, ZANU PF and Zimbabwe colours thronged the various highways as Party cadres headed back to their respective homes to kick-start the process of burying the West and the opposition once and for all.

This is the day that marked the end of the Western-sponsored madness that we have witnessed over the past two decades.

